 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SILive)   If kids are out of school indefinitely, why is New York City still using speed cameras in school zones?   (silive.com) divider line
31
    More: Obvious, New York City, New York City's schools, school zone speed camera program, Councilman Steven Matteo, Staten Island, city's speed cameras, speed cameras, NYC school closures  
•       •       •

400 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2020 at 11:39 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With everything closed where the hell are you speeding to?
 
Gunboat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obvious tag is very appropriate.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because they can make money doing it.

sno man: With everything closed where the hell are you speeding to?


With everything closed, why make people be out of quarantine any longer than they have to?
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because it takes non-zero effort to shut them off and nobody could be bothered
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the speed limit is less than 25MPH, then yes. If not, then no.

/apart from the police state stuff in general...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The school is still there. It's a school zone, not a school children zone.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Even on holidays and during summer vacations, the laws still apply to the school zones."

- the answer I got from the Chief of Police here a few years ago
 
Maturin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly question.
images.centerdigitaled.comView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this one of those rhetorical questions? I feel like this is one of those rhetorical questions.
 
Linkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMFG, it's a PROFIT Deal!!
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How DARE they catch you speeding!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: With everything closed where the hell are you speeding to?


With everything closed, why are you in my way?
 
mane
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because otherwise...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
School zone is for loading and unloading only.  There's no speeding in the school zone.
 
etoof
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: School zone is for loading and unloading only.  There's no speeding in the school zone.


Why don't you just say it. you want me to have an abortion....
 
King Something
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
$afety
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Our local school is in a rural area. Closest town 16 miles away is only 6500 people. The speed limit in the school zone is 15. The zone is almost a mile long. They write tickets around the clock every day of the year. 13 miles away theres an old school they shut down in 81. Same situation. Since the state never officially changed the school zone....they still write tickets. School zone tickets are double regular. Anything over 15 above is an arrest able offense. So...its all about the cash flow
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"The installation of new cameras should also be halted during this time of public emergency,"

Because schoooooooools...out...for...ever!
 
Excelsior
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Who know$?
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Because the guy with the admin password to change those settings is sick.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: Our local school is in a rural area. Closest town 16 miles away is only 6500 people. The speed limit in the school zone is 15. The zone is almost a mile long. They write tickets around the clock every day of the year. 13 miles away theres an old school they shut down in 81. Same situation. Since the state never officially changed the school zone....they still write tickets. School zone tickets are double regular. Anything over 15 above is an arrest able offense. So...its all about the cash flow


Jeebus, what state is that?
 
acouvis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
While schools are closed, they're still required to provide meals to low income students.  So its not like they have no business at all...
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm sure I've told this one before:  At my high school, the flashing lights were controlled be a switch in the secretary's office.  She would often forget to turn the lights off at the end of the day.  Sometimes, she'd forget to turn them off after school let out for the summer.  When I was back in town staying at the family homestead 7 or 8 years back, they were flashing all summer.  1am on a Sunday morning in July, flashing away.  I never saw it being used as a speed trap, tho.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The school is still there. It's a school zone, not a school children zone.


Depends on the law. In my state it "On school days when children are present."

Saturdays and Sundays? Not school days.
Zero children visible outside? Not present.
 
ex-nuke
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"why i$ New York City $till u$ing $peed camera$ in $chool zone$?"

I really don't have any idea.
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
$afety $afety $afety $afety $afety $afety $afety $afety $afety $afety $afety $afety $afety $afety $afety $afety $afety $afety $afety $afety $afety $afety $afety $afety $afety $afety $afety $afety $afety $afety $afety $afety
 
dryknife
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They have never caught any pedophiles speeding in school zones.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: We Ate the Necco Wafers: The school is still there. It's a school zone, not a school children zone.

Depends on the law. In my state it "On school days when children are present."

Saturdays and Sundays? Not school days.
Zero children visible outside? Not present.


Is there a function going on at the school on Saturday?  Is there a summer school class going on in July?  Someone jogging on the fenced in track Sunday morning?  Those are all things people have been ticketed for and judges have upheld, even though the law says on school days when children are present.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: mrmopar5287: We Ate the Necco Wafers: The school is still there. It's a school zone, not a school children zone.

Depends on the law. In my state it "On school days when children are present."

Saturdays and Sundays? Not school days.
Zero children visible outside? Not present.

Is there a function going on at the school on Saturday?  Is there a summer school class going on in July?  Someone jogging on the fenced in track Sunday morning?  Those are all things people have been ticketed for and judges have upheld, even though the law says on school days when children are present.


And just to be clear, I think that's bullshiat.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sno man: With everything closed where the hell are you speeding to?


Doesn't matter.  Keep your ass in the right lane.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.