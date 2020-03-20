 Skip to content
(WHNT Huntsville)   Alabama sees spike in domestic violence calls since home quarantines started   (whnt.com) divider line
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Obvious tag seen busily beating wife and banging sister.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has the obvious tag been quarantined?
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Obvious tag seen busily beating wife and banging sister.


and listenin' to John Cougar Melancamp records
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christians, families values and such

*BUUUUUUUURP"
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
ElmoClyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More babies and beatings to come...
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like this shiat won't be happening everywhere.
 
joaquin closet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EVERY state is going to see a rise.

/she's driving me nuts after 3 days.
 
washburn777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No joke here.  Just sad gazing into the abyss that is our species.

Our poor species.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't slap Betty
Alabam'
Don't slap Betty
Alabam'
Don't slap Betty
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Obvious tag seen busily beating wife and banging sister.


Done in one.
 
darch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NJ cop here. We're already seeing an increase. This is gonna get flaky- FAST.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: 'Murica.


'Bama
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad AF I'm not married and don't have roomates.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: [66.media.tumblr.com image 250x188] [View Full Size image _x_]


FARK! You beat me to it!
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the upside, the American team is going to be very well trained and formidable at next years Wife Beating World Championships
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

probesport: Don't slap Betty
Alabam'
Don't slap Betty
Alabam'
Don't slap Betty


Ram Jam - Black Betty
Youtube I_2D8Eo15wE
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not so sweet home, Alabama.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exile On Beale Street: probesport: Don't slap Betty
Alabam'
Don't slap Betty
Alabam'
Don't slap Betty

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/I_2D8Eo1​5wE]


'slapped Betty and her child
Alabam'
Domestic violence gone wild
Alabam'
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

washburn777: Just sad gazing into the abyss that is our species.


Could be worse. Our closest-related species is a bunch of face-eating cannibals.
 
outtatowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Like this shiat won't be happening everywhere.


Idk, here in Canada, my wife and child remain happy and unbeaten. I have it on excellent authority and proven track record that it will continue this way.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Obvious tag seen busily beating wife and banging sister.


Wait your sister is out of jail? I'll swing by, was supposed to see your Mom anyway ... and by see I mean, we'll you know.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darch: NJ cop here. We're already seeing an increase. This is gonna get flaky- FAST.


stay as safe as you can. those calls are scary :)
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Like this shiat won't be happening everywhere.


This, but also;


Alabama sees spike in domestic violence calls since  (fill in anything, kids!)
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 The residents of my group home* are enjoying the 'vacation' from routine...think that's good for maybe 3-4 more days.
Then they're gonna start getting bored and antsy.
Difficult to have 'ideal' and 'reality' get along well together sometimes.


* Staff, not resident meself.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exile On Beale Street: probesport: Don't slap Betty
Alabam'
Don't slap Betty
Alabam'
Don't slap Betty

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/I_2D8Eo1​5wE]


That song is actually a pretty old marching cadence.  Black betty being a rifle.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Giant Clown Shoe: Obvious tag seen busily beating wife and banging sister.

and listenin' to John Cougar Melancamp records


Without understanding the lyrics or knowing Mellencamp isn't MAGA.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

middlewaytao: Black betty being a rifle.


bam-a-lam
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Drunk, stir crazy, and having to spend many more hours a day with someone you can barely stand.

Yup, that is going end badly.
 
probesport
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: west.la.lawyer: Giant Clown Shoe: Obvious tag seen busily beating wife and banging sister.

and listenin' to John Cougar Melancamp records

Without understanding the lyrics or knowing Mellencamp isn't MAGA.


You'd have to be an american fool to think otherwise.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

outtatowner: EvilElecBlanket: Like this shiat won't be happening everywhere.

Idk, here in Canada, my wife and child remain happy and unbeaten. I have it on excellent authority and proven track record that it will continue this way.


stuck out of town, eh?
 
fanbladesaresharp [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

darch: NJ cop here. We're already seeing an increase. This is gonna get flaky- FAST.


Yup. My rural CA city too. On a good day we have our own level of depression and crazy. We will be at boss level in this evil game by Tuesday.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Set up a Judge Dredd style judge for DV during quarentine.  They roll out and judge.  Stream the judgements on youtube.  I bet DV goes down when they know that it could get them judged by Dredd.

Tough times call for drastic measures.  We need to keep people safe, so summery executions of spouse beaters is needed.  I didn't make Corona.  And cant cure it.  So we need to do something to keep people safe.  And summery executions on the street are just the thing.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No shiat. Who wants to be quarantined with someone from Alabama?
 
phishrace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When weed was legalized in Colorado, domestic violence rates dropped noticeably. Medicinal weed isn't even legal in Alabama. Time for the governer to sign an emergency bill.
 
gadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Anything spikes domestic violence rates.  Quarantines, Super Bowl losses, tax season - abusive assholes going to be usin' any excuse to be abusive assholes.  Only now, their victims can't really get away without looking out of place.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Boss was asking if I wanted to work from home. And I was like, 'with my wife and child, are you nuts?'

We already know a couple folk on their way to divorce town.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Drunk, stir crazy, and having to spend many more hours a day with someone you can barely stand."

Yup, this self-isolation is starting to get to me.
 
Xander_CDN
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Canada saw this coming and is putting $50M more into supporting women's shelters and sexual assault centres.
 
