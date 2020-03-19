 Skip to content
(KITV Honolulu)   Hawaii public school teachers file formal complaint over order from state Education Superintendent Christina Kishimoto to return to work Monday to empty classrooms during dangerous pandemic   (kitv.com) divider line
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
My wife is doing distance learning with her grade 5 class, she still goes to the school everyday, none of the other teachers have a problem with it. It's easy to maintain social distancing in an empty school.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: My wife is doing distance learning with her grade 5 class, she still goes to the school everyday, none of the other teachers have a problem with it. It's easy to maintain social distancing in an empty school.


Yeah - I'm working from home for 2 weeks because I'm in several different risk groups and my NP wants me home.  But my employees are all just fine with going to work, it's easy to maintain a 6 foot distance in an empty library.  They are using blood-borne pathogen protocols for handling materials, quarantining returned materials for 10 days before reshelving (the virus lives on paper and plastic for 9) and doing pick-up service where they bag up a person's "order" and leave it on a table in the foyer for them to pick up (by appointment) so they don't have to get within 6 feet of a patron.  In a small town, we can do this without being overrun.  All items are wiped down with disinfectant coming in and going out.

We have 2 people out under self-quarantine because they've been to infected areas recently.

So far, everything seems to be manageable.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
forcing them to work in "unsafe or hazardous conditions," and to remain at school when students aren't there because of a health and safety emergency.

What work is there to do if there are no students??
 
Lipo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: forcing them to work in "unsafe or hazardous conditions," and to remain at school when students aren't there because of a health and safety emergency.

What work is there to do if there are no students??


A lot of schools, at least in Ohio, have been holding classes online.  My brother and his wife are both teachers and they go into the classroom each day and video conference with their students.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn blue states
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fusillade762: forcing them to work in "unsafe or hazardous conditions," and to remain at school when students aren't there because of a health and safety emergency.

What work is there to do if there are no students??


Here in northern Virginia, teachers are getting trained on distance learning.  And the school district is trying to figure out how to get laptops and internet access for all the kids who don't have them already.  (The average household income in the county is somewhere above $117k/year, but we still have poor people.)
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: the virus lives on paper and plastic for 9


Where did you get that information?

I'm genuinely curious as I heard that it can only last on paper for a matter of hours.

Plastic maybe 3 days.

There's so much conflicting information going around.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Lipo: A lot of schools, at least in Ohio, have been holding classes online.  My brother and his wife are both teachers and they go into the classroom each day and video conference with their students.


What is necessary about being in the actual classroom in this equation?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: Lipo: A lot of schools, at least in Ohio, have been holding classes online.  My brother and his wife are both teachers and they go into the classroom each day and video conference with their students.

What is necessary about being in the actual classroom in this equation?


My youngest bas been in an online school for a few years now. Most, if not all of her teachers log in from home. One if them not even located in this state IIRC. Unless there are specific tools at the school required to facilitate teaching class, I don't see a reason to perform that commute.

Her twin brother isn't. But when spring break is over, his school will be switching to online learning. Glad mrs.4335 is home all day. My son needs the redirects to stay on task. My daughter doesn't. It is kind if neat, though, to see how much discipline, research skills, and self advocation my daughter has learned over the past few yers. Kind of like she enterered a college setting 5 years early.

/they are both sophomores
 
msinquefield
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: Lipo: A lot of schools, at least in Ohio, have been holding classes online.  My brother and his wife are both teachers and they go into the classroom each day and video conference with their students.

What is necessary about being in the actual classroom in this equation?


There is no reason to be in the classroom. I would be shocked if the teachers did not have some kind of internet access for digital learning. Well, maybe in some of the poor areas without the funds, but here, our teachers are doing recorded lectures, links to other instructional info, online quizzes/tests (yep, that could be interesting with easy cheating)...and they are all doing it from the comfort and safety of their homes.
 
