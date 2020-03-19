 Skip to content
(Reuters)   In the new "No Parties Allowed" Japan, cherry blossoms are going unviewed this year, as citizens ponder the impermanence of life in slightly more direct fashion   (reuters.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I can't see the tree.

But I can smell the blossom

That is hope, renewed.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did anyone else read think the headline was referring to the "new 'No Panties Allowed' Japan"?  Boy.  The disappointments just keep coming this week.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they still going to work in Japan.  Or are salarymen actually sitting at home with their wives?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Are they still going to work in Japan.  Or are salarymen actually sitting at home with their wives?


They have homes?  I thought they just got blackout drunk and fell asleep leaning against a lamp post.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/ motto of a nation website!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OneFretAway: Did anyone else read think the headline was referring to the "new 'No Panties Allowed' Japan"?  Boy.  The disappointments just keep coming this week.


I thought it was just me.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OneFretAway: Did anyone else read think the headline was referring to the "new 'No Panties Allowed' Japan"?  Boy.  The disappointments just keep coming this week.


Yup. Did a double take.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was planning a two week vacation this spring in Japan.  I had finally saved up enough money to splurge.  At least I have money set aside in case family gets into a financial crunch.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ponder the impermanence of life too long, and you'll find yourself questioning the wisdom of societal destruction, all in the name of extending the lives (however briefly) of elderly life-long smokers.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OneFretAway: Did anyone else read think the headline was referring to the "new 'No Panties Allowed' Japan"?  Boy.  The disappointments just keep coming this week.


They... Are all... Perfect...
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Like, what kind of freaky deaky do they do in these cherry blossom view parties that amplifies contagion rates?  Do they first form a singular Thundarcats formation of a human and then go look at trees?  Or is it closer to human centipede?
 
eckspat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm in Japan, and it's just business as usual here. Like this whole coronavirus thing just passed us by. Schools are closed, a few bars that have live music are closed, but in my area, there are no shortages at the supermarkets, restaurants are open, etc. Part of me is just waiting for the hammer to fall. Just read this article that seems to sum it up: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/ar​ticle​s/2020-03-19/a-coronavirus-explosion-w​as-expected-in-japan-where-is-it
 
Iczer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Joke's on you, my desktop has had an animated sakura tree with its petals falling for a week now.
 
eckspat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Like, what kind of freaky deaky do they do in these cherry blossom view parties that amplifies contagion rates?  Do they first form a singular Thundarcats formation of a human and then go look at trees?  Or is it closer to human centipede?


There are big plates of food, and people use their chopsticks to take food from the plate, then put the food (and chopsticks) in their mouths. That would be one example. Another might be people knowingly or unknowingly drinking from the same container.
 
