(ABC 27)   Governor Wolf of Pennsylvania huffs and puffs and officially orders the closure of 'non-life sustaining businesses' statewide starting at 8pm tonight   (abc27.com) divider line
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My old job apparently thinks it is life-sustaining, and is therefore remaining running.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait they're closing coal mines down?  In Pennsylvania?  That's... bad news.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

nekom: Wait they're closing coal mines down?  In Pennsylvania?  That's... bad news.


Nobody has preexisting lung conditions quite like coal miners.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

nekom: Wait they're closing coal mines down?  In Pennsylvania?  That's... bad news.


Thanks, TRUMP
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: nekom: Wait they're closing coal mines down?  In Pennsylvania?  That's... bad news.

Thanks, TRUMP


I'm sure Trump wants to keep them open.  Maybe they can make the shaft elevators bigger to give those men more space.  Pretty cramped in there.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: vudukungfu: nekom: Wait they're closing coal mines down?  In Pennsylvania?  That's... bad news.

Thanks, TRUMP

I'm sure Trump wants to keep them open.  Maybe they can make the shaft elevators bigger to give those men more space.  Pretty cramped in there.


Oh, he wants to give them a big shaft, alright.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've already been locked down for 10 days. Saw it coming, and I'm high risk in a few categories. I was already stocked up because that's how always operate, and have books, movies, etc. to occupy myself.
It still feels surreal, though. And it's kind of eerie without traffic and people sounds outside.
 
Dr. Bogenbroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Marcus Aurelius: vudukungfu: nekom: Wait they're closing coal mines down?  In Pennsylvania?  That's... bad news.

Thanks, TRUMP

I'm sure Trump wants to keep them open.  Maybe they can make the shaft elevators bigger to give those men more space.  Pretty cramped in there.

Oh, he wants to give them a big shaft, alright.


It's just not his personal one, if reports are to be believed.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: nekom: Wait they're closing coal mines down?  In Pennsylvania?  That's... bad news.

Nobody has preexisting lung conditions quite like coal miners.


I mean this in seriousness, in this day and age, wouldn't they have high end (or at least basic) air filters? I get it's a shiatty job, but wouldn't a basic facet of hauling a mineral out of the ground include measures to not breath it in?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nekom: Wait they're closing coal mines down?  In Pennsylvania?  That's... bad news.


Yeah, the state gets a lot of their electricity from coal.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. Bogenbroom: vudukungfu: Marcus Aurelius: vudukungfu: nekom: Wait they're closing coal mines down?  In Pennsylvania?  That's... bad news.

Thanks, TRUMP

I'm sure Trump wants to keep them open.  Maybe they can make the shaft elevators bigger to give those men more space.  Pretty cramped in there.

Oh, he wants to give them a big shaft, alright.

It's just not his personal one, if reports are to be believed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the beer store near me is open. It is considered a grocery store therefore it remains open.
 
Branniganslaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: At least the beer store near me is open. It is considered a grocery store therefore it remains open.


Well good news! Beer distributors are on the essential list.
 
Artist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Dr. Bogenbroom: vudukungfu: Marcus Aurelius: vudukungfu: nekom: Wait they're closing coal mines down?  In Pennsylvania?  That's... bad news.

Thanks, TRUMP

I'm sure Trump wants to keep them open.  Maybe they can make the shaft elevators bigger to give those men more space.  Pretty cramped in there.

Oh, he wants to give them a big shaft, alright.

It's just not his personal one, if reports are to be believed.

[Fark user image 850x1133]


Enlarged to show detail.
 
Artist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Branniganslaw: kdawg7736: At least the beer store near me is open. It is considered a grocery store therefore it remains open.

Well good news! Beer distributors are on the essential list.


State Stores are closed.
 
Ldrtchbrd [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Now maybe they can crack down on all the GUN stores that have been open.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user image

hope you guys had other plans.
 
sunblock_suppository
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Branniganslaw: kdawg7736: At least the beer store near me is open. It is considered a grocery store therefore it remains open.

Well good news! Beer distributors are on the essential list.


It wouldn't surprise me if Pennsylvanians took a double-digit percentage of daily calories from beer.

The distributors are grocery stores with stronger baggers.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And here in Florida it seems like everyone who was sent home or told to work from home has gone shopping or to the beach. It would almost be better if they had just stayed at work.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We're getting serious up here in Canada. Fines and jail time for not self-quarantining. Stay put.
 
schrepjm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

palelizard: Marcus Aurelius: nekom: Wait they're closing coal mines down?  In Pennsylvania?  That's... bad news.

Nobody has preexisting lung conditions quite like coal miners.

I mean this in seriousness, in this day and age, wouldn't they have high end (or at least basic) air filters? I get it's a shiatty job, but wouldn't a basic facet of hauling a mineral out of the ground include measures to not breath it in?


Well, maybe deep miners (in my brief tenure in the DEP mining program I never got a chance to go 'underground' since I didn't have the qualifications) but strip mining? No not that I ever saw.  Operations in breakers? Again, perhaps I only ever had a few brief tours.

I did have some dealings with what I called a "dirt factory" when I was an air quality inspector.  They dealt with a variety of carbon products, the one that got the neighborhood all riled up was powdered graphite.  Whenever I saw the workers they were grey from head to toe, no obvious lines from wearing respirators or anything.
 
gojirast
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: And here in Florida it seems like everyone who was sent home or told to work from home has gone shopping or to the beach. It would almost be better if they had just stayed at work.


Where in Florida? Beaches in Broward and Miami Dade have been closed for a week. Bars, etc restricted to 10pm close last week, and closed entirelyh this week. Malls, closed. Non-essential retail, closed. Over in "We don't trust science" SouthWest Florida, they're finally catching up, but at least a week be hind. I assume Panhandle through around Sumter county, and the entire middle of the state south of kissimmee is about the same, due to the high population of ignorant  bumpkins who vote Red,
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: nekom: Wait they're closing coal mines down?  In Pennsylvania?  That's... bad news.

Yeah, the state gets a lot of their electricity from coal.


Not nearly as much as we used to...  Coal has fallen to 3rd place now, behind nuclear and natural gas.  Coal plants are being retired rapidly, being replaced mostly by natural gas, which is cheap as dirt right now.  Increases in wind turbines have also played a much smaller, but significant role in pushing coal out of the market.
 
palelizard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

schrepjm: palelizard: Marcus Aurelius: nekom: Wait they're closing coal mines down?  In Pennsylvania?  That's... bad news.

Nobody has preexisting lung conditions quite like coal miners.

I mean this in seriousness, in this day and age, wouldn't they have high end (or at least basic) air filters? I get it's a shiatty job, but wouldn't a basic facet of hauling a mineral out of the ground include measures to not breath it in?

Well, maybe deep miners (in my brief tenure in the DEP mining program I never got a chance to go 'underground' since I didn't have the qualifications) but strip mining? No not that I ever saw.  Operations in breakers? Again, perhaps I only ever had a few brief tours.

I did have some dealings with what I called a "dirt factory" when I was an air quality inspector.  They dealt with a variety of carbon products, the one that got the neighborhood all riled up was powdered graphite.  Whenever I saw the workers they were grey from head to toe, no obvious lines from wearing respirators or anything.


That's insane to me. I rented a heavy duty lawn trimmer and the Home Depot guy upsold me on the disposable masks, three for like five dollars. Minor investment, drastic improvement in your workers' health and (therefore) productivity. They wouldn't cut covid, but still, less particulate is less particulate.

/they didn't help
//kept getting my glasses fogged so I couldn't see
///still ended up snorking up grass particulate for three days
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Artist: Branniganslaw: kdawg7736: At least the beer store near me is open. It is considered a grocery store therefore it remains open.

Well good news! Beer distributors are on the essential list.

State Stores are closed.


This is why I knew to get my 7 bottles of scotch before it happened.

I am starting to wonder if I should keep a spreadsheet estimating daily consumption if for no other reason that I couldn't tell you how much food needs to be in the house for a seven day period.
 
kona
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gojirast: middlewaytao: And here in Florida it seems like everyone who was sent home or told to work from home has gone shopping or to the beach. It would almost be better if they had just stayed at work.

Where in Florida? Beaches in Broward and Miami Dade have been closed for a week. Bars, etc restricted to 10pm close last week, and closed entirelyh this week. Malls, closed. Non-essential retail, closed. Over in "We don't trust science" SouthWest Florida, they're finally catching up, but at least a week be hind. I assume Panhandle through around Sumter county, and the entire middle of the state south of kissimmee is about the same, due to the
high population of ignorant  bumpkins who vote Red,👇👇👇


The Villages forced to close swimming pools, as Boomers ignore social distancing rules
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gojirast: middlewaytao: And here in Florida it seems like everyone who was sent home or told to work from home has gone shopping or to the beach. It would almost be better if they had just stayed at work.

Where in Florida? Beaches in Broward and Miami Dade have been closed for a week. Bars, etc restricted to 10pm close last week, and closed entirelyh this week. Malls, closed. Non-essential retail, closed. Over in "We don't trust science" SouthWest Florida, they're finally catching up, but at least a week be hind. I assume Panhandle through around Sumter county, and the entire middle of the state south of kissimmee is about the same, due to the high population of ignorant  bumpkins who vote Red,


Pinellas, they are just closing beaches as of tomorrow. The point is all these people were sent home to self quarantine and they all immediately went out into public places.
 
skinnyartist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm curious to see what the gun stores do. The order doesn't force churches and religious places to close, though most in PA are closing themselves. But if that is a constitutional issue, then I think limiting access to firearms is too.
 
mactheknife
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: My old job apparently thinks it is life-sustaining, and is therefore remaining running.


Yeah.  Under this law, local ice cream shops are staying open.  I don't think it's going to have the desired effect...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, time to start that extensive tunnel system to the local bar.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kona: gojirast: middlewaytao: And here in Florida it seems like everyone who was sent home or told to work from home has gone shopping or to the beach. It would almost be better if they had just stayed at work.

Where in Florida? Beaches in Broward and Miami Dade have been closed for a week. Bars, etc restricted to 10pm close last week, and closed entirelyh this week. Malls, closed. Non-essential retail, closed. Over in "We don't trust science" SouthWest Florida, they're finally catching up, but at least a week be hind. I assume Panhandle through around Sumter county, and the entire middle of the state south of kissimmee is about the same, due to the
high population of ignorant  bumpkins who vote Red,👇👇👇

The Villages forced to close swimming pools, as Boomers ignore social distancing rules


The Villages are very red, and have a very high rate of venereal diseases too.
 
palelizard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

skinnyartist: I'm curious to see what the gun stores do. The order doesn't force churches and religious places to close, though most in PA are closing themselves. But if that is a constitutional issue, then I think limiting access to firearms is too.


Eh, we regularly limit constitutional rights based on public health issues (like yelling fire in a theater isn't free speech). On the other hand, what are the penalties for remaining open? Are they planning on arresting folks who hold services or open their gun store? What charge, and what about people who attend/go shopping? I don't think you can realistically enforce the bans. Call up the military, and maybe you can, but that opens a whole 'nother can of worms.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I have to move on Saturday, so I hope that Uhaul is considered essential.  If not...that's gonna suck.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

palelizard: skinnyartist: I'm curious to see what the gun stores do. The order doesn't force churches and religious places to close, though most in PA are closing themselves. But if that is a constitutional issue, then I think limiting access to firearms is too.

Eh, we regularly limit constitutional rights based on public health issues (like yelling fire in a theater isn't free speech). On the other hand, what are the penalties for remaining open? Are they planning on arresting folks who hold services or open their gun store? What charge, and what about people who attend/go shopping? I don't think you can realistically enforce the bans. Call up the military, and maybe you can, but that opens a whole 'nother can of worms.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Still not sure how the liquor store is noy an essential service but a church is.

/seriously, churches should be shut the fark down
//then set on fire
/// and their clergy shot into the sun
////followed by the followers
IV/ for public health obviously
 
Artist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SamFlagg: Artist: Branniganslaw: kdawg7736: At least the beer store near me is open. It is considered a grocery store therefore it remains open.

Well good news! Beer distributors are on the essential list.

State Stores are closed.

This is why I knew to get my 7 bottles of scotch before it happened.

I am starting to wonder if I should keep a spreadsheet estimating daily consumption if for no other reason that I couldn't tell you how much food needs to be in the house for a seven day period.


If that helps with the inevitable cabin fever....or mark the side of the bottle as it's used up. Food consumption can be hard to figure out-but hey-with all the self isolation, now may be the perfect time to get it down to a science. Fer instance-I know that two cups of dry penne pasta when cooked feeds two people. One cup of dried Orzo pasta cooked, feeds two people generously.
 
