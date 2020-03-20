 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Finally, the answer to the biggest question we have during the Coronavirus Pandemic: Is it safe to hook up with lots of partners? No   (slate.com) divider line
24
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

391 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2020 at 6:06 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tpmchris
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So, the same as normal for all you losers.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just with Rosie and her 5 sisters....
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Darn. There go my plans.

NSFW, quite obviously.

John Valby Gang Bang
Youtube 1FkXsxmRWGw
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh.

Fine.
 
lurkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just don't touch your face.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lungs and bowel have the same capacity of air.

And...I forgot where I was going with this.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
On the contrary, it just might save your life.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I may as well post this again...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Safe as long as you stay away from anyone who could get it.

My plan: Everyone that is healthy gets it on purpose, while those that are not hide away for a month with everyone else's support.

Not like it won't spread anyway and it will take 3 months to get the vaccine out in big enough numbers.
 
spelunking_defenestrator
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Take that, ethically nonmonogamous Tinder thots!
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As I have been saying all day, you can't stop a boner.  It can't be reasoned with.  It will give you the virus.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: Just with Rosie and her 5 sisters....


Gotta ask Rosie to wash up before.  That's a mood killer right there
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Stoya becoming a sex adviser is proof that the universe is reminding me that I have online porn to get me through this quarantine.
 
Bslim
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

tpmchris: So, the same as normal for all you losers.


Exactly, except for that Farker that's always talking about his smokin' hot Colombian wife (or is she Canadian?) Anyhoo, none of fat f*cks is getting laid.
 
spelunking_defenestrator
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Darn. There go my plans.

NSFW, quite obviously.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/1FkXsxmR​WGw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


holy SHIAT
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Everyone knows that children concieved during  pandemic are immune to the pandemic.

Especially if they get concieved via the Hershey highway
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I see a rising interest in glory holes.

/keep that thing out of my eye!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

spelunking_defenestrator: The Irresponsible Captain: Darn. There go my plans.

NSFW, quite obviously.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/1FkXsxmR​WGw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

holy SHIAT


You're welcome.
 
phishrace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's not safe to hook up with multiple partners and sometimes it it's not safe to hook up with specific partners. For instance, subby's mom has been texting me for days. Not gonna answer.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This kinda reminds me of the mental patients from Bird Box.
 
PirateKing
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just use protection.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: As I have been saying all day, you can't stop a boner.  It can't be reasoned with.  It will give you the virus.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tpmchris
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bslim: tpmchris: So, the same as normal for all you losers.

Exactly, except for that Farker that's always talking about his smokin' hot Colombian wife (or is she Canadian?) Anyhoo, none of fat f*cks is getting laid.


Columbia City, Indiana. And she's a dude.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obligatory
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.