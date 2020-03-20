 Skip to content
(ABC News)   In response to the coronavirus crisis, Washington state's lieutenant governor leaves for the priesthood. He did not see that coming
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
How wonderful for him!
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard several interviews with him and he came off as very intelligent and well spoken.  I had hoped he would continue his public service and aspire to higher public office.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh for Christ's sake...
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Racist and ableist.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought only red state jerks became jeebuzz freaks.

I hope he's not going for the thoughts and prayers.  Are the thoughts and prayers ok?

Full disclosure:  I went to an all boys Catholic HS run by Jesuits, and almost all of them were boy touchers.  Lunch break was like the gauntlet at tailhook....
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Habib, the state's first blind lieutenant governor, said the decision comes after "two years of careful and prayerful discernment."

A Democrat who has served in the position since 2017

So, he spent his entire time in the position considering the priesthood? Good for him but I'd love to get paid to spend two years considering my passions.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Habib, the state's first blind lieutenant governor, said the decision comes after "two years of careful and prayerful discernment."

A Democrat who has served in the position since 2017

So, he spent his entire time in the position considering the priesthood? Good for him but I'd love to get paid to spend two years considering my passions.


You can do more than one thing at a time.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Habib, the state's first blind lieutenant governor, said the decision comes after "two years of careful and prayerful discernment."

A Democrat who has served in the position since 2017

So, he spent his entire time in the position considering the priesthood? Good for him but I'd love to get paid to spend two years considering my passions.


You never consider leaving your job while on the clock?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
memeguy.comView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DerAppie: holdmybones: Habib, the state's first blind lieutenant governor, said the decision comes after "two years of careful and prayerful discernment."

A Democrat who has served in the position since 2017

So, he spent his entire time in the position considering the priesthood? Good for him but I'd love to get paid to spend two years considering my passions.

You never consider leaving your job while on the clock?


Not the entire time. For a job I decided to run for.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

holdmybones: DerAppie: holdmybones: Habib, the state's first blind lieutenant governor, said the decision comes after "two years of careful and prayerful discernment."

A Democrat who has served in the position since 2017

So, he spent his entire time in the position considering the priesthood? Good for him but I'd love to get paid to spend two years considering my passions.

You never consider leaving your job while on the clock?

Not the entire time. For a job I decided to run for.


Good for you, but a lot of people take jobs "while I look for something else". Granted, generally not as governor, but that isn't exactly relevant.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DerAppie: holdmybones: DerAppie: holdmybones: Habib, the state's first blind lieutenant governor, said the decision comes after "two years of careful and prayerful discernment."

A Democrat who has served in the position since 2017

So, he spent his entire time in the position considering the priesthood? Good for him but I'd love to get paid to spend two years considering my passions.

You never consider leaving your job while on the clock?

Not the entire time. For a job I decided to run for.

Good for you, but a lot of people take jobs "while I look for something else". Granted, generally not as governor, but that isn't exactly relevant.


That's sort of my point. He wasn't working at a pet store. He took a job at Lt Gov knowing he didn't really want it from the word go.

Anyway, I don't like there and don't actually care. It just seemed like poor optics to admit that fact.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That is the most polite version of "Fark it, I'm out! PEACE!" I have ever seen.
 
