 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chicago Trib)   Chicago-area strip club tried to operate during the Coronavirus outbreak but no customers showed up   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
27
    More: Fail, Food, Employment, Restaurant, serve food, Dance, Pritzker family, liquor license, separate cleaning company  
•       •       •

704 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2020 at 11:27 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The wipe down of all work surfaces with Purell must have been interesting.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, Subby. Elgin isn't Chicagoland, it's Iowa!

\ For all intents.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really?  There's always that one guy that has to get his beer and nipple fix.  He must be sick to not show up.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicago-area strip club tried to operate during the Coronavirus outbreak but no customers came

better?
 
MasterPython
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would be the perfect time to set up cameras and stream. One of the music bars did that here. There are even websites set up exactly for these kind of shows.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hospitaller: Really?  There's always that one guy that has to get his beer and nipple fix.  He must be sick to not show up.


They weren't serving booze.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, just like A Cup night

--Al Bundy
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdd2000: The wipe down of all work surfaces with Purell must have been interesting.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Would make it more interesting.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man whose name contains both the words "butt" and "tit" has to own a strip club
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hospitaller: Really?  There's always that one guy that has to get his beer and nipple fix.  He must be sick to not show up.


You could say the whole idea went...tits up.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's not the same without Power Converters
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdd2000: The wipe down of all work surfaces with Purell must have been interesting.


Just put wet swiffers on the stripper shoes.

Hey baby.  Sorry the meeting went long but I'm here now.  Wanna get it on?  Just gotta put these swiffers on your feet, baby.  Oh yeah.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His name is butt, and tit!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MasterPython: This would be the perfect time to set up cameras and stream. One of the music bars did that here. There are even websites set up exactly for these kind of shows.


There have been quite a few of those for a while. The problem is you are competing against folks in Eastern Europe and Latin America who are willing to work for a lot less. The dancers aren't going to make nearly the money they used to.

The club owners aren't going to make ANYWHERE what they're used to making but fark them - the business model strip clubs use ranks up with taxi drivers as the most financially exploitative of workers out there.
 
physt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strippers are always the first to be hit by bad economies. The down side is that this will increase the price of lap dances. Before the economy tanked in 2008, lap dances were $5 each. When things recovered, lap dances shot up to $20+. The dances don't have the foot traffic they used to so they have to make it up by increasing the retail price.

Honestly, this is so different that it's hard to gauge the impact. I can't see anyone risking any contact with strippers for a long, long time.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.  Negotiating for handjobs must have been cheap.
 
Peter_B_Risen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if the strippers would just let you watch from a distance and not come up to you every 5 minutes and ask if you want a lap dance.  Let people just toss their money on the stage and don't make them put their face between your contaminated boobs for gosh sakes!
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elgin??
It's not a strip club, it's a livestock auction!
Go-go-pigs and sheep in those places.

/ Canada ftw!
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can drink beer and watch porn from the comfort of your own home, for far less than the cost of going to a strip club, and with much lower chance of catching airborne viruses. Short film at 11.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: sdd2000: The wipe down of all work surfaces with Purell must have been interesting.

[Fark user image 522x393]
Would make it more interesting.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
If a lady takes off her clothes and there's nobody around to see her, is it really a strip club?
 
NeuroticRocker [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Careful, you might catch a disease if you touch them
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MasterPython: This would be the perfect time to set up cameras and stream. One of the music bars did that here. There are even websites set up exactly for these kind of shows.


Nudity on the internet? Whaaaaaaat?
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I would recommend to all to go home with a stripper at least once in your life.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I thought I heard Gov. Pritzker state in his press conference yesterday that Skank-orama 2020 Festival would be canceled.  Doesn't this guy listen to the news?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How many strippers are going to sign up for Twitch and become cam girls for the duration of this crisis?

/the public health implications of this need to be studied extensively
//for science
 
stuffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Won't someone think about those poor unfortunate girls.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.