(Washington Post)   Coronavirus has already won. Our only hope now is to isolate ourselves for another year. WaPo has dropped paywall   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    PSA, 1918 flu pandemic, Influenza, United States, President Trump, worst-case scenario  
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Adblocker still on red alert!
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
They were decent enough to do this. I enabled ads on their site.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Pffffft....on the CCP payroll anyway.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ha, suck it, people who bought subscriptions!
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Coronavirus and related articles are free on WaPo & NYT
 
vpb [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We can't isolate ourselves for a year.  From what I have seen people either panic or act like nothing out of the ordinary is going on.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

vpb: We can't isolate ourselves for a year.  From what I have seen people either panic or act like nothing out of the ordinary is going on.


The only way that will happen is if the government starts paying everyone to stay home.  There is no other solution except just letting the virus have its way with us.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
TotalFark announcement in 3...2...
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: vpb: We can't isolate ourselves for a year.  From what I have seen people either panic or act like nothing out of the ordinary is going on.

The only way that will happen is if the government starts paying everyone to stay home.  There is no other solution except just letting the virus have its way with us.


If everyone stays home, what do you think you'll spend money on?

/skynet still wants me to say "start home"
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Everyone knows we're going to have to quarantine for at least a few weeks.  The sooner we do it, the shorter time frame that has to be.  And yet only a couple states care enough about their cities to do what's necessary.  It's farking infuriating.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I worry that nefarious actors will use this as a cover or excuse to interfere with elections. Look at how careful the Portuguese president was when talking about the emergency powers, they're a country that had a dictator within living memory.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Marcus Aurelius: vpb: We can't isolate ourselves for a year.  From what I have seen people either panic or act like nothing out of the ordinary is going on.

The only way that will happen is if the government starts paying everyone to stay home.  There is no other solution except just letting the virus have its way with us.

If everyone stays home, what do you think you'll spend money on?


Rent and groceries
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is what apocalypse looks like.

Small and family businesses are going to fail by the thousands. Unemployment is going to skyrocket.  That will lead to a debt bubble bursting which will lead to bank failures all while tax revenues are cratering.  And we've outsourced almost all of our manufacturing overseas so the feds can't even go all state planning and provide basic materials by force.

We are really farked.
 
eiger
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LL316: Everyone knows we're going to have to quarantine for at least a few weeks.  The sooner we do it, the shorter time frame that has to be.  And yet only a couple states care enough about their cities to do what's necessary.  It's farking infuriating.


Yep. It should be a coordinated nation-wide 3 week quarantine starting all at once. Doing it state by state in a staggered way is just going to keep this going indefinitely. My suspicion is that many political leaders are too frightened of the implications to pull the trigger and are hoping that (somehow) this will all turn out to be overblown.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They saw how quickly the surge would overwhelm the system, forcing doctors to make impossible choices - which patients would get ventilators and beds, and which would die.

Ah, reality finally comes home to roost - in the end, it was capitalist medicine that brought us death panels.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"WaPo has dropped paywall "

Not really.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eiger
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: They saw how quickly the surge would overwhelm the system, forcing doctors to make impossible choices - which patients would get ventilators and beds, and which would die.

Ah, reality finally comes home to roost - in the end, it was capitalist medicine that brought us death panels.


"Death panels" exist in every medical system. The only question is how the decision is made and by whom. In America, the decision is made impersonally by wealth-level and employment status and then by insurance companies.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Subby's tone evokes Eeyore. And A.A. Milne was a creepy wretch.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: They saw how quickly the surge would overwhelm the system, forcing doctors to make impossible choices - which patients would get ventilators and beds, and which would die.

Ah, reality finally comes home to roost - in the end, it was capitalist medicine that brought us death panels.


Wtf are you talking about?
 
dwrash
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

eiger: NephilimNexus: They saw how quickly the surge would overwhelm the system, forcing doctors to make impossible choices - which patients would get ventilators and beds, and which would die.

Ah, reality finally comes home to roost - in the end, it was capitalist medicine that brought us death panels.

"Death panels" exist in every medical system. The only question is how the decision is made and by whom. In America, the decision is made impersonally by wealth-level and employment status and then by insurance companies.


In the end.. it comes down to which evil you prefer.  Free enterprise or corrupt politicians.  Trump is only the start....
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Ha, suck it, people who bought subscriptions!


Both of them!
 
eiger
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We're not going to be isolating ourselves for a year. This is not sustainable for more than a few weeks.

Sadly, if it does, we will have to accept what humans have accepted throughout history excepting the last few decades: a lot of people will get sick and die from a communicable disease and the medical "system" will not be able to handle all the sick people.

I think we will see people acting to distance themselves from other people more (as was common in past epidemics) and a dramatic long-term fall in international travel.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vpb: We can't isolate ourselves for a year.  From what I have seen people either panic or act like nothing out of the ordinary is going on.


Which is more emotionally traumatizing for kids: a year without their peers or a couple of million deaths?

As a dad it's pretty clear what the answer is.

A year of isolation like this isn't possible and I would argue it's not even desirable.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Isolating for a year just economically viable, and as the graph in the article suggests it'll only delay and slight reduce the surge to come. So do we go on with our lives and roll the dice or hunker down and hope that somehow America can survive 20%+ unemployment
 
eiger
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dwrash: In the end.. it comes down to which evil you prefer.  Free enterprise or corrupt politicians.  Trump is only the start....


"Free enterprise" is an interesting way to describe the current system. There is nothing free about it. At least "corrupt politicians" are "theoretically" answerable to the people. "Free enterprise" is not.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 minute ago  

vpb: We can't isolate ourselves for a year.  From what I have seen people either panic or act like nothing out of the ordinary is going on.


I took a walk in Midtown Atlanta yesterday evening. Restaurants and bars were still opened and PACKED. At the park, people were playing soccer.

People just don't care.
 
eiger
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dwrash: In the end.. it comes down to which evil you prefer.  Free enterprise or corrupt politicians.  Trump is only the start....


And... I know I shouldn't argue with you... But I can't help myself, so I will say that I would prefer a system similar to the ones in other countries that are cheaper, produce better outcomes, and typically people are more satisfied with.

Those systems also are better able to deal with something like the current pandemic. They are actual "systems" whereas ours is just a huge patchwork of virtually unconnected entities.
 
dwrash
‘’ 1 minute ago  

eiger: dwrash: In the end.. it comes down to which evil you prefer.  Free enterprise or corrupt politicians.  Trump is only the start....

"Free enterprise" is an interesting way to describe the current system. There is nothing free about it. At least "corrupt politicians" are "theoretically" answerable to the people. "Free enterprise" is not.


Corrupt politicians arent subject to the people... hell, in some places the "people" keep putting felons back in office.

If Trump gets reelected... your point is bull and void.
 
dwrash
‘’ less than a minute ago  

eiger: dwrash: In the end.. it comes down to which evil you prefer.  Free enterprise or corrupt politicians.  Trump is only the start....

And... I know I shouldn't argue with you... But I can't help myself, so I will say that I would prefer a system similar to the ones in other countries that are cheaper, produce better outcomes, and typically people are more satisfied with.

Those systems also are better able to deal with something like the current pandemic. They are actual "systems" whereas ours is just a huge patchwork of virtually unconnected entities.


Those systems are designed to be efficient and cannot ramp up for this type of threat.
 
