 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRIC Richmond)   COVID stops spread of lung cancer   (wric.com) divider line
10
    More: Awkward, Richmond, Virginia, Philip Morris USA, Altria Group, Time, Philip Morris, Management occupations, Speaker, Chief financial officer  
•       •       •

1171 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2020 at 9:00 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bowen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Essential services"
 
Nimbull
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
COVID-19... the new cold turkey to stop smoking right at the heart of the problem.
 
Trik
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We need to do what they did in that World War Z movie.
We have to find another illness that fools the COVID-19 virus into not infecting us.
Makes it think we're already infected.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Now cigarettes are going to go for 30 bucks a pack.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: Now cigarettes are going to go for 30 bucks a pack.


And that's when the murders began. If we run out of cigs, this country will quickly turn into The Purge.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'll take a carton of the Covid Menthol 100's please.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
FlyingGeek
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"We are committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our employees, contractors, their families and the communities where we operate," said Billy Gifford, Altria's Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer.

...and with that, Phillip Morris stopped producing products that kill it's consumers and closed it's doors forever.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MythDragon: LegacyDL: Now cigarettes are going to go for 30 bucks a pack.

And that's when the murders began. If we run out of cigs, this country will quickly turn into The Purge.


Not sure why, people only need to be a 100 yard dash away from you.
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh, shiat.  That's gonna get ugly.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.