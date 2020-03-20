 Skip to content
(Metro)   Deerfield testicle festival on hold. Oh balls   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    Eurovision Song Contest, Eurovision Song Contest 2008, American Legion, Organizer Nick Pulver, fans of the festival, American Legion Auxiliary, annual testicle, Deerfield American Legion  
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a minute there, I was confused, because while I live just a few miles from Deerfield, I've never heard of this festival. Then I realized that this was in Michigan, and not Mass, and it makes a lot more sense in Michigan than in the Happy Valley. Don't get me wrong, we have plenty of hunting out this way...but you're not going to get a huge draw for something like this out here, not when there's Extravaganja every year...
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Testicle-eating festival is latest event to be canceled by coronavirus

That's a shame, but it's good that subby's mom chose to self-quarantine
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I would say 'balls trifecta in play' but that probably happens several times a day here
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Every cloud has a silver lining.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well....

There goes my vacation this year.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oblig:

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
KingBiefWhistle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Oblig:

[media1.giphy.com image 250x141] [View Full Size image _x_]


Craig Ferguson - Geoff dies
Youtube xZ6icCRbRzI
 
kobrakai
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Casey will be inconsolable
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Disappointed

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well, I understand why this isn't being held on the floor of the Senate....
 
