 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   If you needed one, here's another reason why you shouldn't eat bats   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
22
    More: Scary, Vampire, Vampire bats, Bat, Behavior, Human behavior, Psychology, Insect, Mammal  
•       •       •

629 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2020 at 10:45 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Can't we blame video games on this?  Looking at you EverQuest

zam.zamimg.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well....

Let's start by not starving 50+ million people to death.  Maybe then they wouldn't have started eating bat's to begin with?
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Interesting.  Birds bond like this, too.  At least that's what Gary tells me when he attacks my mouth for the food I'm eating.

They actually do throw up to share food for each other when they're wanting to mate.  Kinda gross.
 
Charletron [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Because cellulose is indigestible?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Cant we wipe out the bats once and for all and breed something else that eats insects or something?
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: Interesting.  Birds bond like this, too.  At least that's what Gary tells me when he attacks my mouth for the food I'm eating.

They actually do throw up to share food for each other when they're wanting to mate.  Kinda gross.


2 birds, 1 coop?
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You don't have to eat bats. Bats bite other animals and infect them. Then people kill these animals and clean them, getting their blood on them and the immediate area. Not saying that nobody is eating bats. I'm saying there are other ways that bats play into this than just blaming people eating bats.

I'm not exactly Mr. Free Trade, but this is one area where raising everyone's standard of living benefits everyone.

/I'm still against free trade with countries that use slave labor. It's not fair to other countries.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Here's a handy tip for Chinese people: If it comes when you call it then don't eat it.

Also stop eating bats. It wont make your boner come back.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: Well....

Let's start by not starving 50+ million people to death.  Maybe then they wouldn't have started eating bat's to begin with?


maybe the earth doesn't need 8,000,000,000 people
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In fairness, they only do it with blood because that's what they eat. I french kiss with mac 'n cheese. We're not so different.
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Well maybe just this once.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
rka
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I think we'll find out it wasn't bats in the first place.

It was pangolins.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mercator_psi: WhoGAS: Interesting.  Birds bond like this, too.  At least that's what Gary tells me when he attacks my mouth for the food I'm eating.

They actually do throw up to share food for each other when they're wanting to mate.  Kinda gross.

2 birds, 1 coop?


Heh.  Old reference is old.

/4 parrots...gets loud around here.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rka: I think we'll find out it wasn't bats in the first place.

It was pangolins.


We'll likely never know. However the virus is ~96% similar to one found in area bats.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Eating bats is an American thing too.  Fruit bat soup is a favorite in Appalachia.
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dothemath: Here's a handy tip for Chinese people: If it comes when you call it then don't eat it.

Also stop eating bats. It wont make your boner come back.


Cows and pigs also come when you call them.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NuvvuNikki: dothemath: Here's a handy tip for Chinese people: If it comes when you call it then don't eat it.

Also stop eating bats. It wont make your boner come back.

Cows and pigs also come when you call them.


As does submitter's mother.
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NuvvuNikki: dothemath: Here's a handy tip for Chinese people: If it comes when you call it then don't eat it.

Also stop eating bats. It wont make your boner come back.

Cows and pigs also come when you call them.


Then don't eat them. They sound cool.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.