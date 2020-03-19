 Skip to content
(Fox 5 Las Vegas) So what happens when the air traffic controllers are out sick?
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ships in the seas will sink upwards. Study it out
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't worry.  There aren't many planes left to control.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ronald Reagan would replace them all with US military controllers.  Then he'd order them not to get sick.  That guy knew how to gut a nation.
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Eh, just automate that as well. What could go wrong??
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've seen a show about what happens when an air traffic controller is sick...
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kellner21: Eh, just automate that as well. What could go wrong??


Put an AI in charge of it all.
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happens when the doctors, nurses, EMTs, firefighters, and police are all out sick?
 
sunblock_suppository
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
for each $unit_of_organization, you lock away half or so for a couple of weeks in quarantine, then swap duty.

That way you don't have everyone sick at the same time.

We're trying it within my family.
 
Trik
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Better yet, what about the people who run the nuclear power plants are out sick?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Don't worry.  There aren't many planes left to control.


I was going to say "People are still flying?"
 
wxboy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: ZAZ: Don't worry.  There aren't many planes left to control.

I was going to say "People are still flying?"


https://www.flightradar24.com/

Disturbingly, a lot.  Or at least a lot of planes.
 
Nullav
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We finally pass a budget?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Snark aside, there are rules for this and the rules go all the way back to the same rules that the pilots used in early training.  The entire ATC system is based around total failure of the communications systems.  If a pilot can't talk to the controller, then they fly the pre-arranged flight plan.  If a plane can't talk to the tower, they either can't talk to anyone because their radio is down or the the controller can't talk to anyone because that system is down so someone else will coordinate the traffic.  This is done all the time for smaller airports.  The controllers aren't there to make it work, they are their to make it work well when there are problems and work more efficiently when there aren't.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Don't worry.  There aren't many planes left to control.


Yes there are:)
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What air traffic?
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Who needs ATC when you have this?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Trik: Better yet, what about the people who run the nuclear power plants are out sick?


Early plants had quarters for staff.  I'm not sure any current plants have them.  I expect if they did have them, their cots would all be in far away hunting lodges, the rooms would be full of old stuff and the CD rations would still be there.
 
daffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That is not shocking news. They work in small rooms at an airport. Hopefully most people are staying home. It safer then sitting in a sealed tube with a group of potential carries of God knows what. It only takes one person to start an epidemic.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Snark aside, there are rules for this and the rules go all the way back to the same rules that the pilots used in early training.  The entire ATC system is based around total failure of the communications systems.  If a pilot can't talk to the controller, then they fly the pre-arranged flight plan.  If a plane can't talk to the tower, they either can't talk to anyone because their radio is down or the the controller can't talk to anyone because that system is down so someone else will coordinate the traffic.  This is done all the time for smaller airports.  The controllers aren't there to make it work, they are their to make it work well when there are problems and work more efficiently when there aren't.


right but we're talking about arrival rates of 10-20 per hour versus 130+ per hour:)
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Air traffic is out of control. Duh.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Ships in the seas will sink upwards. Study it out


They can always call the coast guard:

(Funny commercial)
German Coast guard trainee
Youtube yR0lWICH3rY
 
invictus2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ask zombie reagan

Zombie Reagan
Youtube WtteTQwzk7Q
 
raulzero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Holding Pattern.

Cheer up: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K​M2Jw6​Xxc0M
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The only people left flying are the Saudis (Osama Bin Laden's familiy and the Saudi Royals).
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Snark aside, there are rules for this and the rules go all the way back to the same rules that the pilots used in early training.  The entire ATC system is based around total failure of the communications systems.  If a pilot can't talk to the controller, then they fly the pre-arranged flight plan.  If a plane can't talk to the tower, they either can't talk to anyone because their radio is down or the the controller can't talk to anyone because that system is down so someone else will coordinate the traffic.  This is done all the time for smaller airports.  The controllers aren't there to make it work, they are their to make it work well when there are problems and work more efficiently when there aren't.


CTAF  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Common_​t​raffic_advisory_frequency

/"I was here first"
//"The hell you were"
///during that last big earthquake Anchorage went to CTAF when they bugged out of the tower
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Hey, plenty of people in the unemployment line..."
 
Bolebuns
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Some of the major airlines are considering a 30 day complete shutdown.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just stream air traffic radar displays on Twitch and crowd source the problem. Might take a minute to weed out the griefers tho.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Kellner21: Eh, just automate that as well. What could go wrong??

Put an AI in charge of it all.


educationquizzes.comView Full Size


Would it work fast enough?
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Vegas is closed. Please go home.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iToad: What happens when the doctors, nurses, EMTs, firefighters, and police are all out sick?


less black people will be shot?
 
