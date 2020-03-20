 Skip to content
(The Hill)   File under A for "About Farking Time": Grocery store workers in Minnesota now classified as emergency workers   (thehill.com) divider line
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Angela Merkel's address to Germany she specifically called out and thanked the store workers as national heroes. They are. In the US as well. After first direct care, these are the people most at risk and putting their lives on the line to keep people clean and fed.  More people should be made aware.

Thank them at every opportunity.
 
jm105
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are the same people whose jobs we're told aren't worth $15/hr.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huzzah Hurrah!!!

The FIRST adoption of a work stoppage procedure I've lived to see the US adopt from China.

A difference between them is food related workers weren't enabled through free childcare. Likely because the "nuclear" family model of the west, though often an aspiration, is not prevalent. Family can provide childcare, or neighbors and friends (residential towers being the "bulding block" of China's urban development).

The status of emergency worker was implied by their occupation being the first exception other than government workers, which everybody knows is where the economy meets the streets. The risk these workers take is enormous.

Meanwhile ____ "Mitch"_____ (clozure your discretion) keeps America FAIR© sending out those CHECKS and BALANCES to millionaires and ________ alike.

Are you familiar with Anatole France?
The law, in its majestic equality, forbids the rich as well as the poor to sleep under bridges, to beg in the streets, and to steal bread.

Do you keep a copy of The Devil's Dictionary?
 
UseLessHuman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Almost any job should be worth $15/hr these days. These jobs for sure. In situations like this especially.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jm105: These are the same people whose jobs we're told aren't worth $15/hr.


Now is not the time.

When it should be around 25 an hour then it will be raised to 15.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Are you seriously whiteknighting China right now?  The place where all this started; the place that jailed and "disappeared" people who were attempting to warn the world about it; the place that covered it up for almost two months allowing it to spread and the place that censored online information about how it was spreading and is currently engaged in an active disinformation campaign to dump it all down a memory hole?

This is the China you're whiteknighting??
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wasn't it about time last time this got greened?

https://www.fark.com/comments/1074983​5​/Grocery-workers-in-Minnesota-now-desi​gnated-as-Emergency-Personnel-can-acce​ss-free-child-care-Still-unable-to-acc​ess-proper-health-care-a-living-wage-a​ny-hope-of-retirement
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cousin-merle: Wasn't it about time last time this got greened?

https://www.fark.com/comments/10749835​/Grocery-workers-in-Minnesota-now-desi​gnated-as-Emergency-Personnel-can-acce​ss-free-child-care-Still-unable-to-acc​ess-proper-health-care-a-living-wage-a​ny-hope-of-retirement


Fark user imageView Full Size


It was greened in the Pol tab, and is just now reaching Main.  So good on the mods, right?
 
Dedmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Are you seriously whiteknighting China right now?  The place where all this started; the place that jailed and "disappeared" people who were attempting to warn the world about it; the place that covered it up for almost two months allowing it to spread and the place that censored online information about how it was spreading and is currently engaged in an active disinformation campaign to dump it all down a memory hole?

This is the China you're whiteknighting??


It's written in broken English, take that for what you will.
 
