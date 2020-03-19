 Skip to content
(LA Daily News)   Coronavirus pushes California unemployment claims to 80,000 in a day. I was one of them   (dailynews.com) divider line
36
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sorry to hear that, subby.
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's a terrible feeling, but know that you aren't alone. I know 6 people as of today that are out of work because of this.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well you can always drown your sorrows...unless you forgot to make a run to the liquor store before the lockdown.

Sorry, dude, it wont last more than a few weeks.
 
clinging2myguns
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There's always that "oldest job in the world"

/I hear they are hiring
 
daffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This was inevitable. With so many companies have to close many knew they wouldn't be able to open again. Many more will be closing as this goes on. It is very sad, but if we kept going on as if nothing was happening, so many more people would die. We are just going to have to adapt to a new way of life. I'm very sorry about your job. I hope you and yours manage to get through this.
 
bborchar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If only our country had some kind of ability to give people food, halt bills and even provide healthcare during this crisis.

Oh wait, I forgot who was in charge for a second.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I still have my job and can do 99% of my work from home.  My employer's product is quite useful for entire nations stuck in their homes.  Though people without jobs can't exactly afford to pay what is basically a leisure.  In the sort term, I'm guessing increased sales.  Not so much in the long term, depending upon how much this wrecks the economy.  We'll have to see.

On the bright side, four days without pants.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

clinging2myguns: There's always that "oldest job in the world"

/I hear they are hiring


Most farkers couldn't manage a six inch social distance, never mind 6 feet, if ya know what I mean.
 
nytmare
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I am fortunate to have a job, to be able to work from home, to have enough vacation days to weather a storm.

Many will be upended over the coming year or two.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
More than half of this thread is already red.
The Republican shills are working overtime.
 
Lupis626
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
San Gabriel Valley here, 3 people I know got the same news. I'm sorry for you guys. Please stay safe everyone.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
isn't this how ODD TODD started...or quite similar..
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Begoggle: More than half of this thread is already red.
The Republican shills are working overtime.


I'd love to know what your definition of a republican is.  I've been on this site awhile now, and I rarely, if ever see anyone supporting republicans or their policies.  I stay away from pol tab, so maybe they're over there.  I have no idea.  Fark is pretty much a left wing echo chamber.  It would be rather odd for a republican to hang out here.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just a word to everyone.  If you burn down your former employer it will eradicate any viral presence AND make you feel better, albeit temporarily.  As an added bonus there should be no one in harm's way.

/you know what you have to do now
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sorry Subby.

As if this situation isn't already stressful enough.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm fortunate. Cracker Barrel is offering two weeks pay for employees that have to quarantine due to a positive test for C-19. If are forced to close all affected employees will receive up to 60% of their regular pay for two weeks. (ETCs [non-managers who handle orientations, testing, and so on when they aren't assisting various departments] and PAR4 [testing-promotion level] employees get 60%, everyone else will get 50%.)

Take care, Subs.
 
2dogsrunning
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Subby, the only reason I don't walk away from this shiatpile based on this thread alone is that I would hope to offer some positive influence. I'm so sorry. And what the hell can you even do about it, right? I can't imagine the feeling of helplessness. Take care, and stay healthy.

And for y'all? Damn. Grow the fark up and have some empathy.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Trump Labor Department has your back.  And yes, that's with a 12" knife in it:

"In an email sent Wednesday and shared with The New York Times, the Labor Department instructed state officials to do nothing more than "provide information using generalities to describe claims levels (very high, large increase)" until the department releases the total number of national claims next Thursday.
T
he message noted that the data was "monitored closely by policymakers and financial markets to determine appropriate actions in light of fast-changing economic conditions" and should be closely held until the Labor Department's report."

Censor the health data, censor the labor data.  It's the Chinese model.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

daffy: This was inevitable. With so many companies have to close many knew they wouldn't be able to open again.


Short-term layoffs count as jobless clams as well, so this includes companies that intend to re-open but can't keep people on now.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Animatronik: Well you can always drown your sorrows...unless you forgot to make a run to the liquor store before the lockdown.

Sorry, dude, it wont last more than a few weeks.


What are you talking about? Liquor stores are open, at least the East Bay.
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, I still have a job, I just  can't work from home and we're all quarantined now. My work grid  was updated to reflect this and now I  have nothing on it until the middle of next month. :-(


I have no  idea how I'm going to make car payments, phone/internet, insurance, etc.


BUT!!! Everything's going to be OK. I know this because even in the incredibly surreal and slightly frightening chaos of a Walmart right before it closed on our last day of True Freedome *California Grizzly roar sound goes here*, and despite the insanely stupid and even more frightening rumors sending the annoyed masses into something closer to panic, no one was buying this:


Fark user imageView Full Size


So, California Farkers. When you feel hopeless or sad or like nothing will ever be OK again, just remember - there is a can of Easy Cheese, on a shelf, in a Walmart in South Sacramento.


You're welcome.
 
yms [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

clinging2myguns: There's always that "oldest job in the world"

/I hear they are hiring


Yeah, your mom mentioned that to me too.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Gravediggin' business be booming.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
palelizard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: I'm fortunate. Cracker Barrel is offering two weeks pay for employees that have to quarantine due to a positive test for C-19. If are forced to close all affected employees will receive up to 60% of their regular pay for two weeks. (ETCs [non-managers who handle orientations, testing, and so on when they aren't assisting various departments] and PAR4 [testing-promotion level] employees get 60%, everyone else will get 50%.)

Take care, Subs.


Wow, that's fairly generous for Cracker Barrel, given their conservative history. On the cynical hand, you don't have to pay anyone who doesn't get to take a test because there aren't tests available.

But does regular pay include tip wages and how accurately do Cracker Barrel employees report their tips?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"I was one of them"

Made me think of
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I'll show myself out
//sorry to hear it subs
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Begoggle: More than half of this thread is already red.
The Republican shills are working overtime.

I'd love to know what your definition of a republican is.  I've been on this site awhile now, and I rarely, if ever see anyone supporting republicans or their policies.  I stay away from pol tab, so maybe they're over there.  I have no idea.  Fark is pretty much a left wing echo chamber.  It would be rather odd for a republican to hang out here.


Just ignore Begoggle. He likes to go into random threads and accuse random people of being right wingers for no reason. It doesn't even matter what the subject of the thread is. It's bizarre.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Begoggle: More than half of this thread is already red.
The Republican shills are working overtime.

I'd love to know what your definition of a republican is.  I've been on this site awhile now, and I rarely, if ever see anyone supporting republicans or their policies.  I stay away from pol tab, so maybe they're over there.  I have no idea.  Fark is pretty much a left wing echo chamber.  It would be rather odd for a republican to hang out here.


People who delight in people losing jobs? Plus, the difference between stigginit MAGAts and liberal douches making fun of any farker who has the audacity to live in a red state or non-sit-on-my-ass-all-day-getting-paid​-to-be-on-Fark jobs sounds almost the same, except who they claim to vote for.
 
gar1013
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

clinging2myguns: There's always that "oldest job in the world"

/I hear they are hiring


Coding?  It's not THAT old.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I still have my job and can do 99% of my work from home.  My employer's product is quite useful for entire nations stuck in their homes.  Though people without jobs can't exactly afford to pay what is basically a leisure.  In the sort term, I'm guessing increased sales.  Not so much in the long term, depending upon how much this wrecks the economy.  We'll have to see.

On the bright side, four days without pants.


Or as I call it, a 3-day weekend

/I should probably start wearing pants to work
//it's very cold here during the winter
///HR is happier about the shrinkage than I am...
 
0per
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, wait till your 6 months are up, guy.  They no longer give extensions. They need our tax money to rent motel rooms for the homeless and give medical care to non-citizens.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Sorry to hear that, subby.


Ditto. This isn't even the tiny tip of the iceberg of unemployment. So many people are going to be farked...
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hey Subby - since you have extra time on your hands you might want to go rake your forest and get ahead for wildfire season.

Sorry to hear. This is a great time to be a nurse - all the OT I want. The bad news is, I have to go to work with a bunch of sick people to earn it.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There's no consolation in any of this. It's shiatty for you now, but it's only going to get much shiattier for everyone soon.

I guess one thing to be thankful for is that we aren't getting bombed out of our homes by enemy jets. We're still in a functioning economy and there's still a lot of product in the pipeline. That should hold for a while, and hopefully hold until we can get out from under this quarantine. Infrastructure is still intact, and we're all (so far) still able-bodied adults. If we can get back to work, there's a strong likelihood that we'll recover with only a skinned knee here.

If we can't get back to work, then we're going to be in an economic contraction worse than 2008, and more like 1929. Worse than when you got out of the pool. Worse than when they introduced ain't and ya'll.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Hey Subby - since you have extra time on your hands you might want to go rake your forest and get ahead for wildfire season.

Sorry to hear. This is a great time to be a nurse - all the OT I want. The bad news is, I have to go to work with a bunch of sick people to earn it.


My niece is a nursing student in her final year.  Here in California, they've kicked out the student nurses from the hospitals.  They are not happy about that.  They want to help, and we can certainly use all the help we can get.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 minute ago  

clinging2myguns: There's always that "oldest job in the world"

/I hear they are hiring


you are an as$hole.
 
