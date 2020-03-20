 Skip to content
(LA Times)   LA tells homeless people to go home. Judge tries to figure out what that means   (latimes.com) divider line
12
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.huffingtonpost.ca/entry/h​o​meless-reclaiming-homes-los-angeles-co​ronavirus_n_5e73ef30c5b63c3b648d6314?r​i18n=true
 
Perlin Noise
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Have them stay in closed college dorms.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Would renting them motel rooms really be too expensive? I know it's not L.A., but Denver gives its homeless one week vouchers sometimes even during normal times.
 
chucknasty
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Perlin Noise: Have them stay in closed college dorms.


only if their parents pay $50k and submit fraudulent SAT scores and sports history.
 
whipnet
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Plenty of extra rooms in the Hollywood mansions.

*
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Judge Carter is fantastic.  South Orange County cities had him removed from their homelessness case year because he doesn't take any bullshiat from the cities/county on homeless issues.  Here was one of the primary comments he made that got him removed when talking to the cities in the county: "Everybody needs to step up coequally.  If you don't step up, then you put the Court in writing a position, and I can solve that very easily for you. You don't want me to do that." The cities appealed for the judge to be reassigned because they said he was biased against them.  He's very passionate about the issue and his actions prior to getting removed from the case resulted in a lot of positive change in Orange County.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Judge Carter is fantastic.  South Orange County cities had him removed from their homelessness case year because he doesn't take any bullshiat from the cities/county on homeless issues.  Here was one of the primary comments he made that got him removed when talking to the cities in the county: "Everybody needs to step up coequally.  If you don't step up, then you put the Court in writing a position, and I can solve that very easily for you. You don't want me to do that." The cities appealed for the judge to be reassigned because they said he was biased against them.  He's very passionate about the issue and his actions prior to getting removed from the case resulted in a lot of positive change in Orange County.


This is a Judge in full awareness and command of his power, and it is a thing of beauty to see him basically haul everyone in, get them to knock their heads together and farking FIX this

as a side note every time I read: Orange County Catholic Worker,

I couldn;t help but think of Dune and Orange Catholic Bible.   But in all seriousness  the Catholic Worker movement is somewhere to the left of even Bernie sanders, and god bless 'em for it, they're basically Karl Marx without the Religion is the opiate of the masses thing, and then are often right in the thick of fights like these
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Would renting them motel rooms really be too expensive?


In terms of price or damage to the units?

I suspect hotels would rather be empty, and if you eminent domain the hotel the people who actually operate it will walk away.
 
oldfool
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Find an empty house move in
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I would take my chances in the street over a crowded shelter.
A lot of these people are not in a healthy enough condition to survive an outbreak.
 
Perlin Noise
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Perlin Noise: Have them stay in closed college dorms.


By the way, my comment is not meant to be funny. I'm being serious. There is already a push to use empty college dorms for potential hospital overflow. It's a good idea and people should move on it.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 1 minute ago  

El_Dan: Would renting them motel rooms really be too expensive? I know it's not L.A., but Denver gives its homeless one week vouchers sometimes even during normal times.


I wouldn't be surprised if a large portion of the vacant hotel rooms ended up being converted to makeshift hospital rooms.
 
