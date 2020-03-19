 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lafayette Journal & Courier)   Drill, baby, drill   (jconline.com) divider line
2
    More: Asinine, Dentistry, DentalCare of Indiana, Dental assistant, familydentist, part ofNorth American Dental Group, Dental Care of Indiana, Oral and maxillofacial surgery, patient visits  
•       •       •

145 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2020 at 1:53 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



2 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Um, that's just corporate dentistry. EVERYBODY needs "work" done in a corporate dental shop.

/I go to an old guy, former hippie. Never tries to "sell" me anything.
//I think he's a dentist
///good drugs, pokes my teeth, babbles stream of of consciousness...definitely a hippie.
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I left my last dentist after less than a year. I felt like I was in a used car dealership and the dentist was pressuring me to fix things that I didn't think needed fixing. So I got a second opinion without letting on what the previous dentist was pressuring me to do. He did not have any of the recommendations of the first dentist. The follow-up dentist is now my regular dentist. After speaking with other patients of the first dentist, I found she was pressuring them in a similar fashion, and they left for the same reasons. Are you listening Dr. Barsanti?
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.