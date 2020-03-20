 Skip to content
(The Hill)   California has two important numbers for us: 8 weeks and 56%   (thehill.com) divider line
star_miner [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why not 95%. There just making up numbers anyway.
 
star_miner [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
*Thier*
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

star_miner: Why not 95%. There just making up numbers anyway.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
and there is my June 47% unemployment prediction.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

star_miner: Why not 95%. There just making up numbers anyway.


Those numbers are also without any mitigation...like forced quarantine/martial law.

In other words, clickbait.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I guess they found the y^x button on their calculators.
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If true looking at 400k to 500k deaths
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Also, the Queen Mary is sitting right there. Conversion to hospital-type capacity would help.

No idea if this is already being worked on, but it should be.
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The numbers are consistent everywhere. 40-60% of the population gets infected. 15-20% of those get symptoms serious enough to require hospitalization. 2-3% of infected will die.

We're gonna make Italy and China seem like a motherfarking cotillion.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hoohoodilly: The numbers are consistent everywhere. 40-60% of the population gets infected. 15-20% of those get symptoms serious enough to require hospitalization. 2-3% of infected will die.

We're gonna make Italy and China seem like a motherfarking cotillion.


The US will pass China in the next seven days, in confirmed cases and possibly deaths.
 
borg [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Both numbers are bullshiat, so when only 100k get covid19 Newsom can say he saved the world.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: and there is my June 47% unemployment prediction.


You're not unemployed if you're dead. A runaway pandemic could be quite good for jobs numbers.


\ I actually typed that
\\ I am a horrible person
\\\ That's why Fark is home.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hoohoodilly: The numbers are consistent everywhere. 40-60% of the population gets infected. 15-20% of those get symptoms serious enough to require hospitalization. 2-3% of infected will die.

We're gonna make Italy and China seem like a motherfarking cotillion.


No we're not.  Stop with the drama.  You're not helping.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mercator_psi: Also, the Queen Mary is sitting right there. Conversion to hospital-type capacity would help.


Let's put people that might have Covid-19 onto a cruise liner!!!

\ Plus, we have plenty of hotels sitting empty.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

borg: Both numbers are bullshiat, so when only 100k get covid19 Newsom can say he saved the world.


If Newsom could hold it to 100K in California? I'd freely and fully give him credit for saving the world.

\ You think'll work?
\\ It would be a miracle!
\\\ Bye! Have fun storming the plague!
 
portnoyd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: star_miner: Why not 95%. There just making up numbers anyway.

Those numbers are also without any mitigation...like forced quarantine/martial law.

In other words, clickbait.


That's the order of the day, week, month. No matter what the actual situation may be, gotta get those ad impressions. If people start to calm down, they won't give those sweet, sweet ratings and juicy ad impressions.
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: hoohoodilly: The numbers are consistent everywhere. 40-60% of the population gets infected. 15-20% of those get symptoms serious enough to require hospitalization. 2-3% of infected will die.

We're gonna make Italy and China seem like a motherfarking cotillion.

No we're not.  Stop with the drama.  You're not helping.


Username sorta checks out
 
portnoyd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: hoohoodilly: The numbers are consistent everywhere. 40-60% of the population gets infected. 15-20% of those get symptoms serious enough to require hospitalization. 2-3% of infected will die.

We're gonna make Italy and China seem like a motherfarking cotillion.

No we're not.  Stop with the drama.  You're not helping.


Unfortunately, that's been Fark for the past month. It's Not Helping, It's Fark.
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

portnoyd: Jeebus Saves: hoohoodilly: The numbers are consistent everywhere. 40-60% of the population gets infected. 15-20% of those get symptoms serious enough to require hospitalization. 2-3% of infected will die.

We're gonna make Italy and China seem like a motherfarking cotillion.

No we're not.  Stop with the drama.  You're not helping.

Unfortunately, that's been Fark for the past month. It's Not Helping, It's Fark.


The numbers don't lie. And they have been consistent across the globe. What makes you think it's going to be different here? Our spectacular response to the coming pandemic?
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

star_miner: Why not 95%. There just making up numbers anyway.


Another proud graduate from the University of Hard Knocks Medical School, I see
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hoohoodilly: portnoyd: Jeebus Saves: hoohoodilly: The numbers are consistent everywhere. 40-60% of the population gets infected. 15-20% of those get symptoms serious enough to require hospitalization. 2-3% of infected will die.

We're gonna make Italy and China seem like a motherfarking cotillion.

No we're not.  Stop with the drama.  You're not helping.

Unfortunately, that's been Fark for the past month. It's Not Helping, It's Fark.

The numbers don't lie. And they have been consistent across the globe. What makes you think it's going to be different here? Our spectacular response to the coming pandemic?


Save your breath. They're not posting in good faith.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: mercator_psi: Also, the Queen Mary is sitting right there. Conversion to hospital-type capacity would help.

Let's put people that might have Covid-19 onto a cruise liner!!!

\ Plus, we have plenty of hotels sitting empty.


QM is a hotel now. Permadocked. I still think it's a good idea because it's close to the city but still a bit isolated, and it's now not going to be making any money on tourism.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lady J: hoohoodilly: portnoyd: Jeebus Saves: hoohoodilly: The numbers are consistent everywhere. 40-60% of the population gets infected. 15-20% of those get symptoms serious enough to require hospitalization. 2-3% of infected will die.

We're gonna make Italy and China seem like a motherfarking cotillion.

No we're not.  Stop with the drama.  You're not helping.

Unfortunately, that's been Fark for the past month. It's Not Helping, It's Fark.

The numbers don't lie. And they have been consistent across the globe. What makes you think it's going to be different here? Our spectacular response to the coming pandemic?

Save your breath. They're not posting in good faith.


We should all be posting in True Faith.

New Order - True Faith (1987) (Official Music Video)
Youtube mfI1S0PKJR8
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: hoohoodilly: The numbers are consistent everywhere. 40-60% of the population gets infected. 15-20% of those get symptoms serious enough to require hospitalization. 2-3% of infected will die.

We're gonna make Italy and China seem like a motherfarking cotillion.

No we're not.  Stop with the drama.  You're not helping.


Insufficient data at this time. Some hospitals in NY and Miami are already out of surge space. ie they are full. As in "good farking luck if you have a medical emergency". The real death toll is less than 1% per SK. However, the absolute number of people showing up at hospitals and those needing to be admitted and needing intensive care is beyond our capacity to absorb. There are not enough medical supplies either. Any hospital at or beyond capacity will run out of supplies in the next few days.

So yes, this is VERY farkING DRAMATIC.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Lady J: hoohoodilly: portnoyd: Jeebus Saves: hoohoodilly: The numbers are consistent everywhere. 40-60% of the population gets infected. 15-20% of those get symptoms serious enough to require hospitalization. 2-3% of infected will die.

We're gonna make Italy and China seem like a motherfarking cotillion.

No we're not.  Stop with the drama.  You're not helping.

Unfortunately, that's been Fark for the past month. It's Not Helping, It's Fark.

The numbers don't lie. And they have been consistent across the globe. What makes you think it's going to be different here? Our spectacular response to the coming pandemic?

Save your breath. They're not posting in good faith.

We should all be posting in True Faith.

[YouTube video: New Order - True Faith (1987) (Official Music Video)]


farking love this video.
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

star_miner: Why not 95%. There just making up numbers anyway.


Yup. That's all what them scienticians ever do, is just make up numbers to fool us good common folk.

Jeebus Saves: hoohoodilly: The numbers are consistent everywhere. 40-60% of the population gets infected. 15-20% of those get symptoms serious enough to require hospitalization. 2-3% of infected will die.

We're gonna make Italy and China seem like a motherfarking cotillion.

No we're not.  Stop with the drama.  You're not helping.


You have no idea what's going to happen.
Stop with the utterly baseless predictions.
You're not helping.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

portnoyd: Chris Ween: star_miner: Why not 95%. There just making up numbers anyway.

Those numbers are also without any mitigation...like forced quarantine/martial law.

In other words, clickbait.

That's the order of the day, week, month. No matter what the actual situation may be, gotta get those ad impressions. If people start to calm down, they won't give those sweet, sweet ratings and juicy ad impressions.


It's pretty farking ridiculous.  We've lost all perspective on this.  This headline was on the Chicago Tribune

Coronavirus: More than 10,000 dead worldwide, but Japan plans to reopen schools in April

They're acting like 10,000 worldwide is some huge number.  It's farking insane.
 
