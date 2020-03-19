 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJHL Tri-Cities)   Farkworthy lede: "The best part of waking up is probably not Folgers on the road"   (wjhl.com) divider line
4
    More: Sad, Interstate Highway System, Lane, Marion Fire-EMS, Interstate 81, Road, Traffic, northbound lanes, Pennsylvania Turnpike  
•       •       •

46 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2020 at 12:30 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Shoot, I bet that was the second-most valuable load on the road that day.  Right behind the truck hauling inkjet printer supplies.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Shoot, I bet that was the second-most valuable load on the road that day.  Right behind the truck hauling inkjet printer supplies.


And I'll bet it woke up more than a few drivers, as well.
 
invictus2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Folgers Incest Commercial - Extended Cut
Youtube fhfcWTZeP1k



/ducks
 
i ignore u
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Folgers has never been the best part of anything.  It's an acceptable flavoring additive for desserts and baked cookies and bars, although instant espresso is superior.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.