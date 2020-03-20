 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Second dog in Hong Kong tests positive for coronavirus, no cur on the horizon   (nypost.com) divider line
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Counter point

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I read that as "long dong in Hong Kong". I need to start drinking.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sno man: but..
[Fark user image 750x567]


Came here for this, leaving to wash, dry, and sanitize my hands. The worst part is realizing that the WHO may not be entirely clued in on COVID-19's traits yet.
 
probesport
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Counter point

[Fark user image image 646x660]


Oh no, once they eat it we'll have Super Chinese Flu!


/oh,you.jpg
 
probesport
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NINEv2: I read that as "long dong in Hong Kong". I need to start drinking.


He needs food.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
engrishmajor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Which coronavirus are we talking about here? There are a lot of them, and some of them affect canines. The article never specifically states that the dog tested positive for COVID-19, is just says "coronavirus" which makes me think they're being intentionally vague.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
NOT. ENOUGH. DATA.

Dogs have tested positive because they were coated with Covid-19. Doesn't mean they can catch it, it means dog fur collects all the things.

One newspaper report does not mean scientific truth. Hell, it usually means the opposite.

And yes, I can believe a dog would test positive and then die. Of course, it turns out that dog spent 14 days in quarantine (read small cage) and was 17 years old.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark you coronavirus.  Just fark off already. Don't take puppers.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I feel worse for the poor dogs than for most people....
 
palelizard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So they're testing dogs in Hong Kong but I know sick people in the states who can't get a test...
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, Phooey.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Uptick in concern noted in a certain part of Canada.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There's been reports that the PCR test can get positive hits off of RNA fragments of no longer viable viruses in patients that have recovered but still have virus remnants, it may be presumptuous to assume infectiousness given a positive PCR, especially in another species.

https://www.statnews.com/2020/03/09/p​e​ople-shed-high-levels-of-coronavirus-s​tudy-finds-but-most-are-likely-not-inf​ectious-after-recovery-begins/
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
17 year old Pomeranian?

Dog gone.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: NOT. ENOUGH. DATA.

Dogs have tested positive because they were coated with Covid-19. Doesn't mean they can catch it, it means dog fur collects all the things.

One newspaper report does not mean scientific truth. Hell, it usually means the opposite.

And yes, I can believe a dog would test positive and then die. Of course, it turns out that dog spent 14 days in quarantine (read small cage) and was 17 years old.


New York Post has at best a casual relationship with plain truth, scientific truth might as well be on Mars.
 
