(The Register)   Ransomware bandits are promising to lay off health organizations for the moment. Call it professional courtesy or maybe it's just that one virus knows it can't overcome the other one   (theregister.co.uk) divider line
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honor among thieves.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
after the republicans are tossed into the volcano, these twats are next
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NBC reported on a "Coronavirus Tracking" app that's basically ransomware (locking up your device until you enter a password), so they're probably just directing more resources toward things like that.
 
hi13760
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow, in some way, I feel like this story is utter bulls**t.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Bill Gates truly wanted to devote his life to making the world a better place, he would hire assassins to kill anyone who was responsible for malware taking down a hospital right now.
 
rudemix
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They think they're the f*cking good guys, don't they?!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Register's cool. A comment there with which I agreed...precise figures there...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hi13760: Somehow, in some way, I feel like this story is utter bulls**t.


Also, this could be true too.

Hey - advice for the kind cops of Mayberry, it might be worth having a side conversation with anyone that steps forward to answer these questions.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hi13760: Somehow, in some way, I feel like this story is utter bulls**t.


I doubt it.  What you probably have here is groups that have seen which way the wind is blowing, and want it on record that they have nothing to do with farking with health care efforts atm.  These would be the smarter ones - because the ones that do are indeed going to be put up against a wall and chainsaw rocket launchered repeatedly.
 
Esc7
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A bad parasite kills its host.

Catastrophic ransoming a system during times of great stress may change the calculus of getting paid. The system could be abandoned or nation states could take notice and actually spend the time to hunt you down.

All I know ransomwaring a small business right now is not going to get you paid either. More than likely the malware just outright kills the business.
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



The NSA probably have the exact street address where each of these attacks come from. These farksticks probably are aware of it, but since they're in Russia or some other country that would be politically... "complicated" to send a Tomahawk missile to, they've felt safe.

This situation is different.
 
Vtimlin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When do we declare war on these assholes. I know we can find them.  I dont care where they are, we need to kill them. If the county they are in has a problem with it they are guilty too. Sorry not sorry.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Esc7: A bad parasite kills its host.

Catastrophic ransoming a system during times of great stress may change the calculus of getting paid. The system could be abandoned or nation states could take notice and actually spend the time to hunt you down.

All I know ransomwaring a small business right now is not going to get you paid either. More than likely the malware just outright kills the business.


Yep I'd love to see a couple of the big boys officially declare these groups as hostiles to their nation's people and to be treated as such.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nelse McLeod: Why should I give you any time?
Cole: Call it professional courtesy.
 
Zombie's Head
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: When do we declare war on these assholes. I know we can find them.  I dont care where they are, we need to kill them. If the county they are in has a problem with it they are guilty too. Sorry not sorry.


The war on drugs and the war on terrorism would like their rationale back.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Esc7: A bad parasite kills its host.

Catastrophic ransoming a system during times of great stress may change the calculus of getting paid. The system could be abandoned or nation states could take notice and actually spend the time to hunt you down.

All I know ransomwaring a small business right now is not going to get you paid either. More than likely the malware just outright kills the business.

Yep I'd love to see a couple of the big boys officially declare these groups as hostiles to their nation's people and to be treated as such.


Its those same "big boys" (aka Russia and China) that are harboring, supplying, and ultimately profiting from these ransomware groups. They have no interest in stopping it.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: BumpInTheNight: Esc7: A bad parasite kills its host.

Catastrophic ransoming a system during times of great stress may change the calculus of getting paid. The system could be abandoned or nation states could take notice and actually spend the time to hunt you down.

All I know ransomwaring a small business right now is not going to get you paid either. More than likely the malware just outright kills the business.

Yep I'd love to see a couple of the big boys officially declare these groups as hostiles to their nation's people and to be treated as such.

Its those same "big boys" (aka Russia and China) that are harboring, supplying, and ultimately profiting from these ransomware groups. They have no interest in stopping it.


There is truth here, the world would be a better place if the entire RBN was to just vanish from the face of the internet forever.
 
way south
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: Honor among thieves.


Fear of escalation, more likely.

Before the epidemic hacking a health care system it was a nuisance. Now it would be spun as a global threat. Even if you were doing it at a nation's request, that nation would find itself in an indefensible position.
They'd toss you to the wolves just to make a point.

/Not unlike piracy. It was permissible during wartime when it benefited certain powers.
/When the war is over and everyone's navy starts gunning for you, the business is less profitable.
 
