(Guardian)   Trump can't build a wall, and Ireland won't pay for it   (theguardian.com) divider line
11
    More: Ironic, Donald Trump, County Clare, Doonbeg golf resort, environmental groups, Bord Pleanla, planning agency, proposed 38,000-tonne rock barrier, climate crisis  
•       •       •

11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This is my favorite title so far (yes, it's already been submitted).

The real shocker, from what I read yesterday, is that they originally wanted a 17KM long wall.   LOL.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Good
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Climate change is a hoax, Trump said so himself.  So there's obviously no need for this "barrier" to keep the sea out.  Total malarkey.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How about he just walks down the fyck7ng street of anytown, USA, right about now?
Bring your bodyguards, Donny. The people will embrace you.
I promise they will.

It's a hoax, right?
Going to go away, right?

Show us.
Prove it.

Put you mouth where your money's been, big boy.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

vudukungfu: How about he just walks down the fyck7ng street of anytown, USA, right about now?
Bring your bodyguards, Donny. The people will embrace you.
I promise they will.

It's a hoax, right?
Going to go away, right?

Show us.
Prove it.

Put you mouth where your money's been, big boy.


One thing you'll notice about Trump is that he is always surrounded by toadies.  He can't even go on TV without being flanked by ass kissers.
 
Mock26
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Trump International Golf Links Ireland Enterprises Limited, which is owned by the US president's family, wanted to build barriers to protect fairways from exceptionally heavy storms and rising sea levels - evidence of a changing climate."

Oh the irony!
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

There was a little boy climbing a high wall. His mother called up to him and said, "If you fall off that wall and break both your legs, don't come running to me." Oh write it down. Write it down.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Trump International Golf Links Ireland Enterprises Limited, which is owned by the US president's family

Yeah, you and your family can go gargle balls.  The lot of you are good for absolutely nothing.
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTA:
"I'm very disappointed, and more than a little angry," tweeted Cillian Murphy, a Fianna Fáil party councillor. "I know there are environmental concerns, but there must be a solution that protects the development and the dunes," he added.

Great thinking, Albert O'Einstein.  Now why don't you think of one as opposed to the Trump way, which is destroy something for a few bucks and wonder what could have been done later?  Best bet is to let Donny come up with the plan, since he does possess "infinite wisdom".
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Build a mini-putt kastle, you clown-shoed baffoon.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: Build a mini-putt kastle, you clown-shoed baffoon.


that would be awesome. Trump Goonie Golf - It's the Gooniest! 18 holes of 3 par fun, $2.00
 
