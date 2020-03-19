 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Containment? What containment? Virus is coming back in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is the gift that keeps on giving, and we haven't even gotten started here in the US.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At this point containment means it hasn't jumped to another planet. Yet.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gunnison Colorado back in 1918 showed the only effective way to contain and reduce the spread of a virus.https://www.coloradovirtuallibr​ary.org​/digital-colorado/colorado-histories/h​ow-gunnison-dealt-with-the-1918-spanis​h-flu-pandemic/
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
F* ck.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Atoadaso
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Per an article posted on fark last night the reason seems to be people returning home there from Europe.

ie - an issue of lax traveler screening/quarantine
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol: Per an article posted on fark last night the reason seems to be people returning home there from Europe.


GODDAMB FURRIENRS!
THEY'S EVERWHERE RETAMINATIN' EVER THING

I SAYS THEY KILLS THEM AND AND THEN LETS WHITE JEEBUS SORT THEIR SORRY ASSES OUT
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark off with the twitter links.  They don't help..
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's murdering families...
https://www.nbc15.com/content/news/Co​r​onavirus-kills-4-in-a-single-family-se​veral-remain-ill-568941211.html
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"It is being contained. Do you not think it's contained?"
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: parasol: Per an article posted on fark last night the reason seems to be people returning home there from Europe.

GODDAMB FURRIENRS!
THEY'S EVERWHERE RETAMINATIN' EVER THING

I SAYS THEY KILLS THEM AND AND THEN LETS WHITE JEEBUS SORT THEIR SORRY ASSES OUT


For Taiwan, all but one of the new cases were acquired by (mainly Taiwanese) tourists in Europe, Turkey and Egypt.

orezona
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Fark off with the twitter links.  They don't help..


Then don't click on the threads for them?

Sucks living in a world where you're forced to go to a website, log in, click comments, write a post and hit add comment all against your will...

Real shame.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

parasol: Per an article posted on fark last night the reason seems to be people returning home there from Europe.

ie - an issue of lax traveler screening/quarantine


Quiet you, people need to scare others...
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We can wait a bit before we declare them  failures.

For comparison:

Taiwan
January 21 - 1 case
March 19 - 108 cases

Italy
January 21 - 2 cases
March 19 - 41,035 cases

USA
January 21 - 1 case
March 19 - 11,604 cases
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: elvisaintdead: parasol: Per an article posted on fark last night the reason seems to be people returning home there from Europe.

GODDAMB FURRIENRS!
THEY'S EVERWHERE RETAMINATIN' EVER THING

I SAYS THEY KILLS THEM AND AND THEN LETS WHITE JEEBUS SORT THEIR SORRY ASSES OUT

For Taiwan, all but one of the new cases were acquired by (mainly Taiwanese) tourists in Europe, Turkey and Egypt.

bless your heart.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jaytkay: We can wait a bit before we declare them  failures.

For comparison:

Taiwan
January 21 - 1 case
March 19 - 108 cases

Italy
January 21 - 2 cases
March 19 - 41,035 cases

USA
January 21 - 1 case
March 19 - 11,604 cases


Agreed. It's like the stock market - kinda. Up and down. We'll see who can show discipline.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Trump will rush to claim victory in two weeks when the numbers start to level out.  Then everybody will insist on immediately going back to normal. Then we're farked.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: "It is being contained. Do you not think it's contained?"
That looks weirdly airbrushed. Is she hiding something? Pox scars? A soul?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
To keep containment, you basically have to get cases down 99% and then STILL keep all the borders closed/putting anyone coming in quarantine.

Its doable with small countries like taiwan and singapore. US? Impossible.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A reliable report I neglected to source seemed to indicate some of the early cases that were "negative" were in fact positive but had been ruled out not by actual testing but by circumstantial means--in other words, the same kind of "have you been traveling? Do you have a fever? Are you coughing? OK, you're good" being used in the US until recently.

If true, the "new" cases would simply be due to better test protocols.

If.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bill the unknowing: We'll see who can show discipline.


Among Taiwan, Italy, and the US? I'm taking Taiwan. Who wants to bet against me?

Anyone?
Anyone?

/ Beuller?
// Beuller?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Are you not contained?

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bill the unknowing: March 19 - 11,604 cases


14265 now (up +5006 from yesterday.
 
in flagrante [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jaytkay: We can wait a bit before we declare them  failures.

For comparison:

Taiwan
January 21 - 1 case
March 19 - 108 cases

Italy
January 21 - 2 cases
March 19 - 41,035 cases

USA
January 21 - 1 case
March 19 - 11,604 cases


For anyone who's interested:
https://time.com/5805629/coronavirus-​t​aiwan/
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I mean, yeah. This is going to be the pattern for the next while, if all goes well: containment followed by breakout followed by containment. We aren't going to eradicate this disease before a vaccine is available in ungodly quantities; the best we can do is minimize the number and size of hotspots.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Albino Squid: I mean, yeah. This is going to be the pattern for the next while, if all goes well: containment followed by breakout followed by containment. We aren't going to eradicate this disease before a vaccine is available in ungodly quantities; the best we can do is minimize the number and size of hotspots.


Spread the peak. It gets really bad if you overrun you ICU care. Ask Italy and Wuhan City.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Fark off with the twitter links.  They don't help..


Yeah, you keep saying that and at this point your noise is the loudest thing here. Bye
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
From Financial Times...
China has been slowly unwinding restrictions after the countrywide lockdown that began in December. However, the number of imported coronavirus cases has jumped to 155 from fewer than 50 two weeks ago, according to Chinese government statistics.

In South Korea, which has suffered Asia's worst outbreak outside China, the emergence of new clusters and the risk of imported cases has rattled officials. Authorities in Daegu - South Korea's fourth-largest city where mass testing and isolation had led to a big reduction in new cases - are now increasing inspections at high-risk facilities after the emergence of new clusters at nursing homes and churches.
In Hong Kong, the number of cases climbed to 168 on March 17 from 116 on March 9, and almost 90 per cent of those new patients had travelled recently.


Are we in a world now that no international travel will be allowed until the entire world has controlled the virus?
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If, as soon as we relax the lockdowns, we get reinfections, we'll have a scenario where we have:

case spike -> lockdown -> case decline -> case spike -> lockdown

like a wave function, until we build up some kind of herd immunity:

Fark user imageView Full Size


However, it will be a difficult road to travel:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fatality rates are still unclear. Two estimates:

1) From The Lancet, using a method where fatalities today are compared to confirmed infection 14 days ago (since people don't die the day they become symptomatic), shows a 5.7% fatality rate, with a 20% fatality rate in Wuhan.

2) From a CDC Journal: "Abstract: We estimated the case-fatality risk for 2019 novel coronavirus disease cases in China (3.5%); China, excluding Hubei Province (0.8%); 82 countries, territories, and areas (4.2%); and on a cruise ship (0.6%). Lower estimates might be closest to the true value, but a broad range of 0.25%-3.0% probably should be considered."

Hospitalization rate was interesting - 21 to 31 percent of people who get sick are hospitalized (last table on the page). Also interesting was people 20-44 having a 20 percent hospitalization rate. They don't die, but they get b•tch-slapped, one in five do.

It'll be interesting to find out if there is a physiological attribute or genetic mutation that makes some people more susceptible or less susceptible to covid-19.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:


Coincidentally, China began relaxing travel controls last week.

\all three locations have a heavy Chinese presence
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They tried to make it go to rehab,
But Coronavirus said no, no, no.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

This text is now purple: Original: Original Tweet:

Coincidentally, China began relaxing travel controls last week.

\all three locations have a heavy Chinese presence


There are a lot of Chinese in China?!??!!
 
