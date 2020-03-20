 Skip to content
(ABC 15)   I know it's been a long time since I rapped at ya, but I've gotten a sex and name change, started working as a waitress at a Thai place and doing ID theft as a side gig   (abc15.com) divider line
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now we just need to find out what Herbert Kornfeld has been up to.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She got rid of her beanie? She's changed, man.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Cagey B: Now we just need to find out what Herbert Kornfeld has been up to.


The Onion killed him off in gang hit, iirc.

Wonder if Smoove B ever got to serve mashed potatoes?
 
Lenny Spruce
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's where Anchower ended up.
 
Persepolis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Awesome jim anchower reference amigo
 
Big 900
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As someone who lived in Madison, wi in the mid-90s, the golden age of the Onion, bravo subby.
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's a blast from the past.
 
harlock
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wow.   Someone else was s fan of those onion columns.  I especially liked Smoove.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
theonion.com/i-had-bedbugs-but-theyre​-​all-cleared-up-now-0

My favorite
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can you imagine driving all the way to Scottsdale to sample their world famous Thai cuisine only to be victimized in such a way?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now we need a check-in from Jean Teasdale.

i.kinja-img.comView Full Size


I'm sure she's spending quality time in quarantine with Hubby Rick.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bravo, Subby
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Headline checks out...
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cajnik: theonion.com/i-had-bedbugs-but-theyre​-​all-cleared-up-now-0

My favorite


"...everyone I called to see if I could crash already had people visiting..." 😂
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Uzzah: Now we need a check-in from Jean Teasdale.

[i.kinja-img.com image 320x374]

I'm sure she's spending quality time in quarantine with Hubby Rick.


and dealing with a yeast infection
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: Can you imagine driving all the way to Scottsdale to sample their world famous Thai cuisine only to be victimized in such a way?


Man there ain't no way the Festiva is going to make it to Scottsdale. Between the brakes being shot and needing a complete tuneup, I doubt I'd make it to Omaha.
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: dothemath: Can you imagine driving all the way to Scottsdale to sample their world famous Thai cuisine only to be victimized in such a way?

Man there ain't no way the Festiva is going to make it to Scottsdale. Between the brakes being shot and needing a complete tuneup, I doubt I'd make it to Omaha.


Oh they got some real good Thai food in Omaha. Nothin' to sneeze at, I tell you what, but if you want the real deal you gotta get to Scottsdale. The locals call it "Little Bangkok". They even have a handful of Asian gangs that control the Scottsdale underworld.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: Yoda's Pen Is: dothemath: Can you imagine driving all the way to Scottsdale to sample their world famous Thai cuisine only to be victimized in such a way?

Man there ain't no way the Festiva is going to make it to Scottsdale. Between the brakes being shot and needing a complete tuneup, I doubt I'd make it to Omaha.

Oh they got some real good Thai food in Omaha. Nothin' to sneeze at, I tell you what, but if you want the real deal you gotta get to Scottsdale. The locals call it "Little Bangkok". They even have a handful of Asian gangs that control the Scottsdale underworld.


Now Jimmy looking sweet
though he dresses like a queen
He can kick like a mule
It's a real mean team
 
