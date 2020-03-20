 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Here's another reason why smoking is bad for you   (nbcnews.com) divider line
16
    More: Florida, Police, Law enforcement agency, DNA, Arrest, DNA evidence, Florida police, Daniel Leonard Wells, Human sexual behavior  
•       •       •

1440 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2020 at 8:21 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This was a plot point on a recent Stumptown episode.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Not to mention littering.
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In this instance, I'd say that smoking is bad if the evidence is misleading or leads to an erroneous conviction. Otherwise, I would encourage all the criminals to make sure they all leave a way to link them to their misdeeds. Hopefully the correct party is punished for this crime.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's hard to hide your DNA... I'm always amused when people get suckered into voluntarily giving up their DNA by accepting a drink or cigarette while questioned in police custody...
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or keep smoking and don't rape/murder people.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a little worried about subby's rhetorical "you" casting the average person into the role of the murderer, there.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jimjays: It's hard to hide your DNA... I'm always amused when people get suckered into voluntarily giving up their DNA by accepting a drink or cigarette while questioned in police custody...


It's like in the movie GATTACA where they had a law against discrimination for DNA but employers could easily collect it from any stray hair or touched doorknob. (Yes I realize the science wasn't sound) so the law was a joke.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Not to mention littering.


He confessed to the murder to get out of the littering charge.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume it's true and they caught the actual murderer. Great.

Still something creepy about data treated as the word of God in the hands of institutions with a proven track record of manufacturing evidence and framing people.

Also: does LEO even bother with 'Stone Cold Whodunnits' of minorites?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wrongly assumed they got DNA off the cigarette that was found near her body and thought "that seems like pretty flimsy evidence..." but thankfully that is not it.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I assume it's true and they caught the actual murderer. Great.

Still something creepy about data treated as the word of God in the hands of institutions with a proven track record of manufacturing evidence and framing people.

Also: does LEO even bother with 'Stone Cold Whodunnits' of minorites?


ou make two valid points.the new england journal of medicine has published several articles revealing DNA to not be the cure-all it is accepted to be, and at times is flat out wrong. i watch an extensive amount of real crime genre TV, always have. good luck seeing a minority featured in a cold case. pretty pretty white girls are the #1 darling of the police force.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The CEO of the company that makes Marlboro cigarettes tested positive.

/Thank you for smoking
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Or keep smoking and don't rape/murder people.


Came to say this.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: i watch an extensive amount of real crime genre TV, always have


Well then that makes you an expert.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It wasn't clear in the article, but it appears the PD used the Genome project to narrow out the field.

I wonder if our suspect ever showed up in the case file earlier?
 
SenorAmor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Not to mention littering.


Littering annnnnnnd?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.