(Fox News)   A Guinness-loving miniature pony was "devastated" after the coronavirus led to the cancellation of his boozy birthday party at the local pub. Please, won't somebody think of the ponies?   (foxnews.com) divider line
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We'll know if it's symptomatic because it will be a little horse.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor Patrick, I hope he gets to have a proper party next year 😍
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i am torn between posting a brony meme or a little sebestian meme.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: i am torn between posting a brony meme or a little sebestian meme.


Porque no dos?
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
yug0w0lf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bojack Horseman always was a little short with no booze
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's his lung.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a super-soft birthday party?
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should send o er a pony keg!
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The morning after a late-night run on Guiness isn't pretty.  I don't wish that on a non-potty trained horse's owner
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


With helpful image of a beer-swilling little pony.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friendship is Manly
Youtube -Z7UnO66q9w
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the pony on a boat?
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy has sex with that thing, doesn't he.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Rubberbandits - Horse Outside
Youtube ljPFZrRD3J8
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Singing horse from Top Secret
Youtube U5LbxkvE0Wo
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.  You can't have a pony party.  Not yours.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ancient Pony
Youtube v0fZ4_FE5Fs
 
kbronsito
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The pony in question:

cdn.lowgif.comView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
derpicdn.netView Full Size
 
