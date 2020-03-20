 Skip to content
(Radio Insight)   Simply Having A Wonderful Quarantine   (radioinsight.com) divider line
24
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I blame the Hallmark Channel for starting this shiat.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then the murders began.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been trying not to wish the virus on people. Trying really hard. I don't know if I can keep it up after this.
 
MyMindIsGoingDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: And then the murders began.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a farking terrible idea
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they TRYING to get Californians to riot?


/this is how you get Californians to riot
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How'saboutnobear.jpg
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: Are they TRYING to get Californians to riot?


/this is how you get Californians to riot


Wait. St. Louis? Yeah, still.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well hoop-dee-doo.  And Dickory Dock.  And don't forget.  To hang up your sock.  'Cause just exactly at twelve o'clock.  He'll be 1-877-KARS 4 KIDS.  K-A-R-S KARS 4 KIDS. coming down the chimney down.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So next year are we going to have Christmas 2 around this time of year.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NSFW

The Rugburns - I Hate Christmas
Youtube qiF8wKobF68
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remain Indoors - That Mitchell & Webb Look - BBC Two
Youtube wnd1jKcfBRE
 
L33t Squirrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When people ask me why I don't watch TV and refuse to get cable I point to sh*t like this. WHAT THE F*CK.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

L33t Squirrel: When people ask me why I don't watch TV and refuse to get cable I point to sh*t like this. WHAT THE F*CK.


Same here.

/yet here we are...on Fark
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

L33t Squirrel: When people ask me why I don't watch TV and refuse to get cable I point to sh*t like this. WHAT THE F*CK.


So you have ample time to enjoy Christmas music from the radio?
 
WellThatHappened
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The schools are out. The streets are clear. And there's no doubt. We're full of fear...
 
L33t Squirrel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Richard Saunders: Same here.

/yet here we are...on Fark


Yeah, well, we're all at home anyway because of the quarantine, so why not sit around and b*tch about the world? Damn! I forgot my beer, we can't have a proper grump about the state of things without booze. My onion is already attached to my belt, I'm not THAT unprepared.


jaytkay: So you have ample time to enjoy Christmas music from the radio?


And sh*t like THIS is why I haven't used the radio in over a decade, either. XD
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Less religion. More science.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Who's idiotic idea was this?

Mr Carlson?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size


Gather round kiddies, all I ask in exchange for your Wish Lists IS YOUR SOUL.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
smsh-504864-juc1ugur1qwqqqo4.stackpathdns.comView Full Size
 
phenn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Who the hell is making these decisions?
 
WithinReason
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good, this should make the house outside of my gated community feel fine with thier giant artificial lighted Christmas reef that up year round. It's really big, so I dont fault them with not taking it down.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
KEZK To Begin Christmas In March On Friday

The is brilliant!  You see, if people start dying from mass suicide then they don't have to report them as disease related deaths.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

