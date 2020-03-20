 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Ohio man, 55, describes having Coronavirus: "On a scale of 1 to 10 the pain was 15. The pain is off the charts. Everything hurts, nose, toes and ears. I was like one big ball of pain"   (nypost.com) divider line
36
    More: Scary, Common cold, Infectious disease, time Kevin Harris, Cough, Physician, Malaria, Doctor, Dr. Huong Nguyen  
•       •       •

831 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2020 at 8:40 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a sissy. I can take pain to 19 and not even whimper.
 
hinten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liar. Pain only goes to 11 anyway. Or that weird sad smiley face.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something tells me this guy never really experienced pain before.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He typically runs 5 miles per day.

Yea, right.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ball of Pain is the title of my Lance Armstrong-inspired workout mix-tape.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it on the scale of 1 to kidney stones?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pain don't hurt.

ROAD HOUSE!
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Not the only first-person account of how excruciating it can be.  Here's a 25 year-old fit dude's account:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toront​o​/coronavirus-patient-1.5502501
 
casual disregard
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Ball of Pain is the title of my Lance Armstrong-inspired workout mix-tape.


That's dope, man.
 
Usernate
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
This is not how 1-10 scales work.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Something tells me this guy never really experienced pain before.


Yeah.  He probably would rate a cold around 12.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: He typically runs 5 miles per day.



And that's before he wakes up
 
aagrajag
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hinten: Liar. Pain only goes to 11 anyway. Or that weird sad smiley face.


This guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
plecos [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
uttertosh
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah, 10 is the preserve of 'broken legs with protuding bones, that someone put lemon juice and salt into'.

/had pleurisy from the MRSA infection contracted during a pneumothorax intubation
//every single breath/movement felt like fireknives stabbing from the inside out
///sat still I was a 7.5, a coughing fit would see me pass out because of the pain.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The doctors at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren were certain Harris, 55, had pneumonia - but three days later, they had the real diagnosis: coronavirus.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone doesn't know how to score opioids.
 
Salted Metal Honey [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Brian Regan - The Emergency Room
Youtube d2Vg3iSd5ms
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When I last blew out my L1 disc in my back, I passed out from the pain, dropped like a sack of shiat and hit the floor out cold. So my pain scale goes from 0 to "doesn't matter, your brain is going to turn off anyway".
 
SecondaryControl
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
One of the doctors had tears in his eyes when Harris asked if he would live.

Uh-huh.  He said to me, with tears in his eyes, "Sir...sir?  You've got the Toyota Corona--one of the biggliest viruses ever"

and typically runs 5 miles every day.

Yeah, I'm gonna want to see some evidence, because I gotta say the hospital bed pic does not look like a 35-mile-a-week runner.

By the time Harris made it to the hospital, it was taking him an hour to move 50 feet to his bathroom - and he had to stop twice, lie on the floor and catch his breath before reaching the door.

---AND---

Buying all this toilet paper is a waste of money. You won't need it if you get sick," he said. "I haven't sat down on a toilet since being sick.

So: Sick for +two weeks, still sick now and haven't dropped a deuce since you got sick?
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
People experience pain differently.  News at 11.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: One of the doctors had tears in his eyes when Harris asked if he would live.

Uh-huh.  He said to me, with tears in his eyes, "Sir...sir?  You've got the Toyota Corona--one of the biggliest viruses ever"

and typically runs 5 miles every day.

Yeah, I'm gonna want to see some evidence, because I gotta say the hospital bed pic does not look like a 35-mile-a-week runner.

By the time Harris made it to the hospital, it was taking him an hour to move 50 feet to his bathroom - and he had to stop twice, lie on the floor and catch his breath before reaching the door.

---AND---

Buying all this toilet paper is a waste of money. You won't need it if you get sick," he said. "I haven't sat down on a toilet since being sick.

So: Sick for +two weeks, still sick now and haven't dropped a deuce since you got sick?


----
So: Sick for +two weeks, still sick now and haven't dropped a deuce since you got sick?

Oh, that can happen, I assure you. It ain't my idea of fun, but it can happen.
 
pdieten
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Jokes about this guy aside, one thing I really hate about this virus is the complete inability to know how it's going to affect you until you get it. Some people get no symptoms at all, some are miserable for a day or two and then are fine, some people end up in the hospital and some end up dead. And there's no way to know which of those things is going to happen to you.
 
Civchic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GooberMcFly: Not the only first-person account of how excruciating it can be.  Here's a 25 year-old fit dude's account:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto​/coronavirus-patient-1.5502501


OH, that's a great story - flew home already feeling sick.  Took an uber to the hospital five days later.  Buddies don't feel sick (bet they went to work!).
 
BiffSpiffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pdieten: Jokes about this guy aside, one thing I really hate about this virus is the complete inability to know how it's going to affect you until you get it. Some people get no symptoms at all, some are miserable for a day or two and then are fine, some people end up in the hospital and some end up dead. And there's no way to know which of those things is going to happen to you.


That's kinda the way life works.
 
Xyzzyka
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: One of the doctors had tears in his eyes when Harris asked if he would live.

Uh-huh.  He said to me, with tears in his eyes, "Sir...sir?  You've got the Toyota Corona--one of the biggliest viruses ever"

and typically runs 5 miles every day.

Yeah, I'm gonna want to see some evidence, because I gotta say the hospital bed pic does not look like a 35-mile-a-week runner.

By the time Harris made it to the hospital, it was taking him an hour to move 50 feet to his bathroom - and he had to stop twice, lie on the floor and catch his breath before reaching the door.

---AND---

Buying all this toilet paper is a waste of money. You won't need it if you get sick," he said. "I haven't sat down on a toilet since being sick.

So: Sick for +two weeks, still sick now and haven't dropped a deuce since you got sick?


Another alternative: If it took him an hour to reach the bathroom, he probably wasn't getting there in time and just skipped straight to showering himself down.
 
hinten
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Target Builder: [i.pinimg.com image 720x540]


Oh, there are lots of these.

thoughtcatalog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I bet it hurt, but you were in Ohio.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Usernate: This is not how 1-10 scales work.


Sure it is.

I can find 15 on a 1 to 10 scale.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sentient
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pdieten: Jokes about this guy aside, one thing I really hate about this virus is the complete inability to know how it's going to affect you until you get it. Some people get no symptoms at all, some are miserable for a day or two and then are fine, some people end up in the hospital and some end up dead. And there's no way to know which of those things is going to happen to you.


I was in one of the first hot-spots in the US a couple weeks back (San Fran), plus flights to & from with connections, the same week they found the first community-transmission cases. I got the usual "little grungy after a flight" feeling a few days later, and it passed like usual.

So yeah, I wonder. Sure would be nice to get tested & know. But people here keep yelling about how testing someone who isn't actively dying is pointless, so clearly I'm thinking about it wrong.

/also, the flu kills more people, so we can ignore covid
//and cancer kills even more, so we can ignore the flu
 
Oneiros
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: When I last blew out my L1 disc in my back, I passed out from the pain, dropped like a sack of shiat and hit the floor out cold. So my pain scale goes from 0 to "doesn't matter, your brain is going to turn off anyway".


The scale we use for ski patrol is "from one to ten, where 10 is the worst pain imaginable".

Then kids look at me funny when I follow up with "How creative are you?  I need to know how bad of pain you can imagine"

I personally hadn't even considered "pain so bad your body shuts down".  I might have to change my scale:

10. If I had the means right now, I would kill myself rather than go through this pain
9. If I had the means, I would cut off the limb that hurts
8. If I have to kill everyone in this room to make the pain stop, I will give it my best try
7. There is no farking way that you're going to get me to stop cussing about how much farking pain I'm in you goddamn asshole, so just give me some farking meds already
...

Most of the levels below that are more about how long I can endure it for than anything really interesting.

Luckily, I've never had anything worse than a 7 so far.  (also caused by back problems)
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Republican health experts say it's just like the flu.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Similar reports of "feeling of being stabbed" in the fingers no less. https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03​/20/hea​lth/coronavirus-millennials-young-adul​ts.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stor​ies&pgtype=Homepage
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Republican health experts say it's just like the flu.


You must be lost.  The politics tab is that way --------->

Last tab on the right.  Can't miss it.  It's full of people just like you.
 
JNowe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How bad is it on a scale from 1 to hair loss?

Report: Male Hair Loss 7 Times More Painful Than Childbirth
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.