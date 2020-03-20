 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Oklahoma nurse fired for wearing protective mask while putting in an IV because it would scare patients. You know what scares patients even more? Dying   (kfor.com) divider line
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Oklahoma, hospital officials do not understand how a mask would do anything to combat COVID-19 because masks do nothing to affect the balance of body humours.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's exactly what we need fewer of right now.  Nurses...
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh noes! Where oh where will a nurse find another job in a looming pandemic?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: That's exactly what we need fewer of right now.  Nurses...


I'm sure he could get a job at another hospital and violate policy there if he tried.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
best move for her career, i mean survival.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having worked ICU in the area I am hard pressed to believe this story.  However, we'll never know I suppose.
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: best move for her career, i mean survival.


Well, she's a guy, so-
 
fonebone77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately we are a state full of the trumpiest trumpers youve ever seen.  They are the ones fully embracing the "this is all an overblown hoax" mentality.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you a pothead Fokker
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm... I'm going to guess there were other circumstances that lead to him being fired.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: Having worked ICU in the area I am hard pressed to believe this story.  However, we'll never know I suppose.


It's Oklahoma. ISIS is more civilized
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you need to wear a mask:

Do you have respiratory symptoms?

Are you providing care to someone that has them?

Are you a health care worker who is caring for people with those symptoms?


If the answer to any of those is yes, then wear a mask. Otherwise, you're not helping.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: That's exactly what we need fewer of right now.  Nurses...


I imagine clinician placement recruiters had the nurse's phone number on speed dial before the mask hit the floor.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've known several nurses and a couple doctors. The medical industry has always been a completely disfunctional working environment. It's a place where the  lazy, petty, and cruel advance while the hardest working people who want to make a difference are constantly belittled.

The nurses take the brunt of it all.
 
Kegluneq [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

lolmao500: BafflerMeal: Having worked ICU in the area I am hard pressed to believe this story.  However, we'll never know I suppose.

It's Oklahoma. ISIS is more civilized


Ouch.  Feeling the anti-Oklahoma sentiment.

I'd like to offer an argument, because I know some decent people here, but I just got Congressman Tom Cole's propaganda newsletter by email the other day and yeah.  There are times this place feels like it is under occupation.

On the topic of the nurse, I feel like maybe this was a shakedown, an excuse to dump him when they could not dump him for other reasons.  But I think this is going to go over poorly.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

gar1013: Do you need to wear a mask:

Do you have respiratory symptoms?

Are you providing care to someone that has them?

Are you a health care worker who is caring for people with those symptoms?


If the answer to any of those is yes, then wear a mask. Otherwise, you're not helping.


Don't stop there. Sprinkle the word "potentially" in your statements pretty liberally and it still holds true
 
Johnny Bananapeel
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Mrs. Bananapeel is an RN in a small CA hospital. She is still being discouraged from wearing a mask at work. I told her if she is told to take it off that she should just come on home instead...
 
asciibaron
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

fark account name: asciibaron: best move for her career, i mean survival.

Well, she's a guy, so-


did you ask, pronouns are important.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gar1013: Do you need to wear a mask:

Do you have respiratory symptoms?

Are you providing care to someone that has them?

Are you a health care worker who is caring for people with those symptoms?


If the answer to any of those is yes, then wear a mask. Otherwise, you're not helping.


And if some folks are to be believed, hospitals are running out of masks, so you shouldn't be wearing one if you don't need to.
 
trivial use of my dark powers
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He was using it wrong-all PPE in Oklahoma needs to be clearly marked with Christian graffiti, plus one must audibly pray while wearing it.  I bet it didn't have "I'm not perfect, just forgiven" scrawled across the front of the mask. Stupid liberal deserved to be fired.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have a strong feeling there is way more to this story than is presented by this reporting.  Protective gear is in conservation mode right now, I wonder if it was an N95 on a low risk patient, (this is a heart hospital, not a catch all hospital), was it his only mask used or like the fourth that day, shortages are a major concern right now, and the numbers have not hit hard in Okla as of now.    Was he a problem employee?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yep, he was fired for just this one thing. Absolutely nothing else about his performance or behavior at work got him fired. Wearing that mask JUST. THE. ONE. TIME. got him fired. There is nothing else to this story at all.
 
tomerson
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

asciibaron: best move for her career, i mean survival.


Not read TFA much?
 
you need help
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They were probably looking to terminate this employee prior to now, because it's a very weak excuse.
 
aungen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gar1013: Do you need to wear a mask:

Do you have respiratory symptoms?

Are you providing care to someone that has them?

Are you a health care worker who is caring for people with those symptoms?


If the answer to any of those is yes, then wear a mask. Otherwise, you're not helping.


Should have gone fight-club on the manager. "You don't know where I've been, Lou!"  bleed / cough
 
1974 Dodge Monaco
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fark account name: asciibaron: best move for her career, i mean survival.

Well, she's a guy, so-


She sounds hideous!
 
Joe USer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: And if some folks are to be believed, hospitals are running out of masks, so you shouldn't be wearing one if you don't need to.


Bingo. This was more of: Stop wasting resources, we need them and they don't help anyone in your situation.

The key line from the article is:

"It was to protect myself, to protect the patient and to protect my family," Readel said.

1 and 3 don't apply, 2 only applies if you are already sick.
 
farkmedown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fonebone77: Unfortunately we are a state full of the trumpiest trumpers youve ever seen.  They are the ones fully embracing the "this is all an overblown hoax" mentality.


One should see how they rush to the defense of our anti-vaxxer Republican governor and our Republican members of Congress.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

basemetal: I have a strong feeling there is way more to this story than is presented by this reporting.  Protective gear is in conservation mode right now, I wonder if it was an N95 on a low risk patient, (this is a heart hospital, not a catch all hospital), was it his only mask used or like the fourth that day, shortages are a major concern right now, and the numbers have not hit hard in Okla as of now.    Was he a problem employee?


at the hospital i work at masks have to be fitted and certified by the respiratory safety committee. If they catch employees wearing masks that haven't been approved to wear the mask and fitted for one they make you take them off.

this is mostly for liability reasons. if someone is wearing the mask improperly they don't want to be liable for either causing an infection in a patient or the employee getting infected due to the mask not being worn correctly.

currently due to the shortage they are only certifying people who's duties have them in direct contact with patients for more than 15 minutes or whos duties takes them into areas where there is a risk of infection.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Um wife is a nurse this stretches credibility.  Medical professionals know masks are to keep YOUR germs from spreading.  They are also not very effective with covid 19.  So I think something else was at play.

a dust mask doesn't auto block a virus as there isn't a hermedic seal.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

khitsicker: basemetal: I have a strong feeling there is way more to this story than is presented by this reporting.  Protective gear is in conservation mode right now, I wonder if it was an N95 on a low risk patient, (this is a heart hospital, not a catch all hospital), was it his only mask used or like the fourth that day, shortages are a major concern right now, and the numbers have not hit hard in Okla as of now.    Was he a problem employee?

at the hospital i work at masks have to be fitted and certified by the respiratory safety committee. If they catch employees wearing masks that haven't been approved to wear the mask and fitted for one they make you take them off.

this is mostly for liability reasons. if someone is wearing the mask improperly they don't want to be liable for either causing an infection in a patient or the employee getting infected due to the mask not being worn correctly.

currently due to the shortage they are only certifying people who's duties have them in direct contact with patients for more than 15 minutes or whos duties takes them into areas where there is a risk of infection.


This sounds legit.  Not OK nurse fired for wearing a home depot mask. lol
 
Loren
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gar1013: Do you need to wear a mask:

Do you have respiratory symptoms?

Are you providing care to someone that has them?

Are you a health care worker who is caring for people with those symptoms?


If the answer to any of those is yes, then wear a mask. Otherwise, you're not helping.


You're missing:  Are you a healthcare worker providing care to people who might be infected?  (Note that this is basically a certain yes for healthcare workers these days.)

Johnny Bananapeel: Mrs. Bananapeel is an RN in a small CA hospital. She is still being discouraged from wearing a mask at work. I told her if she is told to take it off that she should just come on home instead...


And perhaps drop a dime to OSHA.

basemetal: I have a strong feeling there is way more to this story than is presented by this reporting.  Protective gear is in conservation mode right now, I wonder if it was an N95 on a low risk patient, (this is a heart hospital, not a catch all hospital), was it his only mask used or like the fourth that day, shortages are a major concern right now, and the numbers have not hit hard in Okla as of now.    Was he a problem employee?


They didn't say it was because of a shortage, but because of appearances.  There have been **many** reports of healthcare systems not wanting employees wearing masks because of optics, one more doesn't surprise me one bit.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yes I'm sure this was the only reason he was fired and he was fired without being warned to not wear a mask
 
crackpancake
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fark account name: asciibaron: best move for her career, i mean survival.

Well, she's a guy, so-


But identifies as a bird.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've spent a lot of time in a hospital this week with ailing mother. Some nurses are wearing masks, just as they often do. Why would anyone care?

/oh right, we're all shiatting ourselves so much we need to hoard TP
 
Joe USer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Loren: They didn't say it was because of a shortage, but because of appearances.


They didn't say anything besides 'we can't comment about employment'. The guy that got fired said lots of stuff.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Yep, he was fired for just this one thing. Absolutely nothing else about his performance or behavior at work got him fired. Wearing that mask JUST. THE. ONE. TIME. got him fired. There is nothing else to this story at all.


The line
I questioned it,
when asked to remove the mask with no explanation of how he questioned removing his mask  leaves a lot of questions of how he questioned it
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Having worked ICU in the area I am hard pressed to believe this story.  However, we'll never know I suppose.


yeah, i'm sure this person has done plenty of things to be fired, this was the last straw
 
dbrunker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's not unreasonable to fire a nurse for wearing a protective mask because it might scare the patient, depending on which mask was used.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dimensio: In Oklahoma, hospital officials do not understand how a mask would do anything to combat COVID-19 because masks do nothing to affect the balance of body humours.


Also they need to be especially vigilant because there are not enough Gypsies in the area to perform emergency curse removal procedures, and the last witch capable of substituting in an emergency was burned at the stake during the last church picnic and tent revival, although it's possible she may have in fact volunteered to die when informed she was in fact living in Oklahoma.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
While just a mask is okay, I can understand if this guy upset people.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
