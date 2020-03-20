 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Fish tank drug, now cleared for coronavirus testing on humans, selling for big dollars on Ebay. Also keeps down the algae   (foxnews.com) divider line
    Malaria, Food and Drug Administration, Pharmacology, World Health Organization, chloroquine phosphate, late February, President Trump, early March  
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stupid? Or desperate?

darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amoxicillin is amoxicillin. I've always kept a big bottle at home.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
President Trump announced in a press conference Thursday that chloroquine phosphate -- a substance found in drugs used to treat malaria and severe arthritis -- was cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to test as a treatment for the coronavirus.


Narrator: It wasn't.
 
sleze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My boomer father keeps forwarding me these kind of shiat articles to justify his flagrant disregard for safety.  But this guy approves.

Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: Amoxicillin is amoxicillin. I've always kept a big bottle at home.


I'm sure that will be helpful if you get a bacterial infection.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Are you certain you are prepared to deal with these side effects?

WhackingDay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You do that. Go right ahead and waste your money. Hey, buy a bunch of herbal supplements while you're at it. I hear the economy needs help.
 
madgonad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Eegah: darkhorse23: Amoxicillin is amoxicillin. I've always kept a big bottle at home.

I'm sure that will be helpful if you get a bacterial infection.


The virus may not be the killer.

The virus may only be triggering the ARS which gives the bacteria that are already there an opportunity to strike.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So is it price gouging if it's done in auction form and people just bid it up naturally?
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fauci just bluntly contradicted Trump.  He has some balls, but he also is able to speak back because Trump needs him.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTFWiki: Chloroquine is very dangerous in overdose. It is rapidly absorbed from the gut. In 1961, published studies showed three children who took overdoses died within 2.5 hours of taking the drug. While the amount of the overdose was not cited, the therapeutic index for chloroquine is known to be small

Stupid people are going to overdose on this just like the people in Iran who died of alcohol poisoning.

Leave it to the doctors, folks.

If you want to get some quinine in your system, drink a G&T tonight.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Could we please investigate the use of phages? Jesus Christ, people. You can't patent a anti-virus virus? Is that the problem with phages? Billions in drug money for Big Pharma?
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child: Could we please investigate the use of phages? Jesus Christ, people. You can't patent a anti-virus virus? Is that the problem with phages? Billions in drug money for Big Pharma?


Pages kill bacteria, not viruses. If there is a virus that kills other viruses it is news to me.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

freakay: Fauci just bluntly contradicted Trump.  He has some balls, but he also is able to speak back because Trump needs him.


That forbearance may only last for so long.  They've already made it plain that they don't much care for him no matter how useful it is.  Look for them to stick him somewhere out of sight and slip a couple of big cutouts between him and any press while they selectively "edit" anything he says if he insists on contradicting Idiot Amin and his merry band of morons.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child: Could we please investigate the use of phages? Jesus Christ, people. You can't patent a anti-virus virus? Is that the problem with phages? Billions in drug money for Big Pharma?


Phages wouldn't work against another virus.  You could use them against bacterial infections, but they'll do exactly squat against a virus.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Now they can use up all their toilet paper after their autoimmune systems get compromised.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A manufacterer of the drug jsut "rescinded" a pricer hike, so it must be good and cheap!

It is lethal to children, though, according to a quick Google, so don't dose your children with your fish.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child: Could we please investigate the use of phages? Jesus Christ, people. You can't patent a anti-virus virus? Is that the problem with phages? Billions in drug money for Big Pharma?

Pages kill bacteria, not viruses. If there is a virus that kills other viruses it is news to me.


You got there before I did.  Hood show.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

freakay: Fauci just bluntly contradicted Trump.  He has some balls, but he also is able to speak back because Trump needs him.

Trump needs no one.  His whole reputation is built on a fictional persona.

It's more likely that Fauci's not a complete idiot and, having seen all the fools pass through the Administration, figured out that the best way to deal with Trump is to not give a shiat and just speak truth to power.  If he gives you an unethical order and you comply, you're the first one onto the plank to save his skin.  If you're loyal, there's no guarantee he won't throw you to the wolves anyway.  And it's not like he listens to advice, good or bad.  So why stress out over it?  Might as well do your job and give him a real reason to hate you.
 
chuckdelux
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

freakay: Fauci just bluntly contradicted Trump.  He has some balls, but he also is able to speak back because Trump needs him.


Fauci will have earned a Medal of Freedom, unlike a couple of recent recipients. And earned it the hard way.
 
jtown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So am I supposed to snort it, smoke it, swallow it, or inject it?  We need details!
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Are you certain you are prepared to deal with these side effects?

Вы уверены, что готовы справиться с этими побочными эффектами?
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Tetracycline they use to sell for fish tanks in blister packs was the same stuff a doctor would prescribe for acne or minor illness.  The capsules were even identical.  I think they changed that years ago however.
 
Pincy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If Trumpers want to be human guinea pigs for the rest of us, by all means, please proceed.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
THIS might be how we get rid of a lot of your typical Fox viewers!

Drink up, arseholes!!
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LewDux: fragMasterFlash: Are you certain you are prepared to deal with these side effects?

[Fark user image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


Вы уверены, что готовы справиться с этими побочными эффектами?
Boris??
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sleze: My boomer father keeps forwarding me these kind of shiat articles to justify his flagrant disregard for safety.  But this guy approves.

[Fark user image 200x305]


P.T, Barnum wrote a great book warning us against the Humbugs of the World (worth a perusal). But although he was one of the great impressarios and tricksters of entertainment, he joined the magicians in debunking nonsense, so that is good. He was also a politician for a while. His proudest accomplishment is the water system of a town in Connecticut, where he lived after retiring from circuses and museums oif curiosities.

One of the good 'uns.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chuckdelux: freakay: Fauci just bluntly contradicted Trump.  He has some balls, but he also is able to speak back because Trump needs him.

Fauci will have earned a Medal of Freedom, unlike a couple of recent recipients. And earned it the hard way.


The Medal of Freedom is no honour until they take it away from Tuckus "Stinky" Limburgher Cheez-FUD.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child: Could we please investigate the use of phages? Jesus Christ, people. You can't patent a anti-virus virus? Is that the problem with phages? Billions in drug money for Big Pharma?


You know who's great with phages?

Farking Russia.
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 minute ago  

40 degree day: Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child: Could we please investigate the use of phages? Jesus Christ, people. You can't patent a anti-virus virus? Is that the problem with phages? Billions in drug money for Big Pharma?

Pages kill bacteria, not viruses. If there is a virus that kills other viruses it is news to me.


Sputnik can:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sputn​i​k_virophage
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I haven't been to the store today but I'm betting there isn't a bottle of tonic water to be had anywhere.

/there better not be a shortage of gin
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

40 degree day: Pages kill bacteria, not viruses. If there is a virus that kills other viruses it is news to me.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GxCo5​P​cVAOc

Doesn't really diminish the original point, but interesting on its own.
 
