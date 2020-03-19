 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(State of California) NewsFlash Dear Entire State of California: You can go ahead and stay up late tonight   (covid19.ca.gov) divider line
271
    More: NewsFlash, California, California Governor Gavin Newsom, state of California, United States, San Francisco Bay Area, San Francisco, Governor Gavin Newsom, Grocery stores  
•       •       •

5712 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 19 Mar 2020 at 9:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»


Want to get NewsFlash notifications in email?

271 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all

 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes.
 
Your_Huckleberry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy to see this one coming.
Maybe traffic will be better tomorrow.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's beer-thirty?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe Trumpers will take COVID-19 more seriously. Or die off.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New York will probably announce tomorrow, a lot of the country by early next week.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sleepy News Flash.  Low Energy.  SAD!
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And, it might be interesting to add that the official line is that they're counting on 'social pressure' to maintain this, and not actual enforcement by the city, police, et al. That should work well...
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love living in interesting times
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm fairly certain I need another bottle of EMERGENCY RUM in the pantry.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, already got that
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat's gettin real. Buckle up, America.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they still get their deliveries?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dont panic Raerae, dont panic.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Governor Madagascar issues executive order
 
addy2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coyotes having a party.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Maybe Trumpers will take COVID-19 more seriously. Or die off.


Are you kidding?  This is just further proof that the left coast is populated by people who had such a poor grip on things that they got thrown all the way across the country during a minor earthquake!

/some people probably believe that
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard that Ohio is going to issue a similar order in the next day or two.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rest of west coast to follow in 5...4...3...2...
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Maybe Trumpers will take COVID-19 more seriously. Or die off.


It's CA, not the south.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're going to have to get some food with your weed delivery like those bars that sell you a $1 plate of noodles so you can drink on their patio.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sign in front should have told you. Also, the sign contains "chemicals known to the state of California to cause cancer."
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was watching Family Feud when it was interrupted for Gov. Newsom's press conference. We Californians can still go to grocery stores, pharmacies, drive-thru restaurants, and walk our dogs. Yay.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shutting down the 5th largest economy on Earth is a liberal plot to hurt Trump
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: Do they still get their deliveries?


Yeah. Mail will still be going normal. This isn't a quarantine. It's just telling people to stay the fark home unless they actually need to go out.
 
fearmongert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: New York will probably announce tomorrow, a lot of the country by early next week.


This si pretty much wajt we have now, or at least what most of us NYers are practicing
 
brainbug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dijon Ketchup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been under it in the Bay Area since Monday night.  Grocery stores, hardware stores, pet supply stores, etc are still open.  Restaurants can be open for take-out only.  Deliveries of mail and grubhub and amazon are still happening.  They encourage you to go outside or to a park as long as you keep a 6 foot distance between you and others.  It's OK folks.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone tell me that hookers are essential.
God, please, help me here!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Maybe Trumpers will take COVID-19 more seriously. Or die off.


This is coming from "Commie California" the Trumpnuggets might believe it if Texas does the same thing.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KlNBC reported that this will be until April 19.
 
AK_Mabuhay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Maybe Trumpers will take COVID-19 more seriously. Or die off.


They have determined that the orange dye in his skin is the leading cause of cofvfefe which is the precursor to COVID-19 and therefore and such as and whereby and there-you-go what-do-you-know there-you-have-it BAM coronavirus.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: Someone tell me that hookers are essential.
God, please, help me here!


Only the asian ones
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shut it down. Shut it all down.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: Do they still get their deliveries?


Only in the rear.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Dont panic Raerae, dont panic.


I'm going to have a little panic party, a threesome, with me myself and I
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does Joe who works at the Oil refinery, power station, etc handle this?

Civilian households will only be allowed to possess 4 rubber tires..  Ration coupon books A,B, and T  for Spring will be distributed in a week, we aren't telling you how many of which one are needed to buy what until the week the coupons are valid.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Shutting down the 5th largest economy on Earth is a liberal plot to hurt Trump


US Started Department told everyone in the country to start home, too: https://travel.state.gov/content​/trave​l/en/traveladvisories/ea/travel-adviso​ry-alert-global-level-4-health-advisor​y-issue.html
 
Veloram
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Maybe Trumpers will take COVID-19 more seriously. Or die off.


Trump never thought his clever downplay plan through. Only his most devout are going to hang on his every word, making them much more vulnerable to contracting illness. Basically he's set himself up to kill off his own base.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Rest of west coast to follow in 5...4...3...2...


Washington's Governor isn't going too. Not right now anyhow.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
It's a little disconcerting that Fark is the first place I heard anything about this, but thank you.
I guess I'll fire up the ol' Twitch livestream
 
jtown
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: New York will probably announce tomorrow, a lot of the country by early next week.


My county in WNC just declared a local state of emergency and imposed stricter restrictions than the state.  Pretty much every retail or entertainment business where 10 or more people would congregate in close conditions is closed indefinitely.  Exceptions are grocery stores, gas stations, transportation hubs, and such.
 
skatedrifter
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
This is insane.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Gee, maybe now people will take it seriously.

LOL, J/K.  Your state is next.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
WOOHOO PARTY AT MY PLACE
 
nytmare
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Pennsylvania ordered all non-vital businesses and offices to fully close today March 19. This is a step up from two days ago when it was just business functions that involved gathering. Haven't heard mention of personal travel though, as of yet.

The number of reported cases at the eastern edge of PA is ballooning.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Gov Kay Ivy just closed bars today in Bama. We held a wake. It's a brave new world .
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Dont panic Raerae, dont panic.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 271 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.