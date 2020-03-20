 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The US Sun)   Here's a message from a nurse who just finished a 48 hour shift from dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and tried to go buy food afterwards   (the-sun.com) divider line
100
    More: PSA, Fear, shocking picture, elderly people, CRITICAL care nurse, Theres people, tearful message, hero NHS staff, shelves of basic foods  
•       •       •

2386 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2020 at 2:24 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



100 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Any figures on consumer spending during this situation vs. Christmastime? Just curious how they compare.

Also, she's right. People being stupid and selfish are actively making a crisis situation much worse. It's to the point where strict purchase limits are going to have to be put in place before anything is announced to the public when crises like this arise.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElPrimitivo: Any figures on consumer spending during this situation vs. Christmastime? Just curious how they compare.

Also, she's right. People being stupid and selfish are actively making a crisis situation much worse. It's to the point where strict purchase limits are going to have to be put in place before anything is announced to the public when crises like this arise.


Stupid and selfish?  People are stocking up on food so they don't have to go out.  They're doing what they should be doing.
 
Mr.Poops
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been slowly purchasing pantry essentials for over 2 months now expecting shortages. My girlfriend thought I was mad at the time, but who's mad now?!
 
Cubs300
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: ElPrimitivo: Any figures on consumer spending during this situation vs. Christmastime? Just curious how they compare.

Also, she's right. People being stupid and selfish are actively making a crisis situation much worse. It's to the point where strict purchase limits are going to have to be put in place before anything is announced to the public when crises like this arise.

Stupid and selfish?  People are stocking up on food so they don't have to go out.  They're doing what they should be doing.


See:  toilet paper.  Also, there is stocking up and there is buying like you're on Supermarket Sweep.  I suspect a majority of people are buying things like there's no tomorrow, instead of just buying a 2-week's supply worth of stuff.  One bright side:  when this is done and passed, I'm willing to bet that food pantry donations will go through the roof, as people realize they do not need 42 cans of baked beans, 10 cans of creamed corn, 20 boxes of stuffing, and 30 cans of pineapples.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate people.

Individuals are usually fine.  Put more than five of 'em together though, and they start getting ape-y.

Put 500,000 of 'em together and they panic like a troupe of monkeys.

Fark 'em.
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First of all, I'm doubtful people caring for those with the coronavirus should be out in public at all. Second, you would think there would be a supply line set up for these caregivers so they wouldn't have to go out and shop. Maybe I'm the one who's crazy though.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: ElPrimitivo: Any figures on consumer spending during this situation vs. Christmastime? Just curious how they compare.

Also, she's right. People being stupid and selfish are actively making a crisis situation much worse. It's to the point where strict purchase limits are going to have to be put in place before anything is announced to the public when crises like this arise.

Stupid and selfish?  People are stocking up on food so they don't have to go out.  They're doing what they should be doing.


People are buying more than they can consume and will end up throwing food away.  Any Italians know how long it took them to stop hoarding and buy like normal?
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.reddit.com/r/britishprobl​e​ms/
 
lordluzr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please stop stocking up because I haven't yet... also, please stay out of the public and make sure you have enough to do so.

I get her frustration and that of everyone who can't get to the stores or afford to stock up or what have to buy... what are we supposed to do? I thought the idea was not to go out, and that takes supplies. I'm staying home, I'm staying out of the stores... am I supposed to plan to go back out sooner?
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: ElPrimitivo: Any figures on consumer spending during this situation vs. Christmastime? Just curious how they compare.

Also, she's right. People being stupid and selfish are actively making a crisis situation much worse. It's to the point where strict purchase limits are going to have to be put in place before anything is announced to the public when crises like this arise.

Stupid and selfish?  People are stocking up on food so they don't have to go out.  They're doing what they should be doing.


No, people are panic buying. There is no more demand for food than there was 2 weeks ago. It's not like there was a sudden jump in population or a sudden decrease in supply. Shelves are empty because people are being selfish and buying way more than they actually need.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElPrimitivo: Any figures on consumer spending during this situation vs. Christmastime? Just curious how they compare.

Also, she's right. People being stupid and selfish are actively making a crisis situation much worse. It's to the point where strict purchase limits are going to have to be put in place before anything is announced to the public when crises like this arise.


Even with reduced hours, store is still doing 250-300k a day

Also, freezer isle exists lady. Probably less chance of getting foodborne illness from there to boot. just pick up some damn microwave meals (and a lot of them are damn healthy and really yummy these days) and be set.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubs300: Also, there is stocking up and there is buying like you're on Supermarket Sweep. I suspect a majority of people are buying things like there's no tomorrow, instead of just buying a 2-week's supply worth of stuff.


If there's no tomorrow, then they won't need to wipe their asses, then, will they?
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElPrimitivo: Any figures on consumer spending during this situation vs. Christmastime? Just curious how they compare.

Also, she's right. People being stupid and selfish are actively making a crisis situation much worse. It's to the point where strict purchase limits are going to have to be put in place before anything is announced to the public when crises like this arise.


I said that last night.  A lot of places have started rationing, limiting purchases per customer, etc.

Remember how, back in the day, we used to make fun of Russia and other countries for not having any food on the shelves and having to ration to their populations?

Yeah. Now we're doing that to ourselves.  Because we're farking idiots.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: ElPrimitivo: Any figures on consumer spending during this situation vs. Christmastime? Just curious how they compare.

Also, she's right. People being stupid and selfish are actively making a crisis situation much worse. It's to the point where strict purchase limits are going to have to be put in place before anything is announced to the public when crises like this arise.

Stupid and selfish?  People are stocking up on food so they don't have to go out.  They're doing what they should be doing.


Sounds like you cleaned out the produce aisle. Thanks, jerkwad!
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

max_pooper: Jeebus Saves: ElPrimitivo: Any figures on consumer spending during this situation vs. Christmastime? Just curious how they compare.

Also, she's right. People being stupid and selfish are actively making a crisis situation much worse. It's to the point where strict purchase limits are going to have to be put in place before anything is announced to the public when crises like this arise.

Stupid and selfish?  People are stocking up on food so they don't have to go out.  They're doing what they should be doing.

No, people are panic buying. There is no more demand for food than there was 2 weeks ago. It's not like there was a sudden jump in population or a sudden decrease in supply. Shelves are empty because people are being selfish and buying way more than they actually need.


Sucks having to throw all that food I bought out.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubs300: Jeebus Saves: ElPrimitivo: Any figures on consumer spending during this situation vs. Christmastime? Just curious how they compare.

Also, she's right. People being stupid and selfish are actively making a crisis situation much worse. It's to the point where strict purchase limits are going to have to be put in place before anything is announced to the public when crises like this arise.

Stupid and selfish?  People are stocking up on food so they don't have to go out.  They're doing what they should be doing.

See:  toilet paper.  Also, there is stocking up and there is buying like you're on Supermarket Sweep.  I suspect a majority of people are buying things like there's no tomorrow, instead of just buying a 2-week's supply worth of stuff.  One bright side:  when this is done and passed, I'm willing to bet that food pantry donations will go through the roof, as people realize they do not need 42 cans of baked beans, 10 cans of creamed corn, 20 boxes of stuffing, and 30 cans of pineapples.


Tell me then, how much food should a family of 4 be buying for 2, possibly 3 weeks?  I bet you got pissed when you saw them get in their Cadillac too.  Don't judge people for what they're buying.  You have no idea what their situation is.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElPrimitivo: Any figures on consumer spending during this situation vs. Christmastime? Just curious how they compare.

Also, she's right. People being stupid and selfish are actively making a crisis situation much worse. It's to the point where strict purchase limits are going to have to be put in place before anything is announced to the public when crises like this arise.


I asked my UPS guy. He said he's been working until 11 PM these days. He compared the volume to Christmas, but there are no extra drivers or trucks running.
 
skatedrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm hearing there will be a mandatory two week closure of ALL business as soon as the national guard is in place to stop the looters, so I'm not surprised to see people reaking out and stocking up.

Sad, but not surprised.
 
Jgok [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, I was concerned this week. My bank account was in the red due to an unexpected medical expense, so I wasn't able to go to the grocery store until Thursday. Thankfully, people in my area seem to have been mostly reasonable. There were some empty shelves, but I was able to stock my pantry for a month for about  $100.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: ElPrimitivo: Any figures on consumer spending during this situation vs. Christmastime? Just curious how they compare.

Also, she's right. People being stupid and selfish are actively making a crisis situation much worse. It's to the point where strict purchase limits are going to have to be put in place before anything is announced to the public when crises like this arise.

Stupid and selfish?  People are stocking up on food so they don't have to go out.  They're doing what they should be doing.


No, they are not. They are being over-reactive idiots. Stocking up is one thing, walking out with four carts of stuff is ridiculous.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

max_pooper: Jeebus Saves: ElPrimitivo: Any figures on consumer spending during this situation vs. Christmastime? Just curious how they compare.

Also, she's right. People being stupid and selfish are actively making a crisis situation much worse. It's to the point where strict purchase limits are going to have to be put in place before anything is announced to the public when crises like this arise.

Stupid and selfish?  People are stocking up on food so they don't have to go out.  They're doing what they should be doing.

No, people are panic buying. There is no more demand for food than there was 2 weeks ago. It's not like there was a sudden jump in population or a sudden decrease in supply. Shelves are empty because people are being selfish and buying way more than they actually need.


I know this is hard to grasp, but people are buying 2-3 times what they normally buy.  Because they are trying to limit their exposure by buying enough so they don't have to go out.  They're buying spaghetti and spaghetti sauce, canned goods, frozen foods.  AKA things that last, and even if they don't eat all of it, it doesn't go bad.
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skatedrifter: I'm hearing there will be a mandatory two week closure of ALL business as soon as the national guard is in place to stop the looters, so I'm not surprised to see people reaking out and stocking up.

Sad, but not surprised.


God I hope this is bait. Lady on the Neighborhood app said this the other day and was chastised into taking the post down. As one should be.
 
dwrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are no war time vegans... grab some meat or something prepackaged... don't whine... survive.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to the grocery store 4 times in the past week, and the shelves were full every time. Live in the sticks if you want to buy a pie on your way home from work.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Cubs300: Jeebus Saves: ElPrimitivo: Any figures on consumer spending during this situation vs. Christmastime? Just curious how they compare.

Also, she's right. People being stupid and selfish are actively making a crisis situation much worse. It's to the point where strict purchase limits are going to have to be put in place before anything is announced to the public when crises like this arise.

Stupid and selfish?  People are stocking up on food so they don't have to go out.  They're doing what they should be doing.

See:  toilet paper.  Also, there is stocking up and there is buying like you're on Supermarket Sweep.  I suspect a majority of people are buying things like there's no tomorrow, instead of just buying a 2-week's supply worth of stuff.  One bright side:  when this is done and passed, I'm willing to bet that food pantry donations will go through the roof, as people realize they do not need 42 cans of baked beans, 10 cans of creamed corn, 20 boxes of stuffing, and 30 cans of pineapples.

Tell me then, how much food should a family of 4 be buying for 2, possibly 3 weeks?  I bet you got pissed when you saw them get in their Cadillac too.  Don't judge people for what they're buying.  You have no idea what their situation is.


I have a family of three, and I was able to buy about three weeks of meat for $54. If fit in three bags. The secret is that you aren't going to have all your snicky snacks and other bullshiat. Welcome to how most of the world lives. Time for the US to get a hard look at global reality.
 
skatedrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farce-Side: skatedrifter: I'm hearing there will be a mandatory two week closure of ALL business as soon as the national guard is in place to stop the looters, so I'm not surprised to see people reaking out and stocking up.

Sad, but not surprised.

God I hope this is bait. Lady on the Neighborhood app said this the other day and was chastised into taking the post down. As one should be.


I got a text this morning from a friend in the national guard saying just that.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElPrimitivo: Any figures on consumer spending during this situation vs. Christmastime? Just curious how they compare.

Also, she's right. People being stupid and selfish are actively making a crisis situation much worse. It's to the point where strict purchase limits are going to have to be put in place before anything is announced to the public when crises like this arise.


It's been annoying.  We're just trying to shop.  Can't find a damn thing.  Ypu don't need 3 months worth of food.  We needed ground beef yesterday and I went to store and there was 1 guy with over 15lbs of ground beef.  It was stupid.  Nobody needs that much.
 
shill1253
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Krieghund
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After working a 48 hour shift, just about anything would make me cry.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lordluzr: Please stop stocking up because I haven't yet... also, please stay out of the public and make sure you have enough to do so.

I get her frustration and that of everyone who can't get to the stores or afford to stock up or what have to buy... what are we supposed to do? I thought the idea was not to go out, and that takes supplies. I'm staying home, I'm staying out of the stores... am I supposed to plan to go back out sooner?


To quote John Oliver:
"Don't be complacent!  Don't be an idiot!"

if you don't know how to do either, maybe you need a full time caregiver to direct your life.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: ElPrimitivo: Any figures on consumer spending during this situation vs. Christmastime? Just curious how they compare.

Also, she's right. People being stupid and selfish are actively making a crisis situation much worse. It's to the point where strict purchase limits are going to have to be put in place before anything is announced to the public when crises like this arise.

Stupid and selfish?  People are stocking up on food so they don't have to go out.  They're doing what they should be doing.


Yes and no.  They may help keep themselves from catching it but they may force other people to go store to store to try to find something to eat, which may, in turn, spread the virus.  There is a difference between stocking up and hoarding.

That said, we really should be getting more guidance on exactly how much we should have, but it looks like in most areas where things are locked down they are still allowing people to grocery shop and go to the pharmacy.  

This may be a long haul thing but by assuring you have 6 weeks of supplies you may be making it so some people have no supplies.  The sad fact is that this be with us for a while and most of us are going to have to make periodic trips to the store to get more supplies.  Where we might pop in a couple times a week before we should be aiming for a couple weeks... if we aim for a couple months there are going to be short term shortages despite there literally still being plenty of food.  If you take more than your 'share' you are basically telling other people, 'Let them eat cake' when there is no cake mix left.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to Publix yesterday afternoon.  All of the ground meat was gone along with all of the chicken.  I was bummed because I wanted to smoke a chicken this weekend, but they had a ton of frozen turkeys so I got a nice breast to smoke instead.  They also had plenty of steaks so I got a porterhouse which we ate with steak fries and a nice cab.  We told our son this is how they eat in France.

The cheese was mostly wiped out too, but the bread was fully stocked.  The organic milk was all gone, but they had regular milk.  I also wanted canellini beans for a recipe and those were gone, but I got the last bag of dried great northern beans.  They'll work.

Most all of the root vegetables were still gone, except for white onions and red potatoes.  They must have just stocked them.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: max_pooper: Jeebus Saves: ElPrimitivo: Any figures on consumer spending during this situation vs. Christmastime? Just curious how they compare.

Also, she's right. People being stupid and selfish are actively making a crisis situation much worse. It's to the point where strict purchase limits are going to have to be put in place before anything is announced to the public when crises like this arise.

Stupid and selfish?  People are stocking up on food so they don't have to go out.  They're doing what they should be doing.

No, people are panic buying. There is no more demand for food than there was 2 weeks ago. It's not like there was a sudden jump in population or a sudden decrease in supply. Shelves are empty because people are being selfish and buying way more than they actually need.

I know this is hard to grasp, but people are buying 2-3 times what they normally buy.  Because they are trying to limit their exposure by buying enough so they don't have to go out.  They're buying spaghetti and spaghetti sauce, canned goods, frozen foods.  AKA things that last, and even if they don't eat all of it, it doesn't go bad.


Great, are you aware that Walmart employees have to come in at 5am to do shopping, that's before the morning trucks arrive. They aren't allowed to shop while on shift. Medical personnel, like this nurse, are equally screwed. Stop and think about the very people that are allowing you to buy all your stuff. 

With all the military worship in this country, I would think that people could appreciate the folks making it possible for you to survive.
 
Pinko_Commie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Stupid and selfish?  People are stocking up on food so they don't have to go out.  They're doing what they should be doing.


There's stocking up and then there's the ridiculous panic buying.

Non-perishables I can understand, but there's people buying weeks worth of perishable food stuffs that won't last longer than a week.

I already had plenty of stuff in my fridge and freezer, but I have been to the supermarket a couple of times for other stuff I need and in a lot of cases the shelves are literally bare.

The fresh meat aisle, nothing at all.

Fresh fruit and veg, there was the odd lonely cabbage, plus about a metric tonne of brussel sprouts (which puts pay to all these people who insist they love the green shiatballs) and spinach, that was about it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iaazathot: Jeebus Saves: max_pooper: Jeebus Saves: ElPrimitivo: Any figures on consumer spending during this situation vs. Christmastime? Just curious how they compare.

Also, she's right. People being stupid and selfish are actively making a crisis situation much worse. It's to the point where strict purchase limits are going to have to be put in place before anything is announced to the public when crises like this arise.

Stupid and selfish?  People are stocking up on food so they don't have to go out.  They're doing what they should be doing.

No, people are panic buying. There is no more demand for food than there was 2 weeks ago. It's not like there was a sudden jump in population or a sudden decrease in supply. Shelves are empty because people are being selfish and buying way more than they actually need.

I know this is hard to grasp, but people are buying 2-3 times what they normally buy.  Because they are trying to limit their exposure by buying enough so they don't have to go out.  They're buying spaghetti and spaghetti sauce, canned goods, frozen foods.  AKA things that last, and even if they don't eat all of it, it doesn't go bad.

Great, are you aware that Walmart employees have to come in at 5am to do shopping, that's before the morning trucks arrive. They aren't allowed to shop while on shift. Medical personnel, like this nurse, are equally screwed. Stop and think about the very people that are allowing you to buy all your stuff. 

With all the military worship in this country, I would think that people could appreciate the folks making it possible for you to survive.


Sorry to burst your liars bubble, but trucks arrive during the afternoon (frozen/produce/meat/bread), and overnight (dry goods). Only vendors (coke, pepsi, sara lee, etc) show up in the morning
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iaazathot: Jeebus Saves: ElPrimitivo: Any figures on consumer spending during this situation vs. Christmastime? Just curious how they compare.

Also, she's right. People being stupid and selfish are actively making a crisis situation much worse. It's to the point where strict purchase limits are going to have to be put in place before anything is announced to the public when crises like this arise.

Stupid and selfish?  People are stocking up on food so they don't have to go out.  They're doing what they should be doing.

No, they are not. They are being over-reactive idiots. Stocking up is one thing, walking out with four carts of stuff is ridiculous.


You're responding to a contrarian.  Look at past threads of carona virus and people were being stupid and overreacting from same poster, now they're "don't judge, you don't know them!"
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stock piled some cans and things that will last for over a year. Enough for about a month for two people. If this blows over and things go back to normal before they go bad I'm hitting the food bank with a nice donation. The only way I'm going to use those is if normal store purchasing isn't an option for whatever reason.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: ElPrimitivo: Any figures on consumer spending during this situation vs. Christmastime? Just curious how they compare.

Also, she's right. People being stupid and selfish are actively making a crisis situation much worse. It's to the point where strict purchase limits are going to have to be put in place before anything is announced to the public when crises like this arise.

Even with reduced hours, store is still doing 250-300k a day

Also, freezer isle exists lady. Probably less chance of getting foodborne illness from there to boot. just pick up some damn microwave meals (and a lot of them are damn healthy and really yummy these days) and be set.


I just stabbed a man to get the last hungry man chicken dinner. There is no way I was going to settle for the salisbury steak one, and he shoulda farking' known better.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iaazathot: The secret is that you aren't going to have all your snicky snacks and other bullshiat


Actually, that's the thing they have plenty of.  The chips and soda aisle was fully stocked.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElPrimitivo: Any figures on consumer spending during this situation vs. Christmastime? Just curious how they compare.

Also, she's right. People being stupid and selfish are actively making a crisis situation much worse. It's to the point where strict purchase limits are going to have to be put in place before anything is announced to the public when crises like this arise.


How many of those didn't stock pile so much as overwhelm supermarket shelves because they now are cooking 3 meals a day instead of maybe one? Our shelves aren't empty now, but have been replenished by a lot of hardworking supermarket employees.
There are stockpiliers, no doubt, but some of it is someone like me that went, oh shiat, I have to feed my kids an extra meal plus snacks for two weeks.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iaazathot: Jeebus Saves: Cubs300: Jeebus Saves: ElPrimitivo: Any figures on consumer spending during this situation vs. Christmastime? Just curious how they compare.

Also, she's right. People being stupid and selfish are actively making a crisis situation much worse. It's to the point where strict purchase limits are going to have to be put in place before anything is announced to the public when crises like this arise.

Stupid and selfish?  People are stocking up on food so they don't have to go out.  They're doing what they should be doing.

See:  toilet paper.  Also, there is stocking up and there is buying like you're on Supermarket Sweep.  I suspect a majority of people are buying things like there's no tomorrow, instead of just buying a 2-week's supply worth of stuff.  One bright side:  when this is done and passed, I'm willing to bet that food pantry donations will go through the roof, as people realize they do not need 42 cans of baked beans, 10 cans of creamed corn, 20 boxes of stuffing, and 30 cans of pineapples.

Tell me then, how much food should a family of 4 be buying for 2, possibly 3 weeks?  I bet you got pissed when you saw them get in their Cadillac too.  Don't judge people for what they're buying.  You have no idea what their situation is.

I have a family of three, and I was able to buy about three weeks of meat for $54. If fit in three bags. The secret is that you aren't going to have all your snicky snacks and other bullshiat. Welcome to how most of the world lives. Time for the US to get a hard look at global reality.


With all the time people have sitting at home, I hope they take the time to learn to cook.  People are going to need to learn to use every scrap and make everything themselves.  Want potato chips?  Make them yourself.  You get a hell of a lot out of one or two potatoes.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to the store the other day and they were out of American cheese! I had to buy Swiss, like a fricken savage.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkulprit: ElPrimitivo: Any figures on consumer spending during this situation vs. Christmastime? Just curious how they compare.

Also, she's right. People being stupid and selfish are actively making a crisis situation much worse. It's to the point where strict purchase limits are going to have to be put in place before anything is announced to the public when crises like this arise.

It's been annoying.  We're just trying to shop.  Can't find a damn thing.  Ypu don't need 3 months worth of food.  We needed ground beef yesterday and I went to store and there was 1 guy with over 15lbs of ground beef.  It was stupid.  Nobody needs that much.


Fortunately, Publix is limiting most every item to 2 per customer.  This needed to be done on Friday when the panic buying set in.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:  Many shops announced they were introducing an hour only for elderly people to brave the manic shops, with calls for NHS staff to be included in that too.

No, that's the dumbest thing Ever. Lets take the people who can't handle germs, and the people who have been handling germs all day and put them in the same room.
 
Andulamb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thing is just getting started. Millions could die. It could be as bad as the Spanish flu in 1918. We're told to avoid groups. We're told to stay home. So that means reducing our shopping trips, which means buying more when we do shop. And when things get as bad as Italy and we can't go out no matter what, it will be extremely important to have enough food and other supplies stockpiled. This isn't called "panic buying." It's called "being prepared."

Did this nurse look for alternatives to what she usually buys? Was the grocery store completely empty? Okay, she likes fresh fruits and vegetables. But the way things are now, people can no longer be picky. Did she look for canned foods?

My wife and I haven't stockpiled yet, but we're going to. I'd like to have at least enough supplies for a couple months, if not more.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubs300: Jeebus Saves: ElPrimitivo: Any figures on consumer spending during this situation vs. Christmastime? Just curious how they compare.

Also, she's right. People being stupid and selfish are actively making a crisis situation much worse. It's to the point where strict purchase limits are going to have to be put in place before anything is announced to the public when crises like this arise.

Stupid and selfish?  People are stocking up on food so they don't have to go out.  They're doing what they should be doing.

See:  toilet paper.  Also, there is stocking up and there is buying like you're on Supermarket Sweep.  I suspect a majority of people are buying things like there's no tomorrow, instead of just buying a 2-week's supply worth of stuff.  One bright side:  when this is done and passed, I'm willing to bet that food pantry donations will go through the roof, as people realize they do not need 42 cans of baked beans, 10 cans of creamed corn, 20 boxes of stuffing, and 30 cans of pineapples.


How do you know this is only going to be two weeks?  Going by China, we can expect to be under lockdown for three months, minimum.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: iaazathot: Jeebus Saves: max_pooper: Jeebus Saves: ElPrimitivo: Any figures on consumer spending during this situation vs. Christmastime? Just curious how they compare.

Also, she's right. People being stupid and selfish are actively making a crisis situation much worse. It's to the point where strict purchase limits are going to have to be put in place before anything is announced to the public when crises like this arise.

Stupid and selfish?  People are stocking up on food so they don't have to go out.  They're doing what they should be doing.

No, people are panic buying. There is no more demand for food than there was 2 weeks ago. It's not like there was a sudden jump in population or a sudden decrease in supply. Shelves are empty because people are being selfish and buying way more than they actually need.

I know this is hard to grasp, but people are buying 2-3 times what they normally buy.  Because they are trying to limit their exposure by buying enough so they don't have to go out.  They're buying spaghetti and spaghetti sauce, canned goods, frozen foods.  AKA things that last, and even if they don't eat all of it, it doesn't go bad.

Great, are you aware that Walmart employees have to come in at 5am to do shopping, that's before the morning trucks arrive. They aren't allowed to shop while on shift. Medical personnel, like this nurse, are equally screwed. Stop and think about the very people that are allowing you to buy all your stuff. 

With all the military worship in this country, I would think that people could appreciate the folks making it possible for you to survive.

Sorry to burst your liars bubble, but trucks arrive during the afternoon (frozen/produce/meat/bread), and overnight (dry goods). Only vendors (coke, pepsi, sara lee, etc) show up in the morning


And that's an immutable law of nature, not at all particular to your store or region?
 
LurkerSupreme [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: ElPrimitivo: Any figures on consumer spending during this situation vs. Christmastime? Just curious how they compare.

Also, she's right. People being stupid and selfish are actively making a crisis situation much worse. It's to the point where strict purchase limits are going to have to be put in place before anything is announced to the public when crises like this arise.

Even with reduced hours, store is still doing 250-300k a day

Also, freezer isle exists lady. Probably less chance of getting foodborne illness from there to boot. just pick up some damn microwave meals (and a lot of them are damn healthy and really yummy these days) and be set.


Just got back from the grocery store. Freezer aisle was cleaned out, there was maybe 1-2 microwave pizzas to be found on the whole aisle. At least this time they had bread and tortillas, though I did notice the cheese aisle was much more sparse than last time. It's like they restock one thing and then start running out of the next.

//Just wish they could get the damn soap aisle restocked
/Currently have one full bottle of liquid soap that I'm having to split between the bathroom and kitchen
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: iaazathot: Jeebus Saves: max_pooper: Jeebus Saves: ElPrimitivo: Any figures on consumer spending during this situation vs. Christmastime? Just curious how they compare.

Also, she's right. People being stupid and selfish are actively making a crisis situation much worse. It's to the point where strict purchase limits are going to have to be put in place before anything is announced to the public when crises like this arise.

Stupid and selfish?  People are stocking up on food so they don't have to go out.  They're doing what they should be doing.

No, people are panic buying. There is no more demand for food than there was 2 weeks ago. It's not like there was a sudden jump in population or a sudden decrease in supply. Shelves are empty because people are being selfish and buying way more than they actually need.

I know this is hard to grasp, but people are buying 2-3 times what they normally buy.  Because they are trying to limit their exposure by buying enough so they don't have to go out.  They're buying spaghetti and spaghetti sauce, canned goods, frozen foods.  AKA things that last, and even if they don't eat all of it, it doesn't go bad.

Great, are you aware that Walmart employees have to come in at 5am to do shopping, that's before the morning trucks arrive. They aren't allowed to shop while on shift. Medical personnel, like this nurse, are equally screwed. Stop and think about the very people that are allowing you to buy all your stuff. 

With all the military worship in this country, I would think that people could appreciate the folks making it possible for you to survive.

Sorry to burst your liars bubble, but trucks arrive during the afternoon (frozen/produce/meat/bread), and overnight (dry goods). Only vendors (coke, pepsi, sara lee, etc) show up in the morning
 
Displayed 50 of 100 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.