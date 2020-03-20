 Skip to content
(Time)   $34,927.43 : the cost to survive the virus in a non-socialist Murica if you're uninsured, like 27 million americans. Clearly that price tag will encourage other non-insured people to go get treated before infecting hundreds more   (time.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You just have to work harder at your two or three jobs you might not have anymore given the state of the stock market. Pull yourself up by your bootstraps, assuming the ventilator tubes are long enough for you to do so. If not, the extension will be an extra $1000.
 
RPBN
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Best" country in the world.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I sincerely hope this pandemic results in the utter destruction of the parasitic health insurance industry.
 
vpb [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Even if you do have insurance it's going to run you $5,000 or so because of copays.
 
fredbox
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So you get a bottle of Tylenol?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Trump said that the Affordable Care Act has "gotta go" and that he would repeal the law and replace it with "something terrific." - Forbes July 2015

His terrific is probably defined as there will be more healthcare, if there are less of us.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fake news: Obamacare fixed problems like this 10 years ago.
 
jekfark
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark you and your socialist agenda, subby.
 
jekfark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: Fake news: Obamacare fixed problems like this 10 years ago.


Really? Explain how
 
i ignore u
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's a good farking deal.  Buy now before the price goes up!

Have you seen what it costs to go through chemo?
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, I'd there any doubt that we are going to bail out the banks and corporate America while we bankrupt everyone else?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.