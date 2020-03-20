 Skip to content
(CNBC) If you can't pay your rent or mortgage, here are some options other than more internal screaming
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(reads article)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Burning down the bank strangely missing from the list
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lynching the landlord also strangely missing.
 
synithium
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don't pay.

//you can tell them I said it was okay.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: Lynching the landlord also strangely missing.


I was going to say shoot the landlord. Can't import guillotines from France right now.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My house is paid off and I have a, now work at home, roommate to split utilities with. And a food forest and raised beds in the backyard.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I love the 'you can discuss payment plans with your landlord' -yeah, sure, with what money?
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: Lynching the landlord also strangely missing.


Also missing:
inhabitat.comView Full Size

/The crazy stuff you find on GIS
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: Lynching the landlord also strangely missing.


Because..... how dare they own something and then rent it to me?!?!?!
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: Lynching the landlord also strangely missing.


so, kill people that provides you shelter in their home
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: I love the 'you can discuss payment plans with your landlord' -yeah, sure, with what money?


How many renters actually have direct contact with anyone in a position to negotiate these days? It's all giant rental management megacorps with web portals these days.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Let China pay your rent. There fault.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you can't post your rent, just go to the bank and get a loan. farking brilliant! Because people who rent and live paycheck to paycheck and currently have no income are great candidates for bank loans.
 
Tavernknight
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: Lynching the landlord also strangely missing.


My landlord works for a property management company. They would just send another one.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Zizzowop: I love the 'you can discuss payment plans with your landlord' -yeah, sure, with what money?

How many renters actually have direct contact with anyone in a position to negotiate these days? It's all giant rental management megacorps with web portals these days.


it is still their home, not yours
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Zizzowop: I love the 'you can discuss payment plans with your landlord' -yeah, sure, with what money?

How many renters actually have direct contact with anyone in a position to negotiate these days? It's all giant rental management megacorps with web portals these days.


Exactly. Our property managers couldn't fix burned out light bulb, and do I really need someone to tell me that maybe you can call them and negotiate a payment plan, you know, hoping money will come from somewhere eventually?
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In other words...
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
synithium
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

haywatchthis: Enigmamf: Zizzowop: I love the 'you can discuss payment plans with your landlord' -yeah, sure, with what money?

How many renters actually have direct contact with anyone in a position to negotiate these days? It's all giant rental management megacorps with web portals these days.

it is still their home, not yours


The ammo box and shotgun says otherwise.  Should have read the sign in the yard.

As much as I love me some property rights, no one has the right to shiat on their fellow men during a crisis.
 
