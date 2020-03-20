 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   "We were all kind of yelling through the car door, the car windows"   (news4jax.com) divider line
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus that country sounds like a shiat hole.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was supposed to fly into JAX next week. Thank the Buddha that got shiatcanned.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
no shiat, someone pulls up thinking they got the virus are you going to lean into the car to see what their problem is
 
zgrizz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You know, getting tested now when you don't actually have symptoms doesn't do anything. You could become infected tomorrow. The test is not some kind of viral shield.

All you are doing is selfishly keeping that test from someone who DOES need it. And who knows, because they didn't get it, they may be the person to infect your selfish ass.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I was supposed to fly into JAX next week. Thank the Buddha that got shiatcanned.


Having just gone back to visit Florida for the first time in seven years... yes, Jaxsuckvile IS the shiat can. The city is imploding into itself with crime, violence, and poverty on a level I couldn't believe; I watched the decline live, in-person for almost 30 years in Arlinghood, and the downward spiral of the entire city has only accelerated exponentially.

I'm glad I left. I pity those who can't. It's Detroit 2.0
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
South Korea has mobile testing stations.  Why can't we just copy their system.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

zgrizz: You know, getting tested now when you don't actually have symptoms doesn't do anything. You could become infected tomorrow. The test is not some kind of viral shield.

All you are doing is selfishly keeping that test from someone who DOES need it. And who knows, because they didn't get it, they may be the person to infect your selfish ass.



Reports show that people can be asymptomatic up to 2 weeks before they show symptoms and during that time you could be shedding the virus unknowingly infecting others so it's not be such a bad idea to be testing "healthy" people especially if you are in an area that has lots of known infections already.   You can stop infecting people sooner rather then later.

Also this person admits that her and her boyfriend haven't' been feeling well and since 80% present only mild symptoms such as she described it might be a good idea to verify if they have it or not.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They opened one here in Bergen county NJ this morning. The traffic was backed up for a mile, and they had to shut down by noon.

So the person in the article needs to stop whining about 3 minutes of harrowing inconvenience.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

runwiz: South Korea has mobile testing stations.  Why can't we just copy their system.


sounds like they are, you drive up get tested in about 3 minutes and get the results in a couple of days. what is the problem here
 
Ant
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

haywatchthis: runwiz: South Korea has mobile testing stations.  Why can't we just copy their system.

sounds like they are, you drive up get tested in about 3 minutes and get the results in a couple of days. what is the problem here


The problem is it's not available everywhere
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
digitalmomblog.comView Full Size
 
