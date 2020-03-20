 Skip to content
(South China Morning Post)   Good news: whisky could kill the coronavirus. Bad news: drinking it won't work   (scmp.com) divider line
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not with that attitude, it won't.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a thought, but maybe we shouldn't be greening "unofficial solutions" to a deadly pandemic.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right, like I'm going to waste whiskey sanitizing my hands. I can't imagine a situation where that's the only option. [aside: has anybody (except Bear Grylls) suggested urine kills the virus?]

Anyway, I suspect if you get your blood alcohol concentration high enough it should help. An ounce of prevention, and all that.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i'll take my chances
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Codenamechaz: Just a thought, but maybe we shouldn't be greening "unofficial solutions" to a deadly pandemic.


If you can't trust the South China Morning Post as a source under which you should live your life, who can you trust?

/it's a joint study by scientists from Germany and Switzerland - not recommended except as an emergency sanitizer and with the drawback of being a waste of booze during an emergency
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Right, like I'm going to waste whiskey sanitizing my hands. I can't imagine a situation where that's the only option. [aside: has anybody (except Bear Grylls) suggested urine kills the virus?]

Anyway, I suspect if you get your blood alcohol concentration high enough it should help. An ounce of prevention, and all that.


Exactly. 40%? Challenge accepted.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whisky?! At this time?!!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Especially since cheap shiatty vodka will work just as well.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sample size insufficient. Preparing to do my part. You know, for science and society and all that.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rotgut is still more expensive than soap. I think I'll stick with drinking my whiskey.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drinking it doesn't help? Well, F*CK!!
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Drinking it doesn't help? Well, F*CK!!


Yeah, yeah, username, etc.
 
I'm an Egyptian!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOU DON'T KNOW THAT SUBBY! I'LL SHOW YOU!!!
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DON'T TELL ME HOW TO LIVE MY LIFE!

JC
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: Codenamechaz: Just a thought, but maybe we shouldn't be greening "unofficial solutions" to a deadly pandemic.

If you can't trust the South China Morning Post as a source under which you should live your life, who can you trust?

/it's a joint study by scientists from Germany and Switzerland - not recommended except as an emergency sanitizer and with the drawback of being a waste of booze during an emergency


General problem is that things like this tend to make stupid people to misinterpret the usage and think that this is all they have to do to protect themselves. In turn they spread that information and official warnings/instructions start getting ignored.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: I can't imagine a situation where that's the only option.


I can.  Off-the-grid camping, late in the trip when there's more booze than water on hand.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is news?  Any distillate can work as a non-toxic antiseptic/disinfectant.  If your local store is cleaned out of bleach, isopropanol and hydrogen peroxide, load up on cheap vodka.  Save the good stuff for drinking.
 
cashman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With all the bourbon that has been spilled on Fark's servers, Drew's system administrators ought to be the safest people on the planet right now!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make a hot toddy and crawl into bed with an electric blanket cranked up. The liquor won't cure what ails you but it might help you sweat it out.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I need to snort or inhale it?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Codenamechaz: General problem is that things like this tend to make stupid people to misinterpret the usage and think that this is all they have to do to protect themselves. In turn they spread that information and official warnings/instructions start getting ignored.


True, but stupid people misinterpret official solutions as well.  Nothing can be made foolproof because fools are so ingenious.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Drinking it doesn't help? Well, F*CK!!


Misinformation. When was the last time your stomach caught coronavirus?
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't drink to live longer.  I drink so that other people live longer.

Applies double under quarantine.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mmmmm.  Maybe gargling whiskey could help if you have some of that pesky coronavirus trying to work it's way down the back of your throat on it's way to your lungs.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Eli WhiskeyDik: Drinking it doesn't help? Well, F*CK!!

Misinformation. When was the last time your stomach caught coronavirus?


You, my friend, are absolutely correct. BRB, I need a drink.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: Not with that attitude, it won't.


I'm still collecting more data before I publish my findings.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I'm sure lots of things kill Corona virus in a petri dish or on surfaces, but I don't think chugging bleach will cure you.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dragonchild: This is news?  Any distillate can work as a non-toxic antiseptic/disinfectant.  If your local store is cleaned out of bleach, isopropanol and hydrogen peroxide, load up on cheap vodka.  Save the good stuff for drinking.


The news is that CDC and others had been saying that 60% was the minimum concentration to be effective, and there aren't many liquor products in that range. Everclear, 151 rum, maybe some cask-strength scotch. This new study says (if confirmed) that the cheap vodka would also work on this virus.
 
