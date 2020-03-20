 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   ♩"Well well hello, Dolly. Well hello, Dolly. It's so nice to have you back where you belong. ♩ You're looking swell Dolly, we can tell Dolly, You're still glowin', you're still crowin', You're still goin' strong". ♩ "EEEE EEEEE EEEAAAK click click"   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
18
    More: Sick, Sexual intercourse, Dolphin, Malcolm Brenner, theme park, Human sexuality, Human sexual behavior, close bond, Marriage  
1406 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2020 at 1:03 PM



18 Comments
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I shudder to think of what well be reading online after a whole month of quarantine.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The National Lampoon did this one in the 1970s ("My Blue Heaven")
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did not sea that coming,
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing I find wrong about this is he picked the ugliest one.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: I did not sea that coming,


Either did the dolphin
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet they follow all health and safety procedures carefully.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He explained: "There's something quite transcendental about making love with a dolphin."
Welp, that's enough internet for today.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No LSD this time?
 
ingo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So are dolphins the latest British hot or what?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read a similar thing linked on Fark once about a woman and research dolphins. Excuse me if I don't search for it here at work to provide a link.  Paging Kip Addotta to the thread ... Kip Addotta
 
red5ish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

knbwhite: I read a similar thing linked on Fark once about a woman and research dolphins. Excuse me if I don't search for it here at work to provide a link.  Paging Kip Addotta to the thread ... Kip Addotta


Yeah I remember that about the woman in the research facility and her living in a little hut that was half submerged with dolphins and her giving them attention, physical attention.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: No LSD this time?


Well he wasn't trying to teach it to speak so no.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Come on baby, it's a special occasion...How's about I stick in yer blow-hole now?"
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djfitz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

red5ish: knbwhite: I read a similar thing linked on Fark once about a woman and research dolphins. Excuse me if I don't search for it here at work to provide a link.  Paging Kip Addotta to the thread ... Kip Addotta

Yeah I remember that about the woman in the research facility and her living in a little hut that was half submerged with dolphins and her giving them attention, physical attention.


Ahem...

"Peter liked to be with me," explains Lovatt. "He would rub himself on my knee, or my foot, or my hand. And at first I would put him downstairs with the girls," she says. But transporting Peter downstairs proved so disruptive to the lessons that, faced with his frequent arousals, it just seemed easier for Lovatt to relieve his urges herself manually."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djfitz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He added: "At first I discouraged her, I wasn't interested. After some time I thought 'if this was a woman would I come up with these rationalisations and excuses'?"

"Why Do All These Dolphins Keep Sucking My Cock?"
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
