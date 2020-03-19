 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Wow, I didn't know anyone could have a set of balls this large   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Lawsuit, Pleading, longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's alleged sex, United States, Employment  
2387 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2020 at 8:11 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
The woman comes out of hiding to claim that she needs the fortune of the guy who she facilitated underage sex for to pay her legal bills? Holy fark!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Yeahhhhh, ummmmm, Ghislane Maxwell can go f*ck herself.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
How is this coont not in jail??
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
You'd have thought that she would have squirreled some of her finder's fees away, and invested them into something solid. But hey, grifters gotta grift, and pimps got hustle...
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The discovery phase ought to be a lot of fun
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: How is this coont not in jail??


Female. Has video evidence of several governors having sex with teenagers. Has a powerful daddy.

There's a lot more to that list, including her connections to The Family, but those are the top 3.
 
FlyingFarmer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: How is this coont not in jail??


William Barr
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she had the foresight to just marry him she'd have ALL his money right now.

Don't look at me like that, I'm just being logical, here.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingFarmer: fusillade762: How is this coont not in jail??

William Barr


Whose father hired an unqualified Jeffrey Epstein as a teacher at a private school.

This is a giant tangled ball of creepers.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: How is this coont not in jail??


I thought she was in hiding to avoid prosecution. Until now, I guess.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ghislaine Maxwell didn't kill herself!

Yet....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: You'd have thought that she would have squirreled some of her finder's fees away, and invested them into something solid. But hey, grifters gotta grift, and pimps got hustle...


Remember, a pimp's love isn't the same as a square's.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She needs to go to a psychiatric prison. Bish is nutty.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come back to Merica and make a sworn deposition.

well

hubiestubert: You'd have thought that she would have squirreled some of her finder's fees away, and invested them into something solid. But hey, grifters gotta grift, and pimps got hustle...


She did but have you seen the stock market?  Plus, only poor people wash underwear and wear the same clothes twice.  Poor people!  They're called that for a reason!
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, you do have claim to funds from a shared business venture when you're defending against charges associated with that business.

So I'd say she can probably have the estate pay her legal bills if she wants to plead guilty to being part of a conspiracy to commit rape and sex trafficking, that seems fair. We can hold the check until the plea has been accepted by a criminal court for her.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maxwell is also seeking reimbursement for security costs, saying she "receives regular threats to her life and safety" requiring her to hire personal security services and "find safe accommodation".

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess if you have the British Royal Family effectively blackmailed you can do what you want.
 
Harlee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: How is this coont not in jail??


It'$ a real my$tery, ye$ it i$.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Quite seriously: look at that face. Look at that 'tude. It is occasions like this that make me fantasize about becoming a serial torture-killer, and what I would do to her - for weeks and months and years, with her begging for death.

But I wouldn't of course, and in any case I am powerless to do anything about it except biatch about her here on Fark. And this also makes me understand the allure of apocalyptic religion: that some Being, at some point, will deal with people like this in a direct and terrible manner to create some Balance of justice in the Universe.

Where is Hannibal Lector when you need him?
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is Jizzstain NOT. BEING. PROSECUTED??
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, we need some in person testimony regarding this issue.

/She's probably hoping that nobody is paying attention
 
Harlee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uttertosh: fusillade762: How is this coont not in jail??

Female. Has video evidence of several governors having sex with teenagers. Has a powerful daddy.

There's a lot more to that list, including her connections to The Family, but those are the top 3.


Are you referring to that well-hidden "Christian" religious group? Or the mob?
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uttertosh: fusillade762: How is this coont not in jail??

Female. Has video evidence of several governors having sex with teenagers. Has a powerful daddy.

There's a lot more to that list, including her connections to The Family, but those are the top 3.


Do you mean a sugar daddy? Or her dead one?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only one person ever had bigger balls.
Big Balls
Youtube xPlqLHcphyw
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: How is this coont not in jail??


Well you see Dersh and the others managed to get all known and unknowns a blanket immunity for the charges that put Epstein in jail (the slap on the wrist) the first time

So as far as the legal system is concerned she has a pretty strong immunity case. and if she can prove she was an employee etc she is gonna get paid

And on a side note. Wasn't Barr supposed to testify 3/14 as in front of Nadlers committee ?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I support her winning half of the remaining value of his estate... after victims have been paid out so about $0.50.  Then she can get prosecuted.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sues from where?
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3/31 nevermind
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She had access to any written record the man kept. She's been cut a deal. Not she cut a deal; she has been cut a deal. Few Farkers claim to keep an eye on opposition media, but Fox has frequently run Epstein's close-up face across its splash page banner and along its columns throughout the site since his death. Not every day, but frequently. And it's eerie...their semblance to Andre the Giant's OBEY and Big Brother.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: uttertosh: fusillade762: How is this coont not in jail??

Female. Has video evidence of several governors having sex with teenagers. Has a powerful daddy.

There's a lot more to that list, including her connections to The Family, but those are the top 3.

Are you referring to that well-hidden "Christian" religious group? Or the mob?


Yes.

It's the former that is the scariest of the two, though. By a *very* long way. Their ties to human trafficking is a well known 'secret'.
 
Millennium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Crewmannumber6: The discovery phase ought to be a lot of fun


This. I say let let her sue. I have less than no sympathy for her, but the suit itself will prove to be useful, and I don't want to interrupt her when she is making a mistake.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GungFu: uttertosh: fusillade762: How is this coont not in jail??

Female. Has video evidence of several governors having sex with teenagers. Has a powerful daddy.

There's a lot more to that list, including her connections to The Family, but those are the top 3.

Do you mean a sugar daddy? Or her dead one?


Her actual dad. Even dead, his influence is still huge, and Gislaine knows a f*ckton of his powerful cronies.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Harlee: fusillade762: How is this coont not in jail??

It'$ a real my$tery, ye$ it i$.

[Fark user image image 187x112]
Quite seriously: look at that face. Look at that 'tude. It is occasions like this that make me fantasize about becoming a serial torture-killer, and what I would do to her - for weeks and months and years, with her begging for death.

But I wouldn't of course, and in any case I am powerless to do anything about it except biatch about her here on Fark. And this also makes me understand the allure of apocalyptic religion: that some Being, at some point, will deal with people like this in a direct and terrible manner to create some Balance of justice in the Universe.

Where is Hannibal Lector when you need him?


Why do mass shooters go after schools and mallls instead of scum like this?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

kindms: fusillade762: How is this coont not in jail??

Well you see Dersh and the others managed to get all known and unknowns a blanket immunity for the charges that put Epstein in jail (the slap on the wrist) the first time

So as far as the legal system is concerned she has a pretty strong immunity case. and if she can prove she was an employee etc she is gonna get paid

And on a side note. Wasn't Barr supposed to testify 3/14 as in front of Nadlers committee ?


Last I heard all committee hearings have been postponed until after the virus crisis has passed.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So if I understand how courts and lawyers work, and I don't really understand a lot of it, from what I seem to perceive is that usually the person filing the lawsuit is the lawyer and/or law firm. It's usually not the individual him or herself.

So for instance in all those "accidental injury" cases that often seem to go viral in the media it's usually the lawyers for the person's health insurance company filing the lawsuit. Not the person him or herself.

But....yeah this is kind of a sick cat by all indications.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Tyrone Slothrop:  I thought she was in hiding to avoid prosecution. Until now, I guess.

She's not ever been under indictment. She was "hiding" from public view and photographed at an In-N-Out late last year. Early this year an interview quoted her saying she believes Epstein was murdered.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

uttertosh: GungFu: uttertosh: fusillade762: How is this coont not in jail??

Female. Has video evidence of several governors having sex with teenagers. Has a powerful daddy.

There's a lot more to that list, including her connections to The Family, but those are the top 3.

Do you mean a sugar daddy? Or her dead one?

Her actual dad. Even dead, his influence is still huge, and Gislaine knows a f*ckton of his powerful cronies.


This..between the photos and video she has and what the Mossad can give her she is untouchable. She won't get Jeffried either because of the Mossad
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Harlee: fusillade762: How is this coont not in jail??

It'$ a real my$tery, ye$ it i$.

[Fark user image image 187x112]
Quite seriously: look at that face. Look at that 'tude. It is occasions like this that make me fantasize about becoming a serial torture-killer, and what I would do to her - for weeks and months and years, with her begging for death.

But I wouldn't of course, and in any case I am powerless to do anything about it except biatch about her here on Fark. And this also makes me understand the allure of apocalyptic religion: that some Being, at some point, will deal with people like this in a direct and terrible manner to create some Balance of justice in the Universe.

Where is Hannibal Lector when you need him?


I was thinking more along the lines of Dexter.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The article says she procured women for Epstein. I don't women were the problem in this situation.
 
