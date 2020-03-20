 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   To this God replied, "I sent you a rowboat and a motorboat and a helicopter, what more did you expect?"   (foxnews.com) divider line
17
    More: Obvious, Police, United States, Louisiana church, National Guard, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, pastor of Life Tabernacle Church, police officer, Constable  
•       •       •

527 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2020 at 9:36 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Matthew 6:5
 
oldernell [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Guy must have to make a boat payment.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I say isolate them all at the church.  Win-win.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Diogenes: I say isolate them all at the church.  Win-win.


Most churches are closed. Because we try to recognize the rowboat when we see it.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Faith over fear?" How about, just once, you try "sense over shamanism?"

Stay home. Your God is everywhere, remember? You can pray to Him in your bathroom; from what I understand, He can still hear you.

Stop being stupid.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: Diogenes: I say isolate them all at the church.  Win-win.

Most churches are closed. Because we try to recognize the rowboat when we see it.


This. This has nothing to do with "faith over fear," as most churches would've closed to ensure the safety and well-being of their staff and worshippers alike.

If you're staying open, you're not doing it for God - you're doing it for yourselves. Stop that.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"The virus, we believe, is politically motivated"

That's true. I saw on Twitter that the Chinese virus is a registered democrat. It's upset that it failed to get rid of Trump with the Mueller hoax and the impeachment scam, so now it's trying to destroy the entire country. Shameful!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's a self-correcting problem, way I see it. Sure, some unintentional victims will be created, but the survivors will be stronger. Strong enough to rule the Costco and IKEA wastes. Lords over the 256 packs of hotdogs and prefabricated furniture.
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wonder how much I have to give to get an "anointed handkerchief ".
 
EL EM
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Lock them in. God will feed them.
 
palelizard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"The virus, we believe, is politically motivated," Spell told WAFB.

You stupid dumbshiat. The virus does not care.

Spell said his church, which normally has more than 1,000 attendees on Sunday across five locations, will be distributing "anointed handkerchiefs" to provide members with "healing virtues."

Magic isn't real, and stupidity on this level should be criminal.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Jesus Farking Christ
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: I wonder how much I have to give to get an "anointed handkerchief ".


About 200 strokes.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: I wonder how much I have to give to get an "anointed handkerchief ".


Wait a week or so...prices are going to go waaaaay down.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dildo tontine: I wonder how much I have to give to get an "anointed handkerchief ".


If it's a Guinness towel i am going to be pissed
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"However, the decision to gather should be the choice of the individual or institution and not a mandate by any government entity."

No, it shouldn't, because when you're too stupid to understand what's going on, you lose the right to make your own decisions. To demonstrate just how ignorant and dangerous these type of people are, you just need to look at things like this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ less than a minute ago  
These people are farking crazy.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.