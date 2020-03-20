 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(wtnh.com)   Are you supposed to tip a restaurant that sells toilet paper for pickup along with food is a question I can't believe is relevant this week but here we are   (wtnh.com) divider line
14
    More: Survey  
•       •       •

234 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2020 at 7:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think 10 sheets is fair.
 
bekovich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No??
I work in a, well worked in a resteraunt where all our stuff from napkins and cleaning chemicals to toilet paper and handwash was bought in bulk and extremely cheap and that's what most places do.
If a resteraunt is selling toilet paper to you as a "favor" or any other excuse just think about how much profit they're making on that stuff.
 
Spindle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invincible
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bekovich: No??
I work in a, well worked in a resteraunt where all our stuff from napkins and cleaning chemicals to toilet paper and handwash was bought in bulk and extremely cheap and that's what most places do.
If a resteraunt is selling toilet paper to you as a "favor" or any other excuse just think about how much profit they're making on that stuff.


Especially since most dining areas are shut, most restaurants probably have a pallet of the (cheap) stuff lying around.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You only tip dine-in or delivery.  Not pick-up.  But if dine-in is closed due to the pandemic then I would leave them a tip.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good roughage
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't shake hands
media1.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
redonkulon
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
This is logical.
What goes in, must come out.....

\poop
\\as The Great Cornholio said
\\\I need TP for my bung hole
 
redonkulon
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Don't shake hands
[media1.s-nbcnews.com image 662x600]


Someone show that to Trumple Orangeskin
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TomDooley: You only tip dine-in or delivery.  Not pick-up.  But if dine-in is closed due to the pandemic then I would leave them a tip.


Of course if its a plain restaurant also doing takeaway food, the worker you are depending on to make sure you all of your order and sauces and utensils and napkins is paid the same shiat wage that the table staff gets.  In fact they are probably taking time away from their tipping customers (in normal times) to put your crap together, and so loses that customer connection that could mean more money to them.

But you do you
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yes. Especially now.
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sounds to me like places like this are a large part of why the stores our out of TP in the first place.

I'd take my business elsewhere.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: TomDooley: You only tip dine-in or delivery.  Not pick-up.  But if dine-in is closed due to the pandemic then I would leave them a tip.

Of course if its a plain restaurant also doing takeaway food, the worker you are depending on to make sure you all of your order and sauces and utensils and napkins is paid the same shiat wage that the table staff gets.  In fact they are probably taking time away from their tipping customers (in normal times) to put your crap together, and so loses that customer connection that could mean more money to them.

But you do you


I'm merely mentioning what is customary in the US.   It's not unique to me.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

redonkulon: cretinbob: Don't shake hands
[media1.s-nbcnews.com image 662x600]

Someone show that to Trumple Orangeskin


8 year old boy after playing outside
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.