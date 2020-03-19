 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Twitter bans nutbag Jack Burkman for posting fake COVID-19 into: "White House is making plans for food shortages in at least 32 states within two weeks. FEMA, along with national guard units, will distribute MREs [Meal, Ready-to-Eat]"   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
LIGAFF [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Was Burkman's zipper down as he tweeted?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

LIGAFF: Was Burkman's zipper down as he tweeted?


Dammit!  I was this close to posting that.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Good, now do Trump.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"On the same call, I learned that the White House is making plans for food shortages in at least 32 states within two weeks. FEMA, along with national guard units, will distribute MREs [Meal, Ready-to-Eat]."

If there's one way Trump can make the whole situation worse, he'll find it. He always does.

scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

LIGAFF: Was Burkman's zipper down as he tweeted?


Came to ask if this was zipper guy. I only recognize him from Wohl articles.

Now that they're both gone from Twitter, it's up to daddy Wohl and his creepy calendar with some biker whore to get the crazy out.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
" "Just got off the phone with Kellyanne Conway. The President is nobly trying to keep open Safeway and Target stores but alas his efforts are in vain. Both will close all stores Friday," Burkman erroneously tweeted Wednesday evening. "

Erroneously? How can you be erroneous about whether you just talked to someone and they told you something? It's true or it's a lie.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Expect this accelerationist bullshiat to get worse.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meals reluctant to exit
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We needed/wanted one specific item last night. Sprouts hasn't changed their hours at all (yet), and was pretty well stocked. And not crowded at 8:00 p.m.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FEMA, along with national guard units, will distribute MREs [Meal, Ready-to-Eat]

All of that toilet paper hoarding was for nothing.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Won't someone think of Omaha Beach?

LOL
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: FEMA, along with national guard units, will distribute MREs [Meal, Ready-to-Eat]

All of that toilet paper hoarding was for nothing.


Heh, came to say the same thing.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was was watching our prime minister give a speech on live tv the other night in which he called upon people to stop hoarding.  Hoarding in Dutch is 'Hamsteren', literally " hamstering", and this is the sign language for 'stop hoarding'.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Someone showed him Soderbergh's Contagion stripped of titles and told him it was suppressed information that QAnon has liberated.
 
Jgok [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: We needed/wanted one specific item last night. Sprouts hasn't changed their hours at all (yet), and was pretty well stocked. And not crowded at 8:00 p.m.


I made a grocery trip yesterday. Ingles was pretty well stocked, though the only bread they had was their own bakery bread  (which is fine, because it's better anyway). I didn't check the TP section because, well... I work at a hotel. TP is not a problem.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You gents would like to know   denise has dumped me   apparently for no reason at all.   Sadly it would appear that the boys who died on the Normandy beaches died in vain as we are no longer dating
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: I was was watching our prime minister give a speech on live tv the other night in which he called upon people to stop hoarding.  Hoarding in Dutch is 'Hamsteren', literally " hamstering", and this is the sign language for 'stop hoarding'.

[Fark user image image 480x480]


Is the underbite part of the sign, or just something that she's doing to turn me on?
 
