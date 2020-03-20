 Skip to content
'That's like leaving 2 bricks of gold in your car'
24
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Coronapocalypse diary, day 7

The old fires are smouldering now, but new ones continue to ignite.  I've walked for dozens of miles in any direction, and what stores remain standing still have no toilet paper.  Even the newspaper machines and free trade mag dispensers are empty.  I've had to resort to wiping my ass with a discarded corn cob I found in the trash. Very little food, too.  All I can seem to find are breeze blocks of gluten-free bread and cans of Manhattan-style clam chowder, and I'm weeks away from being hungry enough for those. Earlier today I saw a man, breathlessly gibbering in panic, tear across the street barefoot with a single roll of toilet paper, the loose end a quilted white streamer flapping away behind him.  Not two seconds later, in relentless pursuit, were a pack of feral soccer moms, seeming to be as intent on catching the man as they were tripping each other up to be the last one to steal the roll from him.  Moments later, the sound of metal garbage cans being plowed into, a scream, and then silence.  I decided it was time to move on.  Somewhere, in this city or the next, had to be a few missed squares of two-ply relief for my ass.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Shiat, then my place must be Fort Knox.

/deletes city in profile
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
"Don't have any TP? Well, people have been wiping their ass with this rag for years!"

This website is not fit for consumption.
 
Hagbardr
1 hour ago  
Silly stubby, you can't wipe your ass with a gold brick
 
MythDragon
1 hour ago  

Hagbardr: Silly stubby, you can't wipe your ass with a gold brick


Well you *can* but just not well. Shiat doesn't stick very well to gold. That's why rich people get away with so much.
 
big pig peaches
1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Hagbardr: Silly stubby, you can't wipe your ass with a gold brick

Well you *can* but just not well. Shiat doesn't stick very well to gold. That's why rich people get away with so much.


And they all said I was crazy for hoarding rabbits. Well who's laughing now?
 
FormlessOne
1 hour ago  
Hey, you folks remember The Blaze, right? The right-wing asshole outlet that was happy to downplay COVID-19, and push the "Democrat hoax" narrative, and claim all sorts of other shiat? The folks that now want you to take them seriously, now that all of that shiat has been proven otherwise?

Yeah.

The Blaze is part of the problem - they pushed misinformation, usually in defense of Trump or the GOP, throughout the crisis. They can bloody fark off as far as I'm concerned.
 
weapon13
1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: MythDragon: Hagbardr: Silly stubby, you can't wipe your ass with a gold brick

Well you *can* but just not well. Shiat doesn't stick very well to gold. That's why rich people get away with so much.

And they all said I was crazy for hoarding rabbits. Well who's laughing now?


NSFW obviously...

Eddie Murphy - Bear and Rabbit Joke
Youtube 1mFf5B5qEX4
 
Sentient
1 hour ago  
Finally ventured out to a Meijer last night, after avoiding any shopping for 2 weeks (ran out of tortillas... who knew that would be the weak point). Store had that 'picked over' look but most everything was at least partly in stock, except TP. That section was still completely empty.

People are morons. I knew that already, of course, but its a little sad to have it so in-your-face.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
It's not like they stopped making toilet paper, or stopped shipping things around.

WTF people.

Stopped at Walmart yesterday and picked up bread and milk. Perishables are more important in the short term, and also not worth stockpiling. Again, the cows aren't going to stop giving milk.

I restocked my TP before the panic, because reasonable people keep more than a weeks' supply on hand normally. My 18 Roll Ultra Charmin will last me 6 weeks or more.

Patronize restaurants still open by delivery or contactless carry out. They need the business, and they have the supplies.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Sentient: Finally ventured out to a Meijers


LesserEvil: Stopped at Walmarts


Sorry, pet peeve, and Michigander here (I at least had to fix my own lapse). I need to stop at Krogers later to stock up on some 2L pops.

Odd, we don't say "Targets" and we'd be flummoxed if we had Publix stores here.
 
Archie Goodwin
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cynicalbastard
1 hour ago  
Stores up here are smart and putting limits per customer. Hell, 12-packs of double roll are on special at the grocery.
 
End_Of_Line
54 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Hey, you folks remember The Blaze, right? The right-wing asshole outlet that was happy to downplay COVID-19, and push the "Democrat hoax" narrative, and claim all sorts of other shiat? The folks that now want you to take them seriously, now that all of that shiat has been proven otherwise?

Yeah.

The Blaze is part of the problem - they pushed misinformation, usually in defense of Trump or the GOP, throughout the crisis. They can bloody fark off as far as I'm concerned.


The contractor working in my apartment has been listening to this crap for the past two days. During that time I've learned:

tRump is doing a great job
You cannot trust the federal government
We should not be telling people to not open their business. They could go out of business and it is something China would do.

My skin is burning from all the stupid
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
46 minutes ago  
God, people are farking stupid.
 
NINEv2
41 minutes ago  
The blaze no getta de clickies
 
meanmutton
40 minutes ago  
The only thing we've had any issues with at our local Kroger is toilet paper. They stock it full when the open at 7 am and it's gone by 11 am. They come back the next day and do it again. There absolutely isn't a shortage, just people irrationally hoarding it.

They were overflowing with milk and bread. It's almost as though those are made locally or something.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
37 minutes ago  

meanmutton: The only thing we've had any issues with at our local Kroger is toilet paper. They stock it full when the open at 7 am and it's gone by 11 am. They come back the next day and do it again. There absolutely isn't a shortage, just people irrationally hoarding it.

They were overflowing with milk and bread. It's almost as though those are made locally or something.


Per my brother: "Welp, at least when they starve to death their asses will still be Charmin clean."
My reply: "They keep forgoing the purchase of food and they're not going to need any of that toilet paper they've been hoarding."
 
Johnson
35 minutes ago  
Hey remember when TIDE Detergent was being used as drug currency?

I would not be surprised to hear of people using TP rolls for the same thing.
Especially as more people are losing their jobs and don't have cash.
 
kobrakai
18 minutes ago  
I had a box of dust masks in my car and thought to remove them in case some idiot thought they would protect against COVID-19.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
6 minutes ago  
Really? In the first?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knbwhite
5 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: Sentient: Finally ventured out to a Meijers

LesserEvil: Stopped at Walmarts

Sorry, pet peeve, and Michigander here (I at least had to fix my own lapse). I need to stop at Krogers later to stock up on some 2L pops.

Odd, we don't say "Targets" and we'd be flummoxed if we had Publix stores here.


We know a Michigander and I noticed she always said Happy New Years.  She was just south of the Macinac bridge and told us about fudgies.
 
knbwhite
5 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Really? In the first?

[Fark user image 425x422]


Well, the first today.
 
BrianGriffin [TotalFark]
4 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: It's not like they stopped making toilet paper, or stopped shipping things around.

WTF people.

Stopped at Walmart yesterday and picked up bread and milk. Perishables are more important in the short term, and also not worth stockpiling. Again, the cows aren't going to stop giving milk.

I restocked my TP before the panic, because reasonable people keep more than a weeks' supply on hand normally. My 18 Roll Ultra Charmin will last me 6 weeks or more.

Patronize restaurants still open by delivery or contactless carry out. They need the business, and they have the supplies.


A whole helluva lot of THIS! Help keep those folks afloat. We are going to eat take-out 2-3 a week from the restaurants that offer it. Yesterday was pizza, tonight is Vietnamese. And I guess I am a risk-taker, since I walked into the pizza place to pick up the pie. After all, I go grocery shopping and encounter dozens of people. The only three people in the pizza place were the two cooks and the delivery guy.
 
