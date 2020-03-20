 Skip to content
(Valley Central)   Whelp, no more going to Mexico to stock up on bleach, toilet paper, valium, and Fabuloso   (valleycentral.com) divider line
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Mexico will pay for the lost revenue.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's probably the single best thing we can do to help Mexico.
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about beer?
colon_canoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sandelaphon: What about beer?
I'd rather have the virus.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank God the illegal's can still get over. It's not they use the border entrance anyway.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MissedThePoint
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sandelaphon: What about beer?
Listerine is the closest thing right now.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I was hoping Mexico closed it, that would have been funny. But hey thank God they paid for that wall to keep us all in here.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

daffy: Thank God the illegal's can still get over. It's not they use the border entrance anyway.


You're wrong. Many do.
 
Bizzerk
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Strange how the solutions to these problems always seem to be whatever Trump wanted to do all along. He must have incredible foresight. The best... most beautiful... foresight.
 
turboke
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bizzerk: Strange how the solutions to these problems always seem to be whatever Trump wanted to do all along. He must have incredible foresight. The best... most beautiful... foresight.


He looked further than his hands are big.
 
