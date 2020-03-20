 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   99 cent gasoline is here, but it is in Kentucky   (local21news.com) divider line
16
    More: Cool, First gas station, Filling station, U.S. drops price, Convenience store, Sport utility vehicle, Fuel dispenser, cents, gallon  
•       •       •

235 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2020 at 10:55 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad not too many people get to take advantage of this incredible deal.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Still 1.95 where I live in kentucky
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Great you have full tank of cheap gas. So where you going to go?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A few years ago, before Kroger changed the rules on its fuel points on its shopper loyalty card, I got to fill up my car for around $0.69/gallon. Once. Apparently lots of people did that and the rules on accumulating points changed quickly/
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
McTurtle waggles his neck wattle approvingly.

"See little people, you have cheap gas, so ignore the empty shelves and layoffs- all is well!"
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So actually .99 cent gas is there
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Be thankful no one can go anywhere. Imagine how much more pollution could be generated if all the monkeys could do it cheap enough!
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

stuffy: Great you have full tank of cheap gas. So where you going to go?


It's not like it is going to expire in your tank. It's nice to be able to fill up cheaply for when we can go somewhere.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Still 1.95 where I live in kentucky


In Louisville it's around $1.82. .99¢ seems like a mistake.
 
robodog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: A few years ago, before Kroger changed the rules on its fuel points on its shopper loyalty card, I got to fill up my car for around $0.69/gallon. Once. Apparently lots of people did that and the rules on accumulating points changed quickly/


Really? I get free 30 gallon fillups all the time from Giant Eagle, fill the truck or minivan and put the rest into gas cans.
 
probesport
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Detroit area is around $1.40-$1.50
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

stuffy: Great you have full tank of cheap gas. So where you going to go?


Chuck Berry - No Particular Place to Go.
Youtube t6OS_ItMGpc
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'll happily pay the 100%+ surcharge to remain not in Kentucky
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Skyfrog: stuffy: Great you have full tank of cheap gas. So where you going to go?

It's not like it is going to expire in your tank. It's nice to be able to fill up cheaply for when we can go somewhere.


It takes many months, but its energy content does eventually degrade. I don't expect the big shutdown to take that long, but it would probably be a mistake for anyone to stock up for years.
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is madness. Utter madness. A sane and functioning government would have put a floor on the price of a gallon of gas via taxes... Say $2 for now, and slowly ratchet that up over time.

Because it would be a regressive tax and we're burdoned with a shiatty (or in some places nonexistent) public transportation system we could issue gas discount cards to low income individuals.

Of course, a truly sane and functioning government would have gotten rid of that nine tenths of a cent nonsense decades ago.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stuffy: Great you have full tank of cheap gas. So where you going to go?


Disne.. Oh, wait
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.