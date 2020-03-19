 Skip to content
(KOIN Portland)   First Powell's closes and will probably never re-open. Now all the McMenamins pubs and theaters and hotels. Portland just isn't going to be Portland anymore   (koin.com) divider line
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm sure they can find some people to help bring things back to normal.

Portlandia - Spike MTV Fundraising Charity Ball to take back MTV
Youtube ef7cTuVUiWs
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Luckily for me the Chinese place near my house is still open for takeout.  Just had some yummy Hunan chicken /shrimp and spring rolls.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Luckily for me the Chinese place near my house is still open for takeout.  Just had some yummy Hunan chicken /shrimp and spring rolls.


Yeah, I've got out of my way to hit my local Chinese place a few times since all this started.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My annual gaming convention/weekend of decompression is at the Edgefield at the beginning of November. I'm going to be disappointed if my first ever GenGon gets cancelled, but I'll be devastated if AmberCon NW gets cancelled.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
my daughter lives in Portland and we used to go to the Bagdad theater whenever i visited her. It's also hard to comprehend Powell's never reopening.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Honestly I think every city is going to be going through this process.  I worry for the family-run restaurants here in Tucson, and the families that run them and the people they employ.

And you wonder if after all of this if the city is going to be the same.  Tucson is recognized by UNESCO for its restaurant scene.  I'm not saying the restaurant scene is the only thing in the city, but the restaurants and the people who run them and work for them are definitely its soul.  So what happens to our city when this is all over with and 25%, 50%, 75% of our local places are gone?  Nothing good, especially for the people involved.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sid_6.7: fusillade762: Luckily for me the Chinese place near my house is still open for takeout.  Just had some yummy Hunan chicken /shrimp and spring rolls.

Yeah, I've got out of my way to hit my local Chinese place a few times since all this started.


I've been ordering more carryout and delivery too. I feel for that industry. I can't imagine the uncertainty and fear, especially from the mom n pop places
 
litespeed74
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hang in there pdx
/I miss thai food, pizzicato, pine state biscuits, Departure...too many to list
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nah. The midget stripper with the shark bite scar is still there.
 
Quadlok
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Uuuhhh, they're going to reopen. They own all their locations, and they even say in the article that they did layoffs so that people could get their unemployment until they can reopen and give them back their jobs. You know, like factories and many seasonally focused industries have done since forever.

Mcmenamins has a full line of beer, wine, and spirits which should provide enough cashflow to keep things maintained at a level where they can quickly spool back up once the pandemic has subsided.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Online store is still up.  Go buy some books to fight boredom and keep them afloat.
 
Quadlok
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Honestly I think every city is going to be going through this process.  I worry for the family-run restaurants here in Tucson, and the families that run them and the people they employ.

And you wonder if after all of this if the city is going to be the same.  Tucson is recognized by UNESCO for its restaurant scene.  I'm not saying the restaurant scene is the only thing in the city, but the restaurants and the people who run them and work for them are definitely its soul.  So what happens to our city when this is all over with and 25%, 50%, 75% of our local places are gone?  Nothing good, especially for the people involved.


It's not like these people are all going to die or fark off to New Zealand or Mars or something. The institutional knowledge and infrastructure will still be there. And there's always a line of suckers around the block convinced they have what it takes to make a successful restaurant. When all this is said and done, the most that will have changed is that the local sign and interior design firms all get hefty checks to swap out the names and decor of some places.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Honestly I think every city is going to be going through this process.  I worry for the family-run restaurants here in Tucson, and the families that run them and the people they employ.

And you wonder if after all of this if the city is going to be the same. Tucson is recognized by UNESCO for its restaurant scene.  I'm not saying the restaurant scene is the only thing in the city, but the restaurants and the people who run them and work for them are definitely its soul.  So what happens to our city when this is all over with and 25%, 50%, 75% of our local places are gone?  Nothing good, especially for the people involved.


Nothing will be the same until a while after this is all over, which it will be.  Eventually.

But it's going to be all sorts of fucdup until then.  If anyone thinks this is crazy now, give it a couple weeks.  Or a single week.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As long as the 8,000 strip clubs remain, Portland will remain Portland.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
...while many businesses languish under the absence of customers, other stores are so busy that they need to hire more employees.
Safeway and Albertsons are looking to immediately fill job openings for in-store and distribution center roles and home delivery drivers.

More generally, if you're an "essential" business, your manpower troubles are over.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wait....Powell's closed? Powell's books? THAT Powell's?  How could you let that happen, Portland?
 
washburn777
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: my daughter lives in Portland and we used to go to the Bagdad theater whenever i visited her. It's also hard to comprehend Powell's never reopening.


I've had the honor of serving Portland for the last 13 years.  It is the most beautiful city I've seen, even today with all its flaws and issues with affordable housing.

The people of Portland will sell their kidneys to keep Powells open.  This I know.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: As long as the 8,000 strip clubs remain, Portland will remain Portland.


And where am I going to get a good book to read in the strip club while I wait for the midget stripper with the shark bite scar to come on stage now that Powell's is closed? Hm?
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Quadlok: The Third Man: Honestly I think every city is going to be going through this process.  I worry for the family-run restaurants here in Tucson, and the families that run them and the people they employ.

And you wonder if after all of this if the city is going to be the same.  Tucson is recognized by UNESCO for its restaurant scene.  I'm not saying the restaurant scene is the only thing in the city, but the restaurants and the people who run them and work for them are definitely its soul.  So what happens to our city when this is all over with and 25%, 50%, 75% of our local places are gone?  Nothing good, especially for the people involved.

It's not like these people are all going to die or fark off to New Zealand or Mars or something. The institutional knowledge and infrastructure will still be there. And there's always a line of suckers around the block convinced they have what it takes to make a successful restaurant. When all this is said and done, the most that will have changed is that the local sign and interior design firms all get hefty checks to swap out the names and decor of some places.


I can only hope you're right, but this isn't a situation that lends itself to much optimism.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Quadlok: Uuuhhh, they're going to reopen. They own all their locations, and they even say in the article that they did layoffs so that people could get their unemployment until they can reopen and give them back their jobs. You know, like factories and many seasonally focused industries have done since forever.

Mcmenamins has a full line of beer, wine, and spirits which should provide enough cashflow to keep things maintained at a level where they can quickly spool back up once the pandemic has subsided.


My only slight is that (I assume) they have a lot of real estate. I was shocked to see how far they'd expanded their footprint since I lived in the Valley, even close enough for me to drive to without breaking much bank.

I just hope they didn't over-do it, just to watch that market collapse.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Also, I bought a sex book the onky time I was at Powell's.

college was fun.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

washburn777: JudgeSmails: my daughter lives in Portland and we used to go to the Bagdad theater whenever i visited her. It's also hard to comprehend Powell's never reopening.

I've had the honor of serving Portland for the last 13 years.  It is the most beautiful city I've seen, even today with all its flaws and issues with affordable housing.

The people of Portland will sell their kidneys to keep Powells open.  This I know.


Not many people know this, but the city of Portland was actually build AROUND Powell's. Powell's was always there.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Luckily for me the Chinese place near my house is still open for takeout.  Just had some yummy Hunan chicken /shrimp and spring rolls.


There is donating money to charity.. and then there is spending a little extra where we can afford to at this time.

Wife spent about ~$150 buying lunch for all the local school staff today. Cousin's Subs. She made order on Tuesday The staff at Cousin's was afraid she was going to cancel. They were very happy and thankful that she didnt.

On my way home tonight, even though we really are stocked with groceries, wife tells me she's picking up takeout from the lake Pub. Owner was working tonight. Rare on a Thursday. I think at the most she has 6 staff. This town is only about 1250 people. The next ones are at least 4 miles away in either direction. she was happy we were buying because no sit down service

These places still need the cash flow. it still helps And not just that, it isn't like all of their inventory will last forever before it has to be tossed.

We also sent a few hundred over to the local food bank and some more to the animal shelter this week.

We.... got an unexpected surprise in the last few weeks. At our old house, a contractor took a sizeable amount of money and ran instead of putting up a new fence for us. We kept all paperwork. electronically saved all texts and other correspondence. Tried to go through small claims. Couldn't find him to serve papers. So, we just sucked it up and thought we were going to just deal with the loss. Because of the amount and my wife's anal, very complete, record keeping habits, the state picked up the case about 6 months later. Found him. Got him to plead down to a misdemeanor if he paid us back. he finally did pay it off last month

I looked at the check, what is going on right now. I just... can't keep it all for ourselves. It wasn't going to sit well with me. Feels a bit selfish.  So, we're trying to spread some of it around.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: As long as the 8,000 strip clubs remain, Portland will remain Portland.

And where am I going to get a good book to read in the strip club while I wait for the midget stripper with the shark bite scar to come on stage now that Powell's is closed? Hm?


You can buy one from a heroin addict with dreads and facial piercings who has them laid out on a tye die tapestry on Hawthorne street.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

washburn777: JudgeSmails: my daughter lives in Portland and we used to go to the Bagdad theater whenever i visited her. It's also hard to comprehend Powell's never reopening.

I've had the honor of serving Portland for the last 13 years.  It is the most beautiful city I've seen, even today with all its flaws and issues with affordable housing.

The people of Portland will sell their kidneys to keep Powells open.  This I know.


yes,when she first moved there Powell's was a sanctuary for her on the weekends.  i bought a copy of the princess bride there at Christmas.  anyhow i just bought my husband a book from powell's online to help keep things going.  He's going to be so annoyed when he finishes What's the matter with Kansas.
 
Quadlok
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Quadlok: The Third Man: Honestly I think every city is going to be going through this process.  I worry for the family-run restaurants here in Tucson, and the families that run them and the people they employ.

And you wonder if after all of this if the city is going to be the same.  Tucson is recognized by UNESCO for its restaurant scene.  I'm not saying the restaurant scene is the only thing in the city, but the restaurants and the people who run them and work for them are definitely its soul.  So what happens to our city when this is all over with and 25%, 50%, 75% of our local places are gone?  Nothing good, especially for the people involved.

It's not like these people are all going to die or fark off to New Zealand or Mars or something. The institutional knowledge and infrastructure will still be there. And there's always a line of suckers around the block convinced they have what it takes to make a successful restaurant. When all this is said and done, the most that will have changed is that the local sign and interior design firms all get hefty checks to swap out the names and decor of some places.

I can only hope you're right, but this isn't a situation that lends itself to much optimism.


At worst, this is shaping up to be on par with the disruption caused with the Spanish Flu (which actually should be called the Kansas Flu but whatever.) If anything, it may have less of a long term negative effect since that pandemic mainly killed the young and otherwise healthy.

We're in for a shiat year or two, but civilization is not ending. Hell, it may be faster than that since everyone seems to have realised this week that there are a shiatload of antiviral drugs already on the market that can be tried on coronavirus, and indications already that some may prove capable of dealing with it.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I just purchased a house and moved to Portland in mid January. So it's either "so I'm not getting a kick out of these replies" or:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


I knew I picked the wrong week to move from Florida to Portland.
 
zbtop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The service industry and small retail industries are getting annihilated here. Renner's over by me was closed for about two years as a result of a fire in the 100+ year old building, just reopened a  couple weeks ago, and now this hit, that's gotta hurt. I'm actively trying to support as many local food places as possible by ordering takeout for dinner most nights since my job is unlikely to be affected and I get to work from home (and it's a break from the daily monotony), but tons of local places aren't gonna survive on a trickle of takeout orders.

While I'm sure McMenamins will reopen their locations everntually, having to lay off 3k servers, managers, waiters, cooks, etc is gonna have an impact.

Powell's is a different matter, this could kill them, and that would be truly sad.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: I just purchased a house and moved to Portland in mid January. So it's either "so I'm not getting a kick out of these replies" or:

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

I knew I picked the wrong week to move from Florida to Portland.


Antarctica is nice this time of year.  Only a small chance of waking elder gods, shapeshifting aliens, or ancient city-ships.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: I just purchased a house and moved to Portland in mid January. So it's either "so I'm not getting a kick out of these replies" or:

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

I knew I picked the wrong week to move from Florida to Portland.


FROM Florida?

I don't think things will be fun there in a month... at least in Oregon you can go places without encountering people.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
National Parks are free. I'm heading to Crater Lake when the snow melts around the Rim Drive (I've been to the main areas enough). I'll cattle prod any motherfarker who gets near me.
 
Nullav
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If there's one comforting thing to remember in these trying times, Portland, it's that no matter what happens, you're still weird.
 
zbtop
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: I just purchased a house and moved to Portland in mid January. So it's either "so I'm not getting a kick out of these replies" or:

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

I knew I picked the wrong week to move from Florida to Portland.


While your reactions aren't wrong, you still made the correct choice. I mean, you wouldn't want to still be in...Florida...

*shudder*
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: My annual gaming convention/weekend of decompression is at the Edgefield at the beginning of November. I'm going to be disappointed if my first ever GenGon gets cancelled, but I'll be devastated if AmberCon NW gets cancelled.


Rose City Comic Con is still on and that's in September.  Hopefully the worst of this crap will be over by then.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

puffy999: Red Shirt Blues: I just purchased a house and moved to Portland in mid January. So it's either "so I'm not getting a kick out of these replies" or:

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

I knew I picked the wrong week to move from Florida to Portland.

FROM Florida?

I don't think things will be fun there in a month... at least in Oregon you can go places without encountering people.


Was planning on replacing my heating from oil to natural gas and add AC. Not sure about this now. Seems everything is on hold. The contractors are ringing me up slashing their initial bids.
 
