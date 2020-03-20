 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Oh geez, not another one: Mystery disease kills gang of 'insane' monkeys terrorizing Indian villages. "A cause is still to be determined after one of the crazed monkeys bit an official" (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    Scary, Monkey, Primate, Simian, Death, dead female monkeys, Disease, female monkeys, Forest vet Dr David Abraham  
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Aren't there gangs of pissed off monkeys in India looking for food, and brawling with other mobs of monkeys over scraps because there are no tourists feeding them?
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Follow up story will be 28 days later
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is The Star we're talking about. I now have doubts that monkeys and India even exist.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well this all seems to be in rather Bad Taste.

OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
All of the dead female monkeys had inflamed uteruses and empty stomaches, leading to fears of an undetermined sexual infection.

Oh great, shelter in place and can't even have sexy time?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Follow up story will be 28 days later


This post fills me with Rage.
 
fireclown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Well this all seems to be in rather Bad Taste.

[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 340x235]


***Shakes tiny fist**

I'M COMIN' TO GET YA, BASTADS!
 
LeroyB
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTFA: ...officials have ruled out likely causes such as Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) or monkey fever.

It just so happens that "Monkee Fever" is the name of my Disco Monkees cover band. 🙈 🙉 🙊
 
EL EM
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Langur languor.
 
cirby
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"It is suspected monkeys may be being poisoned by villagers."

There's your buried lede.
 
