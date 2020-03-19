 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitch.tv)   Your friendly neighborhood Farker Cyclometh will be reading selections from Isaac Asimov's I, ROBOT this evening at 6 PM Pacific/9 PM Eastern for your quarantine entertainment. Link goes to Twitch stream, other services in thread once stream is live   (twitch.tv) divider line
9
    More: Live  
•       •       •

84 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2020 at 9:06 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evenin' kids. Hope you're staying safe and healthy!

I'm very pleased to announce two new elements to the live story stream: Multiple streams, so you can pick your favorite platform, and that Penguin Random House has allowed for live performances of their catalog (under certain reasonable restrictions), so I can bring you the science fiction classic I, Robot.

First, the multiple streams- I'm trying out Restream, which lets me stream to multiple services without overloading my outbound bandwidth. Tonight I'll be streaming to these platforms:

* Twitch
* YouTube Events
* YouTube Live
* Facebook

I'll post links to each of these locations once the stream starts. I'll turn on the stream with a title card at 5:30 PM Pacific and link the streams, and we'll start the story at 6 PM.

IMPORTANT NOTE:Because this evening's performance is of a work copyrighted by Penguin Random House, I'm authorized to perform it, but not archive it or make it available for viewing on demand. Part of their requirements is that any live performances are removed after being finished and no archives kept.

So, you have to be there to catch it. For any public domain works I do in the future, they'll be archived.

Hope you'll tune in! Make a nice hot drink, sit down on the couch and enjoy a story. :)
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you, this is fantastic.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
OK, streams are up:

Pick your stream and tune in:

https://www.twitch.tv/voxmanvo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0rutX​g9gps

https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v​=2842942739266140&ref=watch_permalink
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Looks like the YouTube link will work. Great!

YES!
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: Hope you'll tune in! Make a nice hot drink, sit down on the couch and enjoy a story. :)


You are doing the Lord's work, my friend.
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good works.  Do other Asimov, or Larry Niven.  Ooooh do Protector so you can do a voice for Pssphtok and Brennan.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I listened to John Lithgow read a Tom Clancy book and he did all the female voices in a crazy falsetto. I love Lithgow but I was traumatized and have never listened to another book on tape.
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

morg: I listened to John Lithgow read a Tom Clancy book and he did all the female voices in a crazy falsetto. I love Lithgow but I was traumatized and have never listened to another book on tape.


I heard the first 2 Harry Potter books and from what I understand the guy who did Dobby's voice in the movies is the guy who did the whole read for the books.  If this is true, that guy is a vocal genius.  You can get so lost in listening to those books you drive right off the road.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Mmm...quarantainment.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.