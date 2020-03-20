 Skip to content
(PBS)   There would be plenty of groceries if people stopped buying them   (pbs.org) divider line
moos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, Yogi
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
captjc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I buy groceries once every 2 months or so anyway, and I'm past due so....I get to look like a giant asshole today.  Yay.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And if my aunt had balls . . .  then that thing that happened when I was 14 would've been even more weird
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You mean, "if people would stop over-buying / hoarding them".  If people went right on buying normal amounts there would be no issue.  The issue is being created by assholes who are buying hugely increased amounts in a stupid, blind panic.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If people stopped panic buying them in ridiculous quantities, you mean.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Quit eating and shiatting long enough for me to hoard food and bumwad.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Naido: And if my aunt had balls . . .  then that thing that happened when I was 14 would've been even more weird


crackpancake
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Um wife is a nurse this stretches credibility.  Medical professionals know masks are to keep YOUR germs from spreading.  They are also not very effective with covid 19.  So I think something else was at play.

a dust mask doesn't auto block a virus as there isn't a hermedic seal.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This needs to be standard reporting.  Stop hoarding.  Just buy what you need.  The supply chain is strong. No other country reported shortages.  So knock off the panic buying.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Remember when everyone freaked out over liberals suggesting we limit our red meat consumption somewhat? Soon we'll be liberating India for their precious cow resources.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We'll soon be reading stories about the enormous amount of wasted food thrown, all in good time.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: I buy groceries once every 2 months or so anyway, and I'm past due so....I get to look like a giant asshole today.  Yay.


don't worry, there are no groceries
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: I buy groceries once every 2 months or so anyway, and I'm past due so....I get to look like a giant asshole today.  Yay.


If you find anything.

Canned goods, rice, flour, yeast, dairy products, box dinners, cereal, and other items have been disappearing from shelves. It varies from town to town (I travel for work, which-- by the way-- makes me very nervous these days) and while in one town they might be completely out of mac & cheese, in another town it's there but they're out of all kinds of beans, canned or otherwise.

Good luck. Grocery shopping these days is not only risky, it's not terribly fruitful.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

crackpancake: Um wife is a nurse this stretches credibility.  Medical professionals know masks are to keep YOUR germs from spreading.  They are also not very effective with covid 19.  So I think something else was at play.

a dust mask doesn't auto block a virus as there isn't a hermedic seal.


Outlawtsar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
As I said in a previous thread, logistic operations start months in advance of you seeing something on retail shelves.  The only difference between normal times and now is they are trying to speed up the backend process (production, packaging, distribution, warehousing) and there will be a lag before that increased rate of delivery starts supplying retail.  Until that catches up, we'll see shortages from a combination of panic and general needs.

In a month or so, I'm betting we're going to have the opposite problem, we'll have waaaay too much TP, milk, bottled water, meat products, and hand sanitizer, and not enough vitamins and shelf stable protein (people's fridges and freezers will be full).  Hopefully even though demand hasn't crested for those, the planners are already anticipating it.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It will work itself out in two months anyway, once everyone runs out of money.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: We'll soon be reading stories about the enormous amount of wasted food thrown, all in good time.


Suddenly shuttering restaurants and specialty markets will tend to do that.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I went grocery shopping last night. I was there to get stuff to make turkey stock and to make salsa. The checkout cashier lady complemented me on getting lots of vegetables. It seems I was an outlier.

I did snag some dried black beans that they had for future use. I'll make some pickle pork this week and ham stock next week and use them for a batch of 'red' beans and rice.

/I also got some frozen spinach for future soups
 
50th
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Here the stores are selling out of all the junk.  Fresh fruit, fresh and frozen vegetables ... plenty.  The US isn't going to change their horrible eating habits for this.  I have been unable to find many dried beans however, which is disappointing.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What sucks for normal people, of course, is that currently if you do NOT start hoarding certain items you'll be shiat out of luck when you actually run low on needed things.

I actually stocked up on vodak and beer the last few days because I think it's only a mattter of time before the liquor stores shut down.

Also, I just got my medical MJ card and my guess is that even they'll be low on stock when I get a chance to go to the dispensary for the first time.
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: You mean, "if people would stop over-buying / hoarding them".  If people went right on buying normal amounts there would be no issue.  The issue is being created by assholes who are buying hugely increased amounts in a stupid, blind panic.


You do realize that before it's over we will have a huge laugh at the expense of most of the worst of these idiots, right? We will have many delectable article about how poor Joe Baboonf**ker is stuck with eight storage units full of toilet paper, that he invested his life savings in, that is now going for a penny a roll on Ebay.
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
One thing we all can agree on is that people are complete f'ing idiots about hoarding TP.
 
ZeroPly
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: LowbrowDeluxe: I buy groceries once every 2 months or so anyway, and I'm past due so....I get to look like a giant asshole today.  Yay.

If you find anything.

Canned goods, rice, flour, yeast, dairy products, box dinners, cereal, and other items have been disappearing from shelves. It varies from town to town (I travel for work, which-- by the way-- makes me very nervous these days) and while in one town they might be completely out of mac & cheese, in another town it's there but they're out of all kinds of beans, canned or otherwise.

Good luck. Grocery shopping these days is not only risky, it's not terribly fruitful.


The international foods store by me was limiting rice to one bag per person last night. The 25lb and 50lb bags of rice were gone, but there was plenty of smaller sizes including 10lb.
 
burninbeaver
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

0MGWTFBBQ: One thing we all can agree on is that people are complete f'ing idiots about hoarding TP.


I think we have a weeks worth left of TP. I guess I'll have to hang a shait towel after that.
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: It will work itself out in two months anyway, once everyone runs out of money.


Don't forget: Tricky Trump's Fun Bucks part 1 will start arriving soonish, with part 2 coming a month later.

That should help the nonsense keep chugging along for a bit longer.

============================

I feel a little bad for the TP producers. They're ramping up as fast as they can right now, but eventually demand is going to crash, and stay bottomed (heh... "bottomed") out for a good long time, as TP has a damn long shelf life. Their biggest hope is once this mess is over the people who live in small apartments with sharply limited shelf space will just start throwing away their huge stockpiles.

They're making bank right now though... I hope they're smart with their sudden windfall.
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It seems to be slowing down a little here (L.A. West Valley) there are still lines at some of the bigger markets, but they are getting short. Most people's capacity to panic buy is limited by space and money, and stores are now refusing to sell mass quantities to single customers. There is a saturation point, and we seem to be getting there.
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just don't blow all that money you made in mass buying. People will have to eat all that food sometime.
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Riche: This text is now purple: It will work itself out in two months anyway, once everyone runs out of money.

Don't forget: Tricky Trump's Fun Bucks part 1 will start arriving soonish, with part 2 coming a month later.

That should help the nonsense keep chugging along for a bit longer.

============================

I feel a little bad for the TP producers. They're ramping up as fast as they can right now, but eventually demand is going to crash, and stay bottomed (heh... "bottomed") out for a good long time, as TP has a damn long shelf life. Their biggest hope is once this mess is over the people who live in small apartments with sharply limited shelf space will just start throwing away their huge stockpiles.

They're making bank right now though... I hope they're smart with their sudden windfall.


Heh. "Wind" fall.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Diamonds too.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

burninbeaver: 0MGWTFBBQ: One thing we all can agree on is that people are complete f'ing idiots about hoarding TP.

I think we have a weeks worth left of TP. I guess I'll have to hang a shait towel after that.


Everyone has a drawer of fast food napkins in their kitchen right?
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Also:

burninbeaver
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: burninbeaver: 0MGWTFBBQ: One thing we all can agree on is that people are complete f'ing idiots about hoarding TP.

I think we have a weeks worth left of TP. I guess I'll have to hang a shait towel after that.

Everyone has a drawer of fast food napkins in their kitchen right?


Not us but that gives me an idea. We have a basket of socks that don't have a match.
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
People are stupid. Every time there's even a little dusting of snow here people run out and buy up groceries like it's the apocalypse.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There would be plenty for everyone if the morons would quit hoarding stuff. I just got back from my local small town grocer and a lady a few carts ahead of me in the check-out line had 2 carts worth of stuff. 6 frigging bags of milk (18 litres) and a half a cart full of pork chops and chicken breasts.

I was just barely able to keep myself from slapping her.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: LowbrowDeluxe: I buy groceries once every 2 months or so anyway, and I'm past due so....I get to look like a giant asshole today.  Yay.

If you find anything.

Canned goods, rice, flour, yeast, dairy products, box dinners, cereal, and other items have been disappearing from shelves. It varies from town to town (I travel for work, which-- by the way-- makes me very nervous these days) and while in one town they might be completely out of mac & cheese, in another town it's there but they're out of all kinds of beans, canned or otherwise.

Good luck. Grocery shopping these days is not only risky, it's not terribly fruitful.


Different species of Karens occupy different geographical areas.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Riche: Also:

[Fark user image 850x1202]


THERE IS NO SCARCITY, ONLY PANIC AND GREED.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I can kinda understand stocking up on canned goods, dried beans, rice, and such.  Those things last forever.  Hell, I've got a case of soup (the only thing I stocked up on, did it 3 weeks ago), a case of tomato sauce, 4 lbs of dried beans, and 2 lbs of rice.  Not because I'm stocking up, but because I use them on a regular basis and stock up on sales.

No, what pisses me off is seeing the fruit and veggie section picked clean.  You and I know damned well 2/3 of that stuff is going to rot and get thrown away.  That's just people being stupid.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: This needs to be standard reporting.  Stop hoarding.  Just buy what you need.  The supply chain is strong. No other country reported shortages. So knock off the panic buying.


What? The Australians were the ones to start the idiotic toilet paper hoarding. I hear stories about lack of paper products in Canada and the UK as well.
 
BrianGriffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you live in a large city, as I do (Minneapolis) there is no reason to go nuts and hoard anything. The supply chain is too strong, but I still see people leaving stores with 8-10 bags of stuff. MrsGriffin and I have always been more or less day-to-day shoppers when it comes to some food, i.e. we tend to buy dinner no more than a day or two ahead of time. So, as long as stores stay open, we're fine. But this obsession with paper products is mind-boggling. Also, bottled water. Folks, if the water filtration plants fail, we screwed no matter what. I actually heard a prominent radio host on the POTUS channel on SiriusXM worry what folks would do with no hot water. Dude, the hot water comes from your own house water heater! Just get it fixed if it goes out.

Not sure if it's like this anywhere else, but here in the Twin Cities, people are hoarding tylenol, i.e. acetaminophen. MrsGriffin takes it for pain on a regular basis so I am not getting a kick out of finding shelves bare (plenty of ibuprofen, though, which is made for inflammation pain but not what she experiences).
 
meanmutton
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Riche: Also:

[Fark user image 850x1202]


Capitalism has nothing to do with people panic buying and hoarding more than they need.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Riche: Also:

[Fark user image 850x1202]

THERE IS NO SCARCITY, ONLY PANIC AND GREED.


An one good power outage and most of it will spoil.

/That and/or over taxed appliances.
// How did the house catch fire?
/// The refrigerator's motors seized.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Riche: Also:

[Fark user image image 850x1202]


Yeah, the commies built a great system to prevent scarcity, comrade.
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Posit: People think there is going to be a shortage of food
Consequence: People start hoarding food
Result: Pretty soon, there isa shortage of food
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jso2897: It seems to be slowing down a little here (L.A. West Valley) there are still lines at some of the bigger markets, but they are getting short. Most people's capacity to panic buy is limited by space and money, and stores are now refusing to sell mass quantities to single customers. There is a saturation point, and we seem to be getting there.


I was in my local wal-mart yesterday and it looked pretty good, still out of a lot of things, but mostly stocked.  No paper products.  Nobody looked like they panic buying, just regular groceries.
I think it will quiet down as people realize that this isn't a blizzard or a hurricane, its ongoing, and most of us will still be able to leave the house when we need to.
 
