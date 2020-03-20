 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Nope, not going to run a coronavirus home school. Kids are watching TV, playing video games and eating cookies. And that is fine   (nytimes.com) divider line
9
    More: Hero, Mother, Full-time, parenting expert, full time, much TV, home-schooling schedules, good-faith effort, bare minimum  
•       •       •

176 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2020 at 4:50 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell them they're expelled.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They won't be the first generation raised by television, but it wouldn't hurt it you put in some effort you lazy bones.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was ready to disagree, but yes, I too am just expecting a few hours of school work from my kids.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My wife is a teacher and the only thing she did was to send home the packets so the kids can stay (sort of) caught up. She nor her school district expects any home schooling. Christ, they really don't expect many to even do the work in the packets.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

433: They won't be the first generation raised by television, but it wouldn't hurt it you put in some effort you lazy bones.


Headline was a bit of bait. Writer is trying and teaching them some, but refuses to do the crazy all day schedule that the moms are pushing.
 
keldaria [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Being home for the rest of this school year without any education isn't the worst thing in the world and if it keeps them occupied and engaged without focusing on the overall pandemic and why why are unable to go hang out with groups of their friends then all the better.

If it starts effecting next years school year then you need to be doing something. You can pause education for a month or so without falling completely behind but once you start going over that then I'd be doing something to further their education.
 
khatores
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Parents now: It's okay if my kid does nothing all day and enjoys themselves. The virus is stressful, let them take some time off, damn the educational system.

Parents later: Why is my kid still living at home at 24? Why can't they find a decent job? There's no decent jobs any longer!

Kids as adults: I probably should have learned more when I was younger. Those video games really aren't doing shiat for me now.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MindStalker: 433: They won't be the first generation raised by television, but it wouldn't hurt it you put in some effort you lazy bones.

Headline was a bit of bait. Writer is trying and teaching them some, but refuses to do the crazy all day schedule that the moms are pushing.


Thank you MindStalker.  I couldn't work my way around the paywall so I made myself sound stupid instead.

Honestly, maybe it's not such a bad idea to pay for WaPo and NYT.  That wouldn't hurt, it's good reading.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ less than a minute ago  

khatores: Parents now: It's okay if my kid does nothing all day and enjoys themselves. The virus is stressful, let them take some time off, damn the educational system.

Parents later: Why is my kid still living at home at 24? Why can't they find a decent job? There's no decent jobs any longer!

Kids as adults: I probably should have learned more when I was younger. Those video games really aren't doing shiat for me now.


unless they become video game designers.  Then you'll see a new golden age of video games as they remember all the crappy ones they played during the quarantine.

And the writer isn't giving them nothing to do.   She encourages their reading, and general mental and physical health.

They'll have plenty of time to become automatons later.  They sound like not-freaked and paniced kids now.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.