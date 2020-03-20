 Skip to content
(The Bulwark)   Twitter may be able to help save us from coronavirus. I know, God forbid   (thebulwark.com) divider line
12
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Twitter?  I thought Google was supposed to save us from national disasters.

Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather they didn't.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like the author does't grasp that trafficking misinformation is the biggest segment of twitter's business.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not even on twitter, but this is a sample someone sent me:

So, twitter essentially confirms my worldview that we're doomed.  Thanks, twitter.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I rather doubt it.

/it's but more hyped-up, self-agrandized bullsh*t
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, we're farked.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "In a pandemic, misinformation can be deadly. Twitter can help"

... make it worse?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Experts are out of fashion these days


What's he talking about.  Fark is full of infections disease and statistician experts.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In a pandemic, misinformation can be deadly. Twitter can help. " BU-BU-BUWAHAHAHAAAAA
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be great if Twitter started banning accounts that spread misinformation....

But how pissed would the orange monkey be if he found out he could no longer spew bullshiat and lies to his demented followers?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
#realDonaldTrump: You want to be tested, then follow me on Twitter, or else.
 
